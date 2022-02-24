Green Bond Offering Results

English Icelandic

Today, February 24th Reykjavik Energy (OR, Orkuveita Reykjavíkur) concluded a closed green bond offering, increasing the size of the green bond series, OR1802142 GB.

The bonds pay a fixed, non-indexed interest rate with a semiannual fixed principal amortization schedule and has a final maturity on February 18th 2042.

The series attracted bids totaling ISK 3,560m at yields between 5.35%-5.70%.

OR accepted bids amounting to ISK 1,500m at a yield of 5.39%. The size after the increase will be ISK 5,698m.

Fossar Markets managed the process on behalf of OR. The green bond series will be listed on the Nasdaq Iceland Sustainable Bond market





Contacts:

Bjarni Freyr Bjarnason, CFO, tel: +354 516 6100, email: bjarni.freyr.bjarnason@or.is