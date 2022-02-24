Occidental Announces 4th Quarter 2021 Results

HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Occidental (NYSE: OXY) today announced its fourth quarter 2021 financial results. The announcement and financial schedules can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, oxy.com. The earnings release is also available on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at sec.gov.



The company will hold a conference call on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 1 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Central. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-866-871-6512 (international callers dial 1-412-317-5417) or via webcast at oxy.com/investors. Participants may pre-register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10162667/f0506288be. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the website after the call is completed.

