Global Fungicide Market Size Projected to Reach US$ 14540 Mn By 2027 | Analysis By Emerging Trends, Industry Size-Share, Growth Strategy, Developing Technologies, Market Potential, Traders, Regional Overview and Covid-19 Impact

Pune, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “ Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry. "

Global “Fungicide Market” is a comprehensive research that provides information regarding Fungicide market size, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast for 2027. This report also includes the overall study of the Fungicide Market share with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Fungicide industry and provides data for making strategies to increase Fungicide market growth and effectiveness. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Fungicide market.

Request for a Sample PDF of Report at https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/18669268

About Fungicide Market:

Fungicides are biocidal chemical compounds or biological organisms used to kill or inhibit fungi or fungal spores.They are usually procuced as a spray or dust and extensively used in agriculture, industry, they are important tools for managing diseases in many crops.

Global Fungicide key players include Syngenta, UPL, FMC, BASF, Bayer, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 40%.

United States is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by Europe and China, both have a share over 40 percent.

In terms of product, Azoxystrobin is the largest segment, with a share over 10%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Grain crops, followed by Fruit and vegetable crops.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Fungicide Market

This report focuses on global and China Fungicide market.

In 2020, the global Fungicide market size was US$ 12260 million and it is expected to reach US$ 14540 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2027.

The Major Players in the Fungicide Market include:

Syngenta

UPL

FMC

BASF

Bayer

Nufarm

Pioneer (Dupont)

Sumitomo Chemical

Dow AgroSciences

Marrone Bio Innovations (MBI)

Indofil

Adama Agricultural Solutions

Arysta LifeScience

Forward International

IQV Agro

SipcamAdvan

Gowan

Isagro

Summit Agro USA

Everris (ICL)

Certis USA

Acme Organics Private

Rotam

Sinochem

Limin Chemical

Shuangji Chemical

Jiangxi Heyi

Lier Chemical

Jiangsu Flag Chemical Industry

Jiangsu Frey Agrochemicals

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT

The report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Fungicide market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Fungicide market.

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Azoxystrobin

Pyraclostrobin

Mancozeb

Trifloxystrobin

Prothioconazole

Copper fungicides

Epoxiconazole

Tebuconazole

Metalaxyl

Cyproconazole

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Grain Crops

Economic Crops

Fruit and Vegetable Crops

Other

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Fungicide market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Fungicide market in terms of revenue.

GET A SAMPLE COPY OF THE Fungicide MARKET REPORT 2022-2027

Key Reasons to Purchase Fungicide Market Report:

The report analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service within the region also indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region.

The report provides opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Fungicide Industry.

The report indicates the region and segment that's expected to witness the fastest growth.

The competitive landscape includes the market ranking of the main players, along with new product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions.

The report provides extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the main market players.

The report gives the present and future market outlook of the industry regarding recent developments, growth opportunities, drivers, challenges, and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

For More Information or Query or Customization before buying, Visit at https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/18669268

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum, or acceleration market carry during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Fungicide market?

What was the size of the emerging Fungicide market by value?

What will be the size of the emerging Fungicide market in 2027?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Fungicide market?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Fungicide market?

What are the sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of the Fungicide market?

Global Fungicide Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis are additionally dispensed. The Global Fungicide market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of the latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions are offered.

Buy this report (Price 3900 USD for a single-user license) - https://www.industryresearch.biz/purchase/18669268

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020

2016-2020 Base Year: 2020

2020 Estimated Year: 2021

2021 Fungicide Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Fungicide market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Some Points from TOC:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fungicide Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Fungicide Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Fungicide Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Fungicide Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Fungicide Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Fungicide Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Fungicide, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Fungicide Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Fungicide Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Fungicide Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Fungicide Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Fungicide Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Fungicide Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)



3 Global Fungicide Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Fungicide Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Fungicide Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Fungicide Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Fungicide Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Fungicide Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Fungicide Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Fungicide Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Fungicide Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fungicide Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Fungicide Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Fungicide Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Fungicide Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Fungicide Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Fungicide Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fungicide Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Fungicide Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Fungicide Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Fungicide Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Fungicide Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Fungicide Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Fungicide Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Fungicide Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Fungicide Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)



5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Fungicide Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Fungicide Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Fungicide Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Fungicide Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Fungicide Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Fungicide Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Fungicide Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Fungicide Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

……………………

7 North America

8 Asia Pacific

9 Europe

10 Latin America

11 Middle East and Africa

12 Company Profiles

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

Detailed TOC of Global Fungicide Market @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/18669268

About Us:

Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors. Industry Research is a credible source for gaining market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs.