Revolt Token Reaches New Milestone In Backing ALYI, WPUR and PJET EV Projects

Miami, FL, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolt Token Corporation (RVLT) today announced RVLT CEO Henryk Dabrowski will publish a management update next week on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Revolt is an Ethereum-based asset committed to financing the development of a comprehensive electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem in the African rideshare market.
Revolt Token specifically backs the growth of the Alternet Systems, Inc.’s (OTC Pink: ALYI) Electric Vehicle (EV) Ecosystem which now includes Waterpure International, Inc. (OTC Pink: WPUR), and Priority Aviation, Inc. (OTC Pink: PJET).
Revolt Token plans to reveal major and general milestones in the management update next week.
Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.
