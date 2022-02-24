ACUTUS MEDICAL, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California against Acutus Medical, Inc.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS APRIL 18, 2022



NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Acutus Medical, Inc. (“Acutus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AFIB) common stock between May 13, 2021 and November 11, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

a material percentage of the AcQMap systems under evaluation had been randomly installed at sites with little, if any, consideration given to whether the healthcare providers at the selected locations were likely to adopt, or desire, Acutus's products;

a material percentage of the AcQMap systems under evaluation had been installed in locations where Acutus did not possess the infrastructure necessary to appropriately educate, train, and support medical service providers on the system's operations;

as a result of the foregoing, Acutus was in the process of designing a strategic plan to terminate and relocate approximately 20% of then-existing AcQMap systems evaluation arrangements;

the termination and relocation of approximately 20% of existing AcQMap systems evaluation arrangements were reasonably likely to have a material adverse effect on Acutus Medical's 2021 financial results; and

as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



On November 11, 2021, Acutus announced that it was slashing its 2021 revenue guidance from a range of $22 million to $33 million down to a range of $17 million to $17.5 million. The Company attributed the revision in substantial part to on the Company’s adoption of a new commercialization strategy focused on system relocations, sales training, and system utilization. During a conference call held the same day, the Company revealed that it had removed and repositioned approximately 20% of its AcQMap systems under evaluation arrangements during the prior quarter. The Company also admitted that these systems had been experiencing below-target utilization and that relocating such a large portion of the Company’s installations would negatively impact Acutus’ growth.

On this news, Acutus’s share price fell $3.02, or 45.3%, to close at $3.64 on November 12, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

