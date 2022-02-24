Keystone Dental Strengthens Leadership Team with Addition of Two Key Executives

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keystone Dental Holdings, Inc. (“Keystone Dental”), a global commercial stage medical technology company with a comprehensive portfolio of tooth replacement solutions comprised of implants, prosthetic solutions, biomaterial solutions, and digital dentistry capabilities, announced that effective March 1, 2022 Ofer Zigman joins the Company as Vice President of R&D and Kishore Pranjivan joins the Company as Country Manager Canada.



Melker Nilsson, CEO of Keystone Dental commented: “We are very excited to welcome Kishore and Ofer to the Keystone leadership team. Geographical expansion and continuous innovation are key components of our growth strategy as we emerge in the market as a global provider of tooth replacement solutions. I am very pleased to add two distinguished individuals in their respective roles to lead these facets of our business.”

Mr. Zigman, who assumes responsibility for Keystone’s Israeli development team, brings more than 15 years of executive level experience in the medical device industry that included seven years leading R&D teams in the dental implant industry. In this new role at Keystone Dental, Mr. Zigman will primarily focus on R&D and product management. He will also oversee the development of new products and support the acceleration of Keystone Dental’s development pipeline. Most recently Mr. Zigman served as VP of R&D at Hospitech Respiration formulating the company’s innovation roadmap and execution. Prior to that, he was the VP of Product and R&D at AlphaBio Tec (ABT), where he led dental implant developments and go-to-market strategy. Before AlphaBio Tec, he was the VP of R&D at Xenolith Medical where he oversaw product development from concept to commercialization.

Mr. Pranjivan assumes responsibility for the establishment and development of Keystone Dental’s direct sales organization in Canada. Mr. Pranjivan has more than 30 years of experience in the dental market, including more than 20 years of senior-level manager and director roles within Nobel Biocare. During his tenure with Nobel Biocare, Mr. Pranjivan held various subsidiary roles, such as Regional Director in Australia and Asia, Country Manager in Canada and Regional Director in UK and Ireland.

Most recently, Mr. Pranjivan held a position of Director of Special Markets and Institutions at Henry Schein Canada. In this role, his key focus was development and support of group practices and DSO’s in Canada

About Keystone Dental Holdings, Inc.

Keystone Dental is a global commercial stage medical technology company focused on providing end-to-end solutions for dental practitioners and tooth replacement procedures. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts with a distribution facility in Irvine, California, and a research and development and manufacturing site in Caesarea, Israel and in Melbourne, Australia, Keystone Dental markets its products across the world. The Company’s comprehensive portfolio of tooth replacement solutions is comprised of implants, prosthetic solutions, biomaterial solutions and digital dentistry capabilities. It includes proprietary offerings such as Osteon, Nexus iOS, Genesis – The Biomimetic Implant System™, the TILOBEMAXX™, PrimaConnex® and Prima Plus™ Implant Systems, the DynaMatrix® extracellular membrane, and the Dyna Blast® and DynaGraft D® bone graft substitutes. Keystone acquired Implant Solutions Pty Ltd (“Osteon”) in 2021, adding a comprehensive portfolio of prosthetic solutions on implants and digital workflow capabilities. For more information, refer to www.keystonedental.com.

