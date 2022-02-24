DFDS Årsrapport 2021

| Source: DFDS A/S DFDS A/S

København Ø, DENMARK

Selskabsmeddelelse nr. 8 - 24. februar 2022

DFDS' årsrapport for 2021 er vedhæftet, herunder en zip-fil rettet til Finanstilsynet i overensstemmelse med ESEF-forordningen.

Yderligere information er tilgængelig fra dette link:

https://www.dfds.com/en/about/investors/reports-and-presentations


Kontakt

Torben Carlsen, CEO, +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO, +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR, +45 33 42 33 59

Nicole Seroff, Communications, +45 31 40 34 46  

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


DFDS Annual Report 2021 Årsrapport

DFDS_UK_No_08_24_02_2022_Annual_Report_2021 DFDS_DK_Nr_08_24_02_2022_Overblik DFDS-2021-12-31-en

