Health Gorilla Announces Promotion of Karla Mills to Chief Operating Officer

Palo Alto, California, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Gorilla, the leading Health Information Network in the United States, announced the promotion of Karla Mills to Chief Operating Officer.

Mills originally joined Health Gorilla in May of 2021 and was most recently Vice President of Strategy and Business Development, responsible for developing and executing Health Gorilla's strategic growth initiatives. Under her direction, Health Gorilla expanded into various new markets, formed partnerships with innovative healthcare organizations, and became a leading National Health Information Network.

Mills has 20 years of healthcare experience, with various roles across clinical, technical, and business functions in the military, public, and private sectors, and has extensive knowledge around clinical workflows, IT systems and integrations, and state and federal programs.

Before joining Health Gorilla, Mills spent nine years at the Colorado Regional Health Information Organization (CORHIO), a regional HIE, building, implementing, and maintaining HIE systems, teams, and processes necessary for data exchange.

"Karla made an immediate impact on the entire organization, said Steve Yaskin, CEO and co-founder of Health Gorilla. "She's an exceptional leader and has a clear vision for the company. We're fortunate to have her, and I look forward to seeing her impact as our COO."

As COO, Mills will be responsible for implementing Health Gorilla's managerial and administrative procedures and have operational control of the company as they pursue a Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) designation and expand their go-to-market initiatives.

"I'm very excited for the opportunities in front of Health Gorilla," said Mills. "I believe our fantastic group of people and cutting-edge technology have the potential to truly enhance the value of clinical data for the healthcare industry." We have an exciting year ahead, and I look forward to expanding our solutions and the markets we serve."

About Health Gorilla

Founded in 2014, Health Gorilla is a National Health Information Network that enables the entire health care ecosystem – patients, payers, providers, digital health solutions, and labs – to seamlessly share health data and aggregate each patient's entire clinical history in one place. With enterprise-grade clinical data APIs and an unparalleled master patient index, the Health Gorilla network makes it easy for providers to pull their patient's information from any clinical records system. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on Twitter @HealthGorilla.