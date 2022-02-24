Ninepoint to Expand its Investment Footprint in the Canadian Energy Sector with the Launch of an Energy Income Fund

English French

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint”), one of Canada’s leading alternative investment managers, today announced plans to launch the Ninepoint Energy Income Fund (‘the Fund’), an alternative mutual fund with an ETF series expected to be listed on the NEO Exchange (NEO:NRGI) on or about March 7, 2022.



The Fund will be actively managed by Eric Nuttall, Portfolio Manager of the Ninepoint Energy Fund, ranked the top performing energy fund in Canada in 20211. “There is no doubt in my mind we are in a multi-year bull market for oil. With demand predicted to grow until at least 2034 and global inventories falling, we will continue to see upward pressure on the price of oil,” commented Eric Nuttall, Senior Portfolio Manager on the Fund and Partner at Ninepoint Partners. “We are launching this Energy Income Fund to give Canadian energy investors income from Canadian oil producers who are well positioned to return meaningful capital back to shareholders, leveraging some of the most abundant energy resources in the world, and produced in one of the most efficient, ethical and cleanest manners.”

The Fund will benefit from Ninepoint’s well-known advocacy of the Canadian energy patch, its access to deal flow and strong corporate relationships. As Ninepoint adds this second energy fund to its product line-up, the investment manager is taking a long-term view on the important transition to a clean energy economy – as measured in decades, not years. Inevitable challenges will be faced along the way as demand for oil and gas will likely continue to strengthen before reaching a peak. Policies, such as cap-and-trade programs, are in place to help bridge the gap as the world transitions to an anticipated zero carbon future.

“As active investors in Canadian energy companies, we understand the importance of an orderly energy transition over the next several decades to sustain Canada’s position as an energy superpower and leader in reaching net zero goals,” added Nuttall.

To offer investors the ability to benefit from the generational opportunity of both soaring demand for oil and carbon offset projects to reach net zero goals, Ninepoint also recently launched the Ninepoint Carbon Credit ETF.This alternative mutual fund with an ETF series offers investors long-term capital appreciation, a way to buy carbon products as an investment, and a hedge against climate transition risks.

Ninepoint Energy Income Fund Investment Objective

The investment objective of the Ninepoint Energy Income Fund is to seek to provide unitholders with income and capital appreciation by investing in dividend paying energy companies.

This liquid alternative mutual fund will have an ETF Series option for ease of rebalancing with no hold period.

This Fund is expected to be available for purchase on or about March 7, 2022 and will be eligible for registered plans. The mutual fund series units are expected to be available through Fundserv. Subject to satisfying the NEO Exchange’s original listing requirements, the ETF series units are expected to be available for trading on the NEO Exchange (Ticker: NRGI) or another exchange or marketplace where ETF series units are traded through registered brokers and dealers in the province or territory where the investor resides.

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies including North American Equity, Global Equity, Real Assets & Alternative Income.

