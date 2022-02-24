UpCity Survey Results: How Small Businesses Leverage Digital Marketing

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UpCity has announced the publication of an extensive survey asking small business owners and employees about their digital marketing strategies and related processes.



The survey post, How Businesses Leverage Digital Marketing: 2022 Survey , gathers insight from more than 600 small business professionals in the United States and Canada about their current digital marketing strategies, specific channels they use, techniques, whether they conduct their digital marketing in-house or hire out, and more. Respondents work in a wide range of industries, including education, information services, healthcare, agriculture, and manufacturing, among others.

Statistical highlights include:

33% Of U.S. companies and 28% of Canadian firms use social media marketing as their main digital marketing channel since the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

48% of respondents view Facebook as their primary social media channel for digital marketing.

45% of those surveyed prioritize on-page SEO.

42% of businesses surveyed use digital marketing freelancers, while 21% work with a marketing agency.

80% of respondents said they are looking to expand their in-house digital marketing team in 2022.



Heidi Sullivan, SVP of Product & Marketing at UpCity, says a greater emphasis on connecting with customers through digital marketing today is essential in developing sustainable business growth.

“With so many options for consumers to choose from, it’s imperative for companies to understand the diverse preferences and expectations of their audiences,” Heidi says. “A comprehensive digital marketing strategy allows businesses to reach more potential customers, illustrate value, and ultimately drive conversions.”

Visit UpCity for more information about this survey and other relevant topics relevant to small and medium B2B service providers, their leaders, and their employees.

UpCity is a resource that helps connect businesses to service providers they can trust. With more than 70,000 listed providers—from marketing agencies to accounting firms to HR consultants to IT specialists, and many more—2 million businesses (and counting) have visited UpCity to research and identify the best partner for their needs.

