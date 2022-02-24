Bindable Expands Leadership Team with New Chief Product Officer

BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bindable, the InsurTech leader for alternative distribution, is pleased to announce the addition of Risa Pecoraro as chief product officer (CPO).

In this role, Pecoraro will focus on the improvement of Bindable’s entire digital distribution platform lifecycle - from customer discovery and user research to quality assurance, delivery, and the evaluation of success and product evolution. Through project implementation and research, as well as market and competitive analyses, Pecoraro will connect the capabilities of the Bindable platform with the go-to-market needs of the organization and its partners.

“In an ever-evolving and competitive market, our goal is to equip our partners with the digital services and solutions they need to succeed and remain relevant in the face of emerging technologies, changing buyer preferences and behaviors, novel products, new entrants, and mergers and acquisitions,” said Bill Suneson, co-founder and CEO of Bindable. “I’m so pleased to welcome Risa into the role of CPO at Bindable, and I have full confidence that her deep product experience will help us better leverage and improve upon our market-leading solutions to deliver the most robust capabilities and results for our customers.”

With demonstrated success across industries and markets, Pecoraro’s experience includes crafting powerful strategies for long term product development, customer acquisition through deep analysis, and data-driven business intelligence for both start-up and Fortune 500 companies.

Prior to joining Bindable, Pecoraro served as chief product officer for CyberScout, where she owned ground up vision, strategic direction, and product roadmap execution increasing top-line revenue by 70 percent through platform changes, marketplace positioning, product evangelizing, and pricing strategies among others, which enabled a successful sale and acquisition by Sontiq in March 2021. She also served as marketing director for Homesite Insurance, managing a matrixed team to deliver the department’s B2B2C platform portfolio and supported a successful sale and acquisition to American Family Insurance.

“Bindable’s wonderful team, remarkable product, and thrilling market opportunity made my decision to join the organization an easy one,” said Pecoraro. “I truly believe our people and technology have positioned Bindable with a unique opportunity in the InsurTech space to move insurance distribution innovation forward in a big way. I’m so happy to be a part of it.”

As the company continues to experience rapid growth, Pecoraro will serve as an advocate for Bindable’s partners across all facets of the organization, and appropriately anticipate and answer evolving needs while aligning product development to the company’s mission and ongoing business goals and obligations.

