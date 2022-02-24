RODNEY STRONG ANNOUNCES NEW ROLE FOR JUSTIN SEIDENFELD

Healdsburg, CA, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rodney Strong Wine Estates, one of Sonoma County’s essential wineries, first established in 1959, announced that Justin Seidenfeld has been named Senior Vice President of Winemaking and Winegrowing. Justin is the fourth head winemaker in the long history of Rodney Strong Vineyards following the eponymous Rod Strong, Richard Arrowood, and Winemaker Emeritus Rick Sayre. Seidenfeld succeeded Sayre as Director of Winemaking in 2018 and has been instrumental in making Rodney Strong a leader in sustainability, innovation, and world-class wines. His responsibilities include overseeing all aspects of the winery’s commitment to sustainable viticulture, winemaking, vineyard operations, and production.

The family-owned Rodney Strong Wine Estates includes Rodney Strong Vineyards, Davis Bynum Wines, ROWEN Wine Company, Upshot, and Knotty Vines. Seidenfeld helped created the Upshot brand, which features his considerable skill at blending. He assisted in the development and planting of the famed Cooley Ranch Vineyard, and the line of ROWEN Wines that come exclusively from that high elevation vineyard. Justin’s indefatigability and passion for innovation make him the perfect leader for the future of Rodney Strong Wine Estates.

“My passion is all about the connections that wine creates,” Justin explains. “The connection you feel with the earth where the grapes are grown, the connection we feel at the winery with the people who enjoy our wines, and the connections that the joy of wine creates between the family and friends who share each bottle at their dinner table.”

“Justin’s contributions to Rodney Strong over the past eleven years have been enormous, and his promotion is very well deserved,” states Rodney Strong Proprietor Tom Klein. “Justin's passion and knowledge of wine will help lead Rodney Strong to new heights in exploring Sonoma County’s greatest vineyards in the years to come.”

Rodney Strong Wine Estates is a family-owned wine company that includes Rodney Strong Vineyards, Davis Bynum Wines, Knotty Vines, Upshot Wines, and ROWEN Wine Company. Rodney Strong sustainably farms eleven estate vineyards and produces wines from Sonoma County’s finest appellations. The winery was founded in 1959 by Sonoma County pioneer Rod Strong as the 13th bonded winery in the county. For over 30 years, RSWE has flourished under the leadership of the Klein Family, 4th generation California farmers. The Klein family is committed to protecting and preserving the environment in both the vineyards and at the winery through sustainable and innovative practices. Rodney Strong Vineyards is a family of passionate people committed to crafting premium wines, meaningful experiences, and sustainable leadership in Sonoma County.

