The Wellness Coalition Offering Free Assistance for Health Insurance Special Enrollment Period

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wellness Coalition, a nonprofit based in Montgomery, Alabama, is providing free assistance to individuals and families with online applications for the Special Enrollment Period for health insurance on the Federally-facilitated Marketplace.
Special Enrollment—the period in which residents may apply for health insurance if they meet certain requirements through the Federally-facilitated Marketplace for coverage in 2022—began January 16, 2022.
“Since the open enrollment period for this year is over, you can only enroll in or change a health insurance plan if you qualify for a special enrollment period,” said Martine Rocker, wellness programs coordinator for The Wellness Coalition. “Depending on your circumstances, you may have 60 days before or 60 days following a life event to enroll in a plan.”
Life changes that can qualify you for special enrollment, include:
- Moving to or from Alabama
- Getting married, divorced, or legally separated, resulting in lost coverage
- Having a baby, adopting a child, or placing a child in foster care
- Gaining or losing a dependent
- Experiencing a change in disability status
- Experiencing a change in income
- COBRA coverage period ends
- Turning 26 (if previously enrolled through a family plan)
- Losing other health coverage (resident cannot qualify for special enrollment if they lost other health insurance because they stopped paying for coverage)
- If a person qualified for enrollment but the deadline to enroll in coverage because they were impacted by the COVID-19 emergency, they may qualify for the Special Enrollment Period.
“Job-based plans may have different enrollment periods,” said Rocker. “People with these plans should check with their employer.”
Counties eligible for this free assistance include Autauga, Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Chambers, Chilton, Choctaw, Coosa, Crenshaw, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Russell, Sumter, Tallapoosa, and Wilcox.
Residents in these counties wanting assistance applying for health insurance during the Special Enrollment Period may call The Wellness Coalition for help over the phone at (334) 293-6502.
Applicants should know that their income and the size of their household will help determine eligibility and if they qualify for low- or no-cost coverage. When applicable, additional required information may include:
- Social Security numbers
- Immigration documentation
- Most recent income tax information
- Information about your employer
- Check stubs, wages, tips
- Net income if self-employed
- Social Security payments
- Alimony, retirement, or pension income
- Investment income (like dividends or interest)
- Rental income
- Other taxable income
- Current healthcare information
- Eligibility list
ABOUT THE WELLNESS COALITION
The Wellness Coalition works with community partners to improve access to health care for persons with chronic diseases and limited or no health insurance in Central Alabama. To learn more visit www.thewellnesscoalition.org or call (334) 293-6502.
Travis Parker
(334) 293-6502
tparker@thewellnesscoalition.org