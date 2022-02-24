InveniAI to Participate in the Truist Securities Life Sciences AI Symposium – Biotech & Tools

GUILFORD, Conn., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InveniAI® LLC, a global leader in applying Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to transform drug discovery and development, today announced that the Company will participate in the Truist Securities AI Symposium – Biotech & Tools.



Krishnan Nandabalan, Ph.D., the Company’s President and CEO, will be participating in the panel: Integrated Platforms for AI-Based Drug Discovery at 11:20 am – 12:20 pm EST, moderated by Robyn Karnauskas, Senior Research Analyst and Kripa Devarakonda, Research Analyst, Truist Securities.

A live audio webcast may be accessed through the conference website: https://truist-securities-2022-ai-symposium-biotech-tools.videoshowcase.net/login or the company’s website: http://inveniai.com/news-and-events.php. ‘InveniAI’ will need to be listed in the ‘Sales Contact’ field.

About Truist Securities

Truist Securities brings together the best of heritage brands SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and BB&T Capital Markets to bring you an even-better, full-service corporate and investment banking experience. With a rich history extending back more than 125 years, Truist Securities offers a robust capital markets and investment banking platform that includes a comprehensive array of strategic advisory, mergers and acquisition and capital markets capabilities for corporate and institutional clients, including sales, trading and research services in both fixed income and equity. The firm also provides corporate finance, asset finance, risk management, liquidity and treasury management solutions to meet clients’ full spectrum of financial needs.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Truist Securities encompasses more than 1,400 teammates in offices located across the U.S. Learn more at truistsecurities.com.

About AlphaMeld®

AlphaMeld® is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) powered platform that accelerates innovation for the discovery of targets, drugs, and healthcare products and technologies. The platform generates testable hypotheses by taking into account the ideal mode of pharmacotherapy (antibody, protein replacement, siRNA, mRNA, small molecule, cell and gene therapy, and gene-editing modalities), disease severity, gene ontology, disease pathways, proteinopathies, standard of care, emerging innovation, and enabling technologies while factoring in medical, scientific, strategic, and commercial considerations.

About InveniAI®

InveniAI® LLC, based in Guilford, Conn., is a global leader in applying AI and ML tools to transform innovation across drug discovery and development by identifying and accelerating transformative therapies for diseases with unmet medical needs. The Company leverages, AlphaMeld® to harness petabytes of disparate data sets to recognize and unlock value for target and drug discovery. The platform is validated with numerous industry collaborations and drug spinouts, including Invea Therapeutics, Inc., with a pipeline of three programs focused on the gut-brain axis and inflammasomes for inflammatory gastrointestinal and hepatobiliary diseases.

For more information, please visit: www.inveniai.com.| LinkedIn:@inveniai| Twitter: https://twitter.com/Inveni_AI

Contact

InveniAI LLC

Anita Ganjoo, Ph.D.

Corporate Communications

+1 203 643 8041

E-mail: aganjoo@inveniai.com