India data center market to be worth $10.09 Billion by 2027. Hyperscale Data Center Market to Witness $1 Billion Investment from the Indian government in the Next Five Years – Arizton

The India data center market is expected to double its capacity in the upcoming years, which is driven by strong digitalization and an increase in cloud adoption. An increase in cloud adoption, data localization, and adoption of new technologies such as 5G and IoT are driving the data center demand in India.

India Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Market Size (Investment) USD 10.09 Billion Market Size (Area) 2,200 Thousand Sq. Ft Market Size (Power Capacity) 447 MW CAGR 15.07% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Market Segments Infrastructure, IT infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, General Construction, Tier Standard, and Geography Countries Covered India Geographic Analysis Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Other States

Key Insights:

The India data center market is witnessing significant investment from local and global investors, including hyperscale operators, driven by increased digitalization as a result of COVID-19, government initiatives, and the adoption of AI, IoT, and big data.

India witnessed 16 new projects/expansions in 2021, and some major investors in the market include companies like Bharti Airtel, AWS, Colt Data Centre Services, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres India, NTT Global Data Centers, CtrlS, and Yotta Infrastructure, among others.

Hyperscale operators are also showing increasing interest in the India market, with AWS, Google, and Microsoft investing in the country. Google has cloud regions in Maharashtra and Delhi, Microsoft opened its Maharashtra data center in 2021, with another MoU signed with the Government of Telangana. AWS is also setting up a second in Telengana, in addition to the one in Maharashtra.

India is also witnessing investments by several new entrants, such as AdaniConneX, Ascendas India Trust, Equinix, EverYondr, and Digital Realty & Brookfield Infrastructure, among others who are currently building, or have planned, data centers in the coming years.

The Indian government is taking various measures towards digitalization of the economy, including the Digital India initiative, classification of data centers as infrastructure assets, and proposing a new data localization law, these factors will drive the data center industry in the country.

India has also set an ambitious target to achieve a capacity of 175 GW of renewable energy by the end of 2022, of which 100 GW will be generated via solar energy. It further plans to expand the generation capacity to 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030 as it aims to reduce its fossil-fuel reliance.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2021−2027

Market Size & Forecast by Area | 2021-2027

Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity | 2021-2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis of Infrastructure, IT infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, General Construction, Tier Standard, and Geography

Competitive Landscape – 12 IT infrastructure providers, 8 prominent construction contractors, 18 prominent support infrastructure providers, 15 prominent data center investors, and 3 new entrants

India Data Center Market – Investment Analysis

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is investing around $1.6 billion to set up two data centers in Hyderabad. The Chandanvelly data center, which is under construction, is expected to be operational by 2022

As the digitalization of India is a priority for the government, there is an incentive scheme of 120 billion to facilitate the installation of data centers. Moreover, the Indian government aims to invest over $1 billion in the next five years as part of a hyperscale data center scheme.

Over the last year, the market garnered investments in over 20 projects. Maharashtra dominated the market, followed by Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and other states.

The market for IT infrastructure is increasing due to the rising investments in data centers and hyperscale data centers. Cloud, big data, and IoT contribute to data centers and IT infrastructure demand.

The government of India started an initiative to strengthen IoT growth, which includes developing around 95-99 city projects and more than $100 billion investments in the telecommunication sector by 2022.



Market Segmentation by Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure



Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

Power Distribution Units

Other Electrical Infrastructure



Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure



Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units



Market Segmentation by General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV



Market Segmentation by Geography

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

Telangana

Other States



Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

5G Deployment Increases the Edge data center investments

Procurement of Renewable Energy in Data Center

Growing Rack Power Density

Rise in Investment from Colocation Providers

Government to Grow Digital Economy & Data Center investments



India Data Center Market – Competitive Landscape

Most Indian government data center projects are allocated through a tender process. Vendors garnering these tenders will earn revenues in millions of dollars each year. However, partnerships with large enterprises will add more revenue to these vendors during the forecast period. All the infrastructure providers have a strong presence in the design, installation, and commissioning of data center services. Schneider Electric, Eaton, Cummins, Vertiv, Caterpillar, and ABB are the electrical infrastructure vendors with a strong presence in the Indian market. Furthermore, Huawei is observed to be the leading modular data center vendor in the market. Also, the global cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, and Google continue to expand their presence with new cloud regions.

IT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NEC Corporation

NetApp

PROMINENT CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTORS

AECOM

Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

Prasa

Sterling and Wilson (Shapoorji Pallonji Group)

Turner & Townsend

TATA projects

DSCO Group

Vastunidhi

PROMINENT SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS

ABB

Blue Box (Swegon)

Caterpillar

Climaveneta Climate Technologies

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd (KOEL)

Legrand

NetRack Enclosures

Panduit

Reillo Elettronica Group

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv Group

PROMINENT DATA CENTER INVESTORS

Adani Group

Airtel India (Nxtra Data)

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Bridge Data Centres

Colt Data Centre Services

CtrlS

Mantra Data Centers

NTT Global Data Centers

Pi Data Centers

RackBank

Reliance Jio Infocomm

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Sify Technologies

Web Werks

Yotta Infrastructure (Hiranandani Group)



NEW ENTRANTS

Equinix (GPX Global Systems)

EverYondr

Princeton Digital Group (PDG)



