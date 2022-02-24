Crews Control Partners With MASV, Delivering a High-Speed File Transfer Platform

FULTON, Md., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crews Control Inc., the world's leading creative production services agency, has announced a strategic partnership with MASV, enabling Crews Control to provide their global clients with the fastest and most reliable way to transfer their video production files.

"We see a great need to accommodate crews and clients in their search for a reliable and effective file transfer platform," Andrea Keating, President and CEO of Crews Control, said. "With today's fast-paced production environment, time is a precious asset and the ability to provide our global client base and crews with a secure, accessible and fast file sharing solution ensures we continue to remain at the forefront of the global crewing industry delivering the kinds of unique services that our clients desire. It is exciting to partner with MASV and bring this capability to our clients."

Over half of the Fortune 500 companies turn to Crews Control for their internal, external, marketing, and training projects time and time again. Whether capturing client testimonials, creating a corporate training video, picking up drone B-roll footage, capturing client testimonials, animating a medical procedure, or streaming a live event, Crews Control has the best creative teams worldwide for your project as well.

Crews Control recognizes the challenge of efficiently uploading and transferring high-quality video footage and large volumes of data for video production professionals. This new partnership ensures a solution with a special offer to Crews Control clients with MASV's Partner Program

MASV's accelerated cloud solution removes the complexity of traditional file transfer solutions by eliminating the need for software, firewall changes, and plugins—delivered through a client-friendly user interface. The MASV Partner Program supports solution partners, marketplaces, value-added resellers (VARS), consultants, and system integrators who regularly work with media and entertainment clients. MASV rides on a dedicated global accelerated network. With over 150 servers worldwide, MASV achieves maximum transfer speeds in most locations across the world without the need for any software or firewall changes.

"MASV is uniquely suited to video professionals because we move your video with the highest speed and reliability, and we only get paid when your files get delivered," said Greg Wood, CEO at MASV. "We come to work every day dedicated to helping your crew's projects be a success. That makes Crews Control a natural partner."

Crews Control continues to partner with global companies to ensure solutions are utilized within the evolving video production industry. To learn more about Crews Control's strategic partnerships and general services, please click here.

Crews Control Inc.

Barbara Kittridge

301-604-1200

barbara@crewscontrol.com

