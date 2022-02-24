The Wellness Coalition Offering Free Assistance for Health Insurance Special Enrollment Period

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wellness Coalition, a nonprofit based in Montgomery, Alabama, is providing free assistance to individuals and families with online applications for the Special Enrollment Period for health insurance on the Federally-facilitated Marketplace.



Special Enrollment—the period in which residents may apply for health insurance if they meet certain requirements through the Federally-facilitated Marketplace for coverage in 2022—began January 16, 2022.

“Since the open enrollment period for this year is over, you can only enroll in or change a health insurance plan if you qualify for a special enrollment period,” said Martine Rocker, wellness programs coordinator for The Wellness Coalition. “Depending on your circumstances, you may have 60 days before or 60 days following a life event to enroll in a plan.”

Life changes that can qualify you for special enrollment, include:

Moving to or from Alabama

Getting married, divorced, or legally separated, resulting in lost coverage

Having a baby, adopting a child, or placing a child in foster care

Gaining or losing a dependent

Experiencing a change in disability status

Experiencing a change in income

COBRA coverage period ends

Turning 26 (if previously enrolled through a family plan)

Losing other health coverage (resident cannot qualify for special enrollment if they lost other health insurance because they stopped paying for coverage)

If a person qualified for enrollment but the deadline to enroll in coverage because they were impacted by the COVID-19 emergency, they may qualify for the Special Enrollment Period.

“Job-based plans may have different enrollment periods,” said Rocker. “People with these plans should check with their employer.”

Counties eligible for this free assistance include Autauga, Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Chambers, Chilton, Choctaw, Coosa, Crenshaw, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Russell, Sumter, Tallapoosa, and Wilcox.

Residents in these counties wanting assistance applying for health insurance during the Special Enrollment Period may call The Wellness Coalition for help over the phone at (334) 293-6502.

Applicants should know that their income and the size of their household will help determine eligibility and if they qualify for low- or no-cost coverage. When applicable, additional required information may include:

Social Security numbers

Immigration documentation

Most recent income tax information

Information about your employer

Check stubs, wages, tips

Net income if self-employed

Social Security payments

Alimony, retirement, or pension income

Investment income (like dividends or interest)

Rental income

Other taxable income

Current healthcare information

Eligibility list



ABOUT THE WELLNESS COALITION

The Wellness Coalition works with community partners to improve access to health care for persons with chronic diseases and limited or no health insurance in Central Alabama. To learn more visit www.thewellnesscoalition.org or call (334) 293-6502.

Travis Parker

(334) 293-6502

tparker@thewellnesscoalition.org