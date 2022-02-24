INDKALDELSE TIL DFDS A/S ORDINÆRE GENERALFORSAMLING 2021

English Danish

Selskabsmeddelelse nr. 09 - 24. februar 2022



Indkaldelsen til DFDS' ordinære generalforsamling, der afholdes den 23. marts 2022, er vedlagt. Yderligere information er tilgængelig fra dette link:

https://www.dfds.com/en/about/investors/general-meetings

Torben Carlsen, CEO, +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO, +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR, +45 33 42 33 59

Nicole Seroff, Communications, +45 31 40 34 46

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act





