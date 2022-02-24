Voltalia builds a hydroelectric plant in northern Brazil

English French

Voltalia (Euronext Paris ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces today the launch of the third phase of the Oiapoque site in Brazil with the construction of the Cafesoca project, a hydroelectric plant (SHP) with a capacity of 7.5 megawatts. It will increase the share of renewable energy in the electricity consumption of the inhabitants of Oiapoque to over 90%.

The Cafesoca hydroelectric plant completes the hybrid system at Oiapoque in the northern Brazilian state of Amapa, consisting of a 12-megawatt thermoelectric plant, commissioned in 2015, and a 4-megawatt solar plant, commissioned in 2017. With this third project of 7.5 megawatts, the total capacity of the hybrid system will be increased to 23.5 megawatts. Fully developed and owned by Voltalia,;the entire project is backed by a long-term contract.

As a reminder, in 2014 Voltalia won the tender organized for the Oiapoque site, an isolated town of 24,000 inhabitants, not connected to the national electricity grid. Voltalia distinguished itself by being the only player to propose a solution that included renewable energy, as all competitors proposed a 100% thermal solution, burning diesel. Voltalia's solution combines solar power (currently in operation), hydro power (currently under construction) and thermal power (which ensures the permanent satisfaction of the inhabitants' needs).

With the commissioning of the new Cafesoca hydroelectric plant, scheduled for the first half of 2024, renewable sources will account for over 90% of the hybrid system's production, and hence of the consumption of the inhabitants of Oiapoque.

"With the launch of the construction of the Cafesoca hydroelectric plant, Voltalia confirms its ability to develop renewable solutions for sites not connected to the national electricity grid", said Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

Oiapoque, an exemplary project

A complex that illustrates Voltalia's industrial know-how and the expertise of its teams

Located in a remote region of the Amazon, the Oiapoque site is characterized by the combination of three energy sources, two of them renewable. The construction of this project, which began in 2015, illustrates the full control and industrial agility of Voltalia's teams. For the design of the solar power plant, Voltalia's teams led this project jointly with Martifer Solar's teams, who contributed their experience and attractive conditions for the purchase of the equipment.

As with its other plants in operation in Brazil (Serra Branca, SMG and Canudos), Voltalia has ensured that this project has a positive impact on the surrounding communities, employs a local workforce and contributes to the production of renewable electricity at a competitive price.

Voltalia in Brazil

2021 is an important year for Voltalia in Brazil. It will be marked by a number of start-ups that illustrate Voltalia's success story, which began more than 15 years ago, and its desire to continue developing the country's extraordinary resources.

Voltalia has a strong presence in Brazil with wind, solar, hydro and hybrid projects at multiple sites. The SMG wind farm in the state of Rio Grande do Norte (108 megawatts, in operation); the Oiapoque hybrid projects in the state of Amapá (23.5 megawatts, including 7.5 under construction); the Cabui hydroelectric project in the state of Minas Gerais (16 megawatts, contract secured in 2019); the Canudos 1 wind farm in the state of Bahia (99 megawatts, under construction); and the large Serra Branca wind and solar complex in the state of Rio Grande do Norte (625 megawatts of wind in operation and owned by Voltalia, plus 320 megawatts of solar under construction).

Voltalia is also a service provider for third-party customers in Brazil and develops sites for sale to third parties. In parallel, Voltalia provides construction and maintenance services for power plants owned by third parties.

Finally, through its subsidiary Helexia, the Group is active in distributed generation. Helexia is currently building 8 units for a total of 87 megawatts in the states of Amazonas, Tocantins, Sao Paulo and Rio Grande de Sul, the electricity from which will be sold to its customer Telefonica.

