Desert Resort Management Honored at Annual Community Associations Institute Awards

Palm Desert, CA, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Desert Resort Management (DRM), an Associa® company, was recognized in 11 categories at the 2020/2021 Community Associations Institute Coachella Valley (CAI-CV) Chapter Awards ceremony.

The speakeasy-themed event recognized the outstanding achievements of chapter members over the past two years. Honorees and guests enjoyed the awards presentation and Monte Carlo -themed entertainment.

CAI has 64 chapters throughout the U.S. and abroad, and is the leading source of education, advocacy, and professional credentialing for common interest developments in the Coachella Valley. CAI-CV has more than 900 members and affiliates, representing hundreds of local communities.

The Desert Resort Management team was recognized with the following awards:

2020 Operations Committee of the Year—The Programs Committee

Sharron Badham, PCAM®, CCAM®

Gloria Kirkwood, PCAM®, CCAM®

2020 Community Association Onsite Manger of the Year

Jayme Fakehany

2020 Community Association Onsite Manager of the Year

Norma Segura

2021 Awards Committee Above & Beyond

Kristin Berryhill-Hood, CCAM®

2021 Golf Committee Above & Beyond

Julie Mogolis, CMCA®, AMS®

2021 Oktoberfest Committee Above & Beyond

Meranda Valencia

2021 Business Partner Committee Above & Beyond

Kristin Berryhill-Hood, CCAM®

2021 Special Events Committee of the Year - Wine Tasting Committee

Gloria Kirkwood, PCAM®, CCAM®, Committee Chair

Synthia Salazar

Jennifer Zeivel, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®

2021 Community Association Portfolio Manager of the Year

Kristin Berryhill-Hood, CCAM®

2021 CAI-CV Lifetime Achievement

Gloria Kirkwood, PCAM®, CCAM®

2021 Board of Director’s Award 40th Anniversary Committee

Gloria Kirkwood, PCAM®, CCAM®, Chair

Sharron Badham, PCAM®, CCAM®

Jerry Cavoretto, CMCA®, AMS®

Mark Dodge, CMCA®, AMS®

Paula Tapia, CMCA®

Jennifer Zeivel, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®

John Walters, CMCA®, AMS®

“Desert Resort Management is proud to be recognized by the Community Associations Institute at this year’s awards ceremony,” stated Mark Dodge, CMCA®, AMS® Desert Resort Management president. “Our team works extremely hard every day to make our managed communities the best places to call home and we strive to provide the top management services to our board members and their residents."

