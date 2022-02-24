Boss Fight Studio Announces Dr. STONE Action Figures

NORWOOD, Mass., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boss Fight Studio, creator of fan favorite action figures, announced today they have acquired the license to make Dr. STONE action figures. The deal, brokered by FanGirl Consulting and Brand Management, is the latest addition to a diverse array of iconic brands.



The first anime figures to come to market from Boss Fight Studio, these figures represent a shift into yet another genre alongside pop culture favorites, contemporary favorites, and beloved iconic brands. Known for products that emphasize playability, Boss Fight Studio is excited to tackle the Dr. STONE brand in articulated figures: “Dr. STONE’s visual references are brilliant and turning them into articulated action figures has been a dream,” says Catrina Arana, Partner and Creative Art Director at Boss Fight Studio.

“We’re thrilled to see these fan favorite characters come to life in a fully poseable way,” said Alexander Lee, Director of Consumer Products Crunchyroll. “Boss Fight is the perfect partner to take these from animation to highly articulated figures.”

“This is a show I have followed since its beginning, so it’s been fun to bring my favorite characters to action figure form,” says Arana. The first wave of figures includes Senku Ishigami, Gen Asagiri, Kohaku, and Chrome. Pre-orders will open in March through bossfightshop.com as well as through your favorite retailers and e-retailers worldwide. “We have so many fun plans for this line, including some great surprises coming soon!” added Arana.

