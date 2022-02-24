INDKALDELSE TIL DFDS A/S ORDINÆRE GENERALFORSAMLING 2021

Selskabsmeddelelse nr. 09 - 24. februar 2022
Indkaldelsen til DFDS' ordinære generalforsamling, der afholdes den 23. marts 2022, er vedlagt. Yderligere information er tilgængelig fra dette link:
https://www.dfds.com/en/about/investors/general-meetings
Kontakt
Torben Carlsen, CEO, +45 33 42 32 01
Karina Deacon, CFO, +45 33 42 33 42
Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR, +45 33 42 33 59
Nicole Seroff, Communications, +45 31 40 34 46
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
