THIS MONDAY: SBA Administrator Guzman Celebrates Black History Month with Philly Small Business Owners

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, February 28, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman , head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America’s 32.5 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet, will visit Philadelphia to celebrate minority-owned small businesses during Black History Month.

Administrator Guzman joins the National Urban League’s President and CEO, Marc Morial, to meet with local leaders for a conversation about the state of small businesses under the Biden-Harris Administration and its policies, which are designed to create generational wealth through entrepreneurship. The National Urban League is one of 51 Hubs within the SBA’s Community Navigator Program ― an American Rescue Plan initiative designed to reduce barriers faced by underserved entrepreneurs when attempting to access programs needed to recover from economic crises or to simply start and grow their business. The program provides $100 million in funding to 51 Hubs to work with community groups (spokes) to improve access to government resources.

Administrator Guzman will also visit with small business owners and a community lender who utilized SBA COVID relief funding to highlight the economic impact of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan and other relief programs, as well as discuss the continuing needs our communities face as they recover, pivot and grow from of the pandemic.

WHEN:

Monday, February 28, 2022, 11am-2pm EST

WHERE:

Philadelphia Metro area

WHO:

Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, U.S. Small Business Administration

Marc Morial, President & CEO, National Urban League

Andrea Custis, President & CEO, Philadelphia Urban League

Rep. Dwight Evans, Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District

WHY:

SBA is highlighting the economic impact of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan and other relief programs will have in benefit of small businesses owned and operated by the BIPOC community.

