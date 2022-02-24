David Gussmann Joins Vida Capital as Senior Managing Director, Direct Lending

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vida Capital, Inc. (“Vida”), a portfolio company of RedBird Capital Partners and Reverence Capital Partners, today announced that David Gussmann has joined the firm as Senior Managing Director, Head of Direct Lending. Mr. Gussmann will be based in New York and report to Blair Wallace, President and Chief Executive Officer. In this role, Mr. Gussmann will lead the origination and structuring of the firm’s debt investment opportunities.



“Vida continues to build an investment team of credit and risk experts who are helping to sustain our position as a provider of uncorrelated investment strategies,” said Mr. Wallace. “Direct lending has become an important aspect of this mission, particularly given the stable return characteristics of the strategy. We are thrilled for David to join Vida and look forward to seeing how his years of experience in middle-market loan assets can strategically grow the firm’s direct lending business.”

Commenting on his new role, Mr. Gussmann added, “This is an opportune time to join Vida, as its recognized variety of investment opportunities continue to make strides across the marketplace. I am eager to join such an experienced team and to work together to provide thoughtful and creative insight not only within Vida’s established areas of business, but also throughout prospective areas of expansion.”

Mr. Gussmann joins Vida with over 30 years of experience across investments, structured credit and specialty finance. He most recently worked at Quiet Capital, where he served as a Founding Credit Partner, providing capital to innovative venture-backed companies. Prior to this, he was Senior Managing Director at Amherst Advisory & Management, where he employed activist litigation strategies to produce above-market non-correlated returns. Mr. Gussmann has also held leadership positions at Fannie Mae and LoanPerformance. Mr. Gussmann graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles with a B.A. in Economics, and from the Northwestern University JL Kellogg Graduate School of Management with an M.B.A. in Finance, Strategy and Organizational Behavior.

About Vida Capital

Vida Capital, Inc. is the largest vertically integrated platform in the life settlements space with $3.5 billion in assets under management across the different closed-end and open-end funds. Vida has three primary business lines including life settlement funds, a life settlement provider, and insurance linked securities funds. Vida is the largest independent life settlements manager in the space and the third largest overall. Further, Vida’s wholly owned subsidiary, Magna Life Settlements, Inc., has been in the top group of secondary market purchasers over the past three years. For more information visit www.vidacapitalinc.com.

