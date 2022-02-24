Verity Solutions Top Ranked for 340B Management Systems for Fifth Year in a Row

KIRKLAND, Wash., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verity Solutions is recognized as Best in KLAS for 340B Management Systems (3+ Covered Entities) in the 2022 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report. This is the fifth consecutive year Verity Solutions has earned this award based on customer feedback, the only organization in the 340B Management Systems category to accomplish this.

"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS," said KLAS President Adam Gale. "They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of Best in KLAS should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."

Verity 340B® is one of the most comprehensive 340B program management solutions available for covered entities allowing hospitals, IDNs, Community Health Centers, FQHCs, and their retail pharmacies to quickly and easily scale their 340B program. Hundreds of health systems rely on Verity Solutions to simplify their 340B program administration and optimize federal pricing benefits, leveraging their expert team.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as Best in KLAS for the fifth year in a row," said Verity CEO, George Puckett. "Verity continues to invest in our software, services and people and this award tells us our commitments are paying off. With ever-present concerns over data security, we are also proud to have achieved Censinet's top security rating across all categories, which is now part of our KLAS vendor profile. Verity is fully committed to our customers and the positive impacts they make toward health in their communities through the benefits of the 340B program."

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more, visit KLASresearch.com

About Verity Solutions

Verity Solutions partners with covered entities and pharmacies across the U.S. providing solutions for administration of the federal 340B drug pricing program. Our mission is to make every aspect of 340B program management transparent and understandable, providing agile and proactive solutions to those who serve the most vulnerable in our communities. For more information, visit verity340b.com or contact info@verity340b.com.

