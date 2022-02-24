Mortuary Cabinets Market Size to Hit $354.04 Million by 2027. APAC to Grow at the Highest Absolute Growth of 42.90% - Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s recent research report on “Mortuary Cabinets Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027” is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.92% during the period 2021−2027. Advancement of post-mortem imaging methods and growing need for oversized mortuary cabinets are the major drivers in the mortuary cabinets market. Key players with extensive infrastructure and R&D support are expanding their footprint in the industry.



MORTUARY CABINETS MARKET REPORT SCOPE

REPORT ATTRIBUTE DETAILS MARKET SIZE (REVENUE) $354.04 MILLION (2027) CAGR (REVENUE) 4.92% (2022-2027) BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST PERIOD 2022 – 2027 LARGEST MARKET Europe MARKET SEGMENTS Type (Multiple Bodies and Single Body), Temperature (Negative and Positive), End-User (Hospitals, Mortuary, and Others) GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS Europe, North America, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa COUNTRIES COVERED Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, US, Canada, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OFFERED IN THE REPORT:

The market is being driven by the growing awareness of mortuary cabinets and the rising demand for research related to cancer and forensic science. Based on type, in 2021, multiple bodies cabinet segment accounted for over 61.00% share of the global mortuary cabinets market. Based on temperature, in 2021, the negative temperature segment accounted for the highest share of around 54.00% of the global mortuary cabinets market. Based on end-user, hospitals accounted for the largest share of more than 43.50% of the global mortuary cabinets market in 2021. In 2021, Europe dominated the global mortuary cabinets market with the largest share of over 36.90%.



KEY OFFERINGS:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by cabinet type, temperature, end-users, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 40 prominent vendors are profiled in the report

MORTUARY CABINETS MARKET – SEGMENTATION

In 2021, the multiple bodies segment accounted for the share of 61.05% of the global mortuary cabinets market. Most companies are manufacturing mortuary cabinets that can accommodate two, three, four, six, eight, ten, and twelve bodies.

In negative-temperature mortuary cabinets, dead bodies are kept at temperature ranging from -10°C to -50 °C. These types of refrigerators are usually utilized in forensic institutes. The low temperature guarantees that the body reaches the frozen state, and there is a low rate of decomposition.

Mortuary cabinets are conceptualized and designed for long storage of cadavers under hygienic and cool conditions. Hospitals, morgues, and funeral homes across the country are quickly depleting stocks of standard mortuary cabinets. Many have resorted to use more multiple cabinets than single cabinets while to ensure durability and safety.



By Type

Multiple Bodies

Single Body

By Temperature

Negative

Positive

By End-Users

Hospitals

Mortuary

Others



By Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain

APAC China Japan India Australia South Korea

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina

The Middle East and Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa





MORTUARY CABINETS MARKET – DYNAMICS

Traditional autopsy has long been used as a classical forensic method for investigating and identifying causes of death. However, obtaining permission for a forensic autopsy could be difficult for a variety of reasons such as religious belief or family opposition. Thus, non-invasive, or minimally invasive techniques were urgently required for corpse examination. In recent years, rapid advances in medical imaging technology have made safe and convenient means for clinical diagnosis and treatment of patients, which have paved the way for the concept of virtual autopsy or virtopsy. Virtopsy employs imaging methods that are also used in clinical medicine such as computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and others for the purpose of autopsy and to find the cause of the death. It is considered a non-invasive examination for forensic practices.

KEY DRIVERS AND TRENDS FUELING MARKET GROWTH:

Growing Trend of Organ & Body Donations

Growing Need for Oversized Mortuary Cabinets

Increasing Number of Cancer Patients

Advances in Post-mortem Imaging Methods

MORTUARY CABINETS MARKET – COMPETITOR LANDSCAPE

The global mortuary cabinets market is a fragmented market characterized by the presence of global, regional, and local vendors, offering a broad range of mortuary cabinets. Established vendors account for significant market shares compared to regional and local players. These vendors are offering mortuary cabinets of various capacities that can hold one to twenty dead bodies. Key vendors in the market have a wide geographic footprint, diversified product portfolio, and a strong focus on innovation and research activities. Many vendors also specialize in standard and customized models of mortuary cabinets, specifically designed to meet several special requirements of customers. Some vendors, apart from manufacturing, are also leading exporters of these mortuary cabinets to several countries. Although the market is dominated by regional established players, other small and mid-sized players are also focusing on continuous development of mortuary cabinets.

Major Vendors

Affordable Funeral Supply

Alvo

AnatHomic Solutions

Angelantoni Life Science

Bally Refrigeration Boxes

Barber Medical

Bionics Scientific Technologies

Blue Star

C.F. di Ciro Fiocchetti & C. s.n.c

CEABIS

COMFIT srl

Deluxe Scientific Surgico

EIHF Isofroid

EVERmed

Flexmort

FRIMA Concept

H.L. Scientific Industries

HYGECO

Ice Make Refrigeration

Jiangsu Rooe Medical Technology

Kenyon Group

KUGEL medical GmbH & Co. KG

Labtronixed

LEEC

Matachana Group

MEDIS Medical Technology

Mixta Medical

Mopec

Morquip Maintenance

Mortech Manufacturing

PL Tandon & Co

SKMortech

SM Scientific Instruments

Span Surgical

Spire Automation and Innovation India

Spire Integrated Solutions

Stericox India Private Limited

Thalheimer Kühlung

Trufrost Cooling

UFSK INTERNATIONAL GmbH & Co. KG

