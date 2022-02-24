India data center market to be worth $10.09 Billion by 2027. Hyperscale Data Center Market to Witness $1 Billion Investment from the Indian government in the Next Five Years – Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the Digital India initiative by the Indian government will attract more investments in data centers.
The India data center market is expected to double its capacity in the upcoming years, which is driven by strong digitalization and an increase in cloud adoption. An increase in cloud adoption, data localization, and adoption of new technologies such as 5G and IoT are driving the data center demand in India.
India Data Center Market Report Scope
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Size (Investment)
|USD 10.09 Billion
|Market Size (Area)
|2,200 Thousand Sq. Ft
|Market Size (Power Capacity)
|447 MW
|CAGR
|15.07%
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2022-2027
|Market Segments
|Infrastructure, IT infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, General Construction, Tier Standard, and Geography
|Countries Covered
|India
|Geographic Analysis
|Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Other States
Key Insights:
- The India data center market is witnessing significant investment from local and global investors, including hyperscale operators, driven by increased digitalization as a result of COVID-19, government initiatives, and the adoption of AI, IoT, and big data.
- India witnessed 16 new projects/expansions in 2021, and some major investors in the market include companies like Bharti Airtel, AWS, Colt Data Centre Services, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres India, NTT Global Data Centers, CtrlS, and Yotta Infrastructure, among others.
- Hyperscale operators are also showing increasing interest in the India market, with AWS, Google, and Microsoft investing in the country. Google has cloud regions in Maharashtra and Delhi, Microsoft opened its Maharashtra data center in 2021, with another MoU signed with the Government of Telangana. AWS is also setting up a second in Telengana, in addition to the one in Maharashtra.
- India is also witnessing investments by several new entrants, such as AdaniConneX, Ascendas India Trust, Equinix, EverYondr, and Digital Realty & Brookfield Infrastructure, among others who are currently building, or have planned, data centers in the coming years.
- The Indian government is taking various measures towards digitalization of the economy, including the Digital India initiative, classification of data centers as infrastructure assets, and proposing a new data localization law, these factors will drive the data center industry in the country.
- India has also set an ambitious target to achieve a capacity of 175 GW of renewable energy by the end of 2022, of which 100 GW will be generated via solar energy. It further plans to expand the generation capacity to 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030 as it aims to reduce its fossil-fuel reliance.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2021−2027
- Market Size & Forecast by Area | 2021-2027
- Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity | 2021-2027
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis of Infrastructure, IT infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, General Construction, Tier Standard, and Geography
- Competitive Landscape – 12 IT infrastructure providers, 8 prominent construction contractors, 18 prominent support infrastructure providers, 15 prominent data center investors, and 3 new entrants
India Data Center Market – Investment Analysis
- Amazon Web Services (AWS) is investing around $1.6 billion to set up two data centers in Hyderabad. The Chandanvelly data center, which is under construction, is expected to be operational by 2022
- As the digitalization of India is a priority for the government, there is an incentive scheme of 120 billion to facilitate the installation of data centers. Moreover, the Indian government aims to invest over $1 billion in the next five years as part of a hyperscale data center scheme.
- Over the last year, the market garnered investments in over 20 projects. Maharashtra dominated the market, followed by Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and other states.
- The market for IT infrastructure is increasing due to the rising investments in data centers and hyperscale data centers. Cloud, big data, and IoT contribute to data centers and IT infrastructure demand.
- The government of India started an initiative to strengthen IoT growth, which includes developing around 95-99 city projects and more than $100 billion investments in the telecommunication sector by 2022.
Market Segmentation by Infrastructure
- IT Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
- Server Infrastructure
- Storage Infrastructure
- Network Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgear
- Power Distribution Units
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
Market Segmentation by General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- Physical Security
- DCIM/BMS
Market Segmentation by Tier Standard
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Market Segmentation by Geography
- Maharashtra
- Uttar Pradesh
- Tamil Nadu
- Telangana
- Other States
Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:
- 5G Deployment Increases the Edge data center investments
- Procurement of Renewable Energy in Data Center
- Growing Rack Power Density
- Rise in Investment from Colocation Providers
- Government to Grow Digital Economy & Data Center investments
India Data Center Market – Competitive Landscape
Most Indian government data center projects are allocated through a tender process. Vendors garnering these tenders will earn revenues in millions of dollars each year. However, partnerships with large enterprises will add more revenue to these vendors during the forecast period. All the infrastructure providers have a strong presence in the design, installation, and commissioning of data center services. Schneider Electric, Eaton, Cummins, Vertiv, Caterpillar, and ABB are the electrical infrastructure vendors with a strong presence in the Indian market. Furthermore, Huawei is observed to be the leading modular data center vendor in the market. Also, the global cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, and Google continue to expand their presence with new cloud regions.
IT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Huawei
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- NEC Corporation
- NetApp
PROMINENT CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTORS
- AECOM
- Larsen & Toubro (L&T)
- Prasa
- Sterling and Wilson (Shapoorji Pallonji Group)
- Turner & Townsend
- TATA projects
- DSCO Group
- Vastunidhi
PROMINENT SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS
- ABB
- Blue Box (Swegon)
- Caterpillar
- Climaveneta Climate Technologies
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd (KOEL)
- Legrand
- NetRack Enclosures
- Panduit
- Reillo Elettronica Group
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- STULZ
- Vertiv Group
PROMINENT DATA CENTER INVESTORS
- Adani Group
- Airtel India (Nxtra Data)
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Bridge Data Centres
- Colt Data Centre Services
- CtrlS
- Mantra Data Centers
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Pi Data Centers
- RackBank
- Reliance Jio Infocomm
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
- Sify Technologies
- Web Werks
- Yotta Infrastructure (Hiranandani Group)
NEW ENTRANTS
- Equinix (GPX Global Systems)
- EverYondr
- Princeton Digital Group (PDG)
Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.
