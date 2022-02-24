LEDVANCE Wins Nine Awards for Innovative SYLVANIA LED Lamps & Luminaires

WILMINGTON, Mass., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEDVANCE LLC, the maker of SYLVANIA General Lighting in the US and Canada, won eight ADEX Platinum awards for a wide range of SYLVANIA LED lamps and luminaires. In addition, the SYLVANIA UltraLED Ultrasonic Stairwell Fixture was named a “Best of 2021 Product” by Design Journal. ADEX (Award for Design Excellence) is described as the largest and most prestigious design competition in the architecture and design industry. The ADEX Award is an industry stamp of approval for superior design of architecture and design projects and related furnishings and building materials.



Over 400 companies participated in the 2022 ADEX Awards. Since 1995, the ADEX Awards has recognized superior innovation, function and aesthetics in design. Approximately 3,000 internationally renowned industry professionals comprise the ADEX global advisory board. A rigorous classification process ensures that each nomination reach the right audience and compete fairly. One of the first awards to acknowledge sustainability, ADEX is a leader in recognizing projects and products that benefit the environment.

The following SYLVANIA LED products from LEDVANCE received an ADEX Platinum award:

“SYLVANIA General Lighting products have been known for quality and reliability for over a century. With so many choices in the marketplace, it can be hard for customers to know who to turn to for their lighting needs. They can feel confident when they see the SYLVANIA product brand, their needs will be met by our dedicated team and innovative products,” said Bart Mei, Managing Director, LEDVANCE LLC. “Our lighting products are designed to be better because customers deserve better. With LEDVANCE, they can count on better light, so they can enjoy better living.”

ADEX is sponsored by Design Journal at www.adexawards.com.

ABOUT LEDVANCE LLC

With offices in more than 50 countries and business activities in more than 140 countries, LEDVANCE is one of the world's leading general lighting providers for professional users and end consumers. In North America, LEDVANCE LLC offers a wide range of SYLVANIA LED luminaires for various applications, intelligent lighting products for Smart Homes and Buildings, one of the largest LED lamps portfolios in the industry, and traditional light sources. The SYLVANIA brand leadership is a result of over 100 years of lighting experience and paves the way for future success. Further information can be found at www.ledvanceUS.com.











