Golfzon Leadbetter New World Headquarters to Open at Reunion Resort and Golf Club

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golfzon Leadbetter and Reunion Resort and Golf Club are proud to announce a partnership that will establish Reunion Resort as the new home of the Leadbetter Golf Academy World Headquarters.

Situated on more than 2,300 pristine acres, Reunion Resort has been consistently recognized for providing a premier golf experience in Central Florida since 2005. It is the only resort in the world to feature three championship, signature golf courses designed by golfing legends Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Tom Watson. And now, Reunion Resort is adding another golf name to its long heritage of legends, David Leadbetter.

David Leadbetter and the Leadbetter Golf Academies have been synonymous with world-class instruction for nearly 40 years, developing 26 Major winners and 7 World number 1 players, many of whom trained and perfected their skills at its academy headquarters in Central Florida. Since 2018, under ownership of the Golfzon Group, Golfzon Leadbetter has further expanded its operation to 36 academy locations in 15 countries as well as developing new technology to make golf easier to learn.

"I have taught golf all over the world and there are few places as well suited for golfers to learn and play as the Reunion Resort and Golf Club. We share Kingwood International Resorts' vision for offering the very best golf experience at Reunion. Reunion already has 3 great golf courses; now they'll have a golf academy to match. I can't wait to give the first lesson from the new facility," says David Leadbetter.

Golfzon Leadbetter's World Headquarters at Reunion will feature the latest golf technology for instruction and practice, including lesson studios with launch monitors, 3D swing analysis, range radar ball tracking, club fitting, golf fitness and biomechanics. The facility will also feature a state-of-the-art Golfzon TwoVision simulator studio to host virtual golf tournaments. Leadbetter's award-winning team of instructors will offer instruction to all levels of players, including U.S. and international Tour players, elite juniors as well as a range of programs to help amateurs and beginners.

"Reunion Resort and Golf Club gives us the perfect location to expand the Golfzon Leadbetter business as well as offering golfers a unique facility to work on every aspect of their game, whatever their level of play," says Benedict Riches, CEO, Golfzon Leadbetter.

"Nowhere else in the world can you play three signature golf courses designed by legends Palmer, Watson and Nicklaus. This new partnership is a natural fit, bringing yet another legend to our resort with the Golfzon Leadbetter World Headquarters," says Anthony Carll, General Manager, Reunion Resort. "We are absolutely thrilled to be able to offer this experience this fall with such a respected legend in the golf community."

Reunion Resort and Golf Club

AAA Four Diamond Distinction, located just 30 minutes from Orlando International Airport, Reunion Resort attracts avid golfers from around the world looking to experience an enhanced level of play with world-class conditions and unique, championship course layouts from 3 of golf's legends. Featuring a mix of full-time residences, luxury multi-room villas to private 3- to 13-bedroom vacation homes, the property is ideal for overnight or extended stay accommodations for both golf groups and families alike. Surrounded by 2,300 acres of lush landscape and nature preserve, Reunion Resort amenities include three signature golf courses designed by legends Palmer, Watson and Nicklaus and the all-new Leadbetter Golf Academy World Headquarters. Additional resort amenities include a mini-golf course, a robust tennis center complete with pro shop, casual and fine-dining venues, a five-acre water park with a 1,000-foot lazy river and over 25,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space. Just six miles from Walt Disney World and 25 minutes from Orlando International Airport, Reunion Resort is the destination for world-class golf, endless vacations and limitless event possibilities.

Golfzon Leadbetter

Golfzon Leadbetter is the operator of the Leadbetter Golf Academies, the global leaders in golf instruction. Founded in 1983 by world-renowned instructor David Leadbetter, our network of 38 Leadbetter Golf Academies span 15 countries and include more than 125 Leadbetter Instructors. The world-class instruction and unique programming available at Leadbetter Golf Academies have helped thousands of everyday players build lifelong games and produced countless winners across every professional Tour, as well as providing a platform to develop world-class instructors.

