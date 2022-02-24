INDKALDELSE TIL DFDS A/S ORDINÆRE GENERALFORSAMLING 2021

| Source: DFDS A/S DFDS A/S

København Ø, DENMARK

Selskabsmeddelelse nr. 09 - 24. februar 2022

Indkaldelsen til DFDS' ordinære generalforsamling, der afholdes den 23. marts 2022, er vedlagt. Yderligere information er tilgængelig fra dette link:

https://www.dfds.com/en/about/investors/general-meetings

Kontakt

Torben Carlsen, CEO, +45 33 42 32 01 

Karina Deacon, CFO, +45 33 42 33 42 

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR, +45 33 42 33 59 

Nicole Seroff, Communications, +45 31 40 34 46  

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Vedhæftet fil


Tags

DFDS AGM 2022 Generalforsamling

Attachments

DFDS_DK_Nr_09_24_02_2022_GF_Indkaldelse

Related Links