Consequence Names Spencer Dukoff as Director of Audience Development

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consequence (https://consequence.net/), a top 25 music and entertainment company according to Comscore, has appointed Spencer Dukoff as its Director of Audience Development.

Dukoff previously served as Deputy Editor, Content Strategy at Men's Health, where he oversaw the brand's audience development strategy to achieve traffic, engagement, and retention goals, including the launch of a premium digital subscription program. Prior to that, Dukoff worked at Mic as a Platforms Editor and at the New York Daily News as a Social Editor.

At Consequence, Dukoff will be responsible for developing distribution strategies across multiple channels that amplify and extend the reach of Consequence's content — organic search, newsletters, social media, first-party data, partnerships, and more. He will also lead the launch of Consequence's new premium section, which is set for launch in 2022.

"We are thrilled to be adding Spencer to the Consequence team,'' says Alex Young, Founder and Publisher of Consequence. "He is an immense talent who has helped grow some of the biggest brands in the publishing space. Beyond being a deeply analytical thinker who is on the cutting edge of trends, Spencer is also passionate about independent music and pop culture. This blend of creative and analytical skills complements the existing strengths of our editorial and marketing teams."

"As a longtime fan of Consequence, I'm honored to join such a dynamic and creative team," says Dukoff. "The site has built a considerable legacy in the music and entertainment media space over the past 15 years. I'm grateful for the opportunity to build upon that success and help deliver Consequence's quality journalism to the brand's expanding audience in exciting new ways."

About Consequence

Consequence (formerly known as Consequence of Sound) is an independent digital publication featuring news, editorials, and reviews, covering the worlds of music, movies, television, and more. Established in 2007, Consequence is visited by more than 8.5 million unique visitors monthly and ranks among the most visited and engaged digital pop culture publications. Consequence is based in New York and is owned and operated by Consequence Media (https://consequencemedia.com).

For more information, please contact info@consequence.net.

