Children’s Health Defense Provides Coverage of The People’s Convoy

Washington, DC, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Children’s Health Defense (CHD) announced yesterday it will be covering The People’s Convoy as truckers and other protesters travel across the U.S. towards the Washington, DC area in a peaceful protest of unconstitutional mandates and government overreach. Claire Dooley and Ariana Victor with CHD.TV’s news team will be broadcasting alongside the truckers with daily updates and interviews of the protesters and breaking news as it happens along the route.

“After witnessing the extreme bias of mainstream media in covering the Canadian convoy over the past month, CHD decided to step in to offer people a truthful accounting of the progress of The People’s Convoy here in the U.S.,” said CHD president and general counsel Mary Holland. “Characterizing people who disagree with government edicts, no matter how tyrannical, as ‘terrorists’ has become the norm in most media today. CHD provides an alternative to such serious distortion of facts.”

Kicked off yesterday in Adelanto, California, the convoy participants held a rally featuring speakers including researcher Paul Alexander, PhD and Pierre Kory, MD with the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance before heading to Arizona for day two of the event. In his remarks to the estimated 600 people who joined the convoy in Adelanto as either participants or in support of the effort, Dr. Kory said, “I’m here to speak truth and data and science. We’ve been subject to policies that have no scientific basis. These policies are failing.”

The convoy plans to arrive in the DC area before President Biden’s March 1 State of the Union address. “We hope that President Biden will listen to what the truckers have to say,” said Holland. “They represent the millions of American citizens who want to exercise their First Amendment rights and their right to informed consent.”

Viewers can keep up with the progress of the convoy and get route updates by tuning into CHD.TV each weekday morning at 10:00 a.m. ET for updates from Ms. Dooley, Ms. Victor and CHD Grassroots Organizer Michael Kane, reporting from New York.

