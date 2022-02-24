Cytokinetics Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Commercial Launch Readiness Activities Underway for Omecamtiv Mecarbil in Advance of PDUFA Date of November 30, 2022

SEQUOIA-HCM Open to Enrollment;

Development Program for Aficamten Expanding in 2022

Company Provides 2022 Financial Guidance;

More Than 2 Years of Cash Runway

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021. Net loss for the fourth quarter was $30.6 million or $0.36 per share and the net loss for the year 2021 was $215.3 million or $2.80 per share. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $43.9 million or $0.62 per share and net loss for the year 2020 was $127.3 million or $1.97 per share. Cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $623.7 million at December 31, 2021. This cash balance does not include $150 million in proceeds received from transactions executed in late 2021 and early 2022.

“In the fourth quarter of last year and in early January we were pleased to execute two important transactions, comprising the licensing of omecamtiv mecarbil in China as well as funding for long-term capital supportive of the commercial launch of omecamtiv mecarbil and the further development of aficamten. In the fourth quarter we also continued to build our commercial infrastructure remaining prudent to spending gated to key de-risking events, such as the recent acceptance of the New Drug Application for omecamtiv mecarbil by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration,” said Robert I. Blum, Cytokinetics’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “As we look ahead to what may be a pivotal year for our company, we believe that we are in a strong financial position to expand the development program for aficamten and advance our pipeline of early drug candidates while we also deliver on the promise of muscle biology by responsibly transforming from a R&D focused company to one that is also commercial.”

Q4 and Recent Highlights

Cardiac Muscle Programs

omecamtiv mecarbil (cardiac myosin activator)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted and filed our New Drug Application (NDA) for omecamtiv mecarbil for the treatment of heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). The NDA was assigned standard review with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of November 30, 2022.





Continued building our commercial infrastructure and capabilities and engaged in product launch readiness activities for omecamtiv mecarbil in the U.S. Key launch readiness activities in Q4 focused to market access, distribution strategy, campaign development, pricing, field force size, structure and territory boundaries. Furthermore, the recent NDA filing has triggered additional investments in systems, training programs, supply chain and logistics as we continue to plan for a potential launch.





Continued to expand our therapeutic Medical Scientists team and began development of our Managed Healthcare Medical Science Liaison team. We completed vendor selection for the Medical Contact Center and finalized design of our Investigator Sponsored Study Program.





Announced topline results of METEORIC-HF ( M ulticenter E xercise T olerance E valuation of O mecamtiv Mecarbil R elated to I ncreased C ontractility in H eart F ailure), a Phase 3 clinical trial of omecamtiv mecarbil in patients with HFrEF. METEORIC-HF evaluated the effect of treatment with omecamtiv mecarbil compared to placebo on exercise capacity as determined by cardiopulmonary exercise testing (CPET). There was no effect on the primary endpoint of change in peak oxygen uptake (pVO 2 ) on CPET from baseline to Week 20 in patients treated with omecamtiv mecarbil compared to placebo. Adverse events, including major cardiac events, were similar between the treatment arms, and the safety profile of omecamtiv mecarbil was consistent with prior clinical trials, including GALACTIC-HF. The results from METEORIC-HF will be presented at the American College of Cardiology 71 st Annual Scientific Session & Expo in Washington, D.C., as part of a Late Breaking Clinical Trial session on Sunday, April 3, 2022.





aficamten (cardiac myosin inhibitor)

Opened enrollment in SEQUOIA-HCM ( S afety, E fficacy, and Q uantitative U nderstanding of O bstruction I mpact of A ficamten in HCM ). SEQUOIA-HCM is a Phase 3 randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, multi-center clinical trial designed to evaluate aficamten in patients with symptomatic obstructive HCM on background medical therapy for 24 weeks. The primary endpoint is the change in pVO 2 measured by CPET from baseline to week 24. SEQUOIA-HCM is expected to enroll 270 patients, randomized on a 1:1 basis to receive aficamten or placebo in addition to standard-of-care treatment. Each patient will receive up to four escalating doses of aficamten or placebo based on echocardiographic guidance alone.





The Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for aficamten for the treatment of symptomatic obstructive HCM in China.



CK-3828136 (CK-136) (cardiac troponin activator)

Presented preclinical data relating to the discovery and optimization of CK-136 at the 2021 Medicinal Chemistry Gordon Research Conference in West Dover, VT, and presented preclinical data on a closely related analog to CK-136 related to its effect on cardiac contractility and energetics at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2021.



Skeletal Muscle Program

reldesemtiv (fast skeletal muscle troponin activator (FSTA))

Continued conduct of COURAGE-ALS ( C linical O utcomes U sing R eldesemtiv on A LSFRS-R in a G lobal E valuation in ALS ), the Phase 3 clinical trial of reldesemtiv in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).





Pre-Clinical Development and Ongoing Research

Continued to advance new muscle directed compounds and conduct IND-enabling studies with the expectation of our potentially moving 1-2 drug candidates into clinical development in the next year.





Continued research activities directed to our other muscle biology research programs.



Corporate

Secured long-term capital from entities affiliated with Royalty Pharma to support the potential commercialization of omecamtiv mecarbil and the further development of aficamten. Royalty Pharma will provide Cytokinetics long-term capital of up to $300 million to support the potential commercialization of omecamtiv mecarbil and the further development of aficamten, and other general corporate purposes. Royalty Pharma also purchased a royalty on aficamten of 4.5% on sales up to $1 billion and 3.5% on sales above $1 billion, subject to certain potential step-downs, in exchange for payments of up to $150 million.





Expanded collaboration with Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals Limited (Ji Xing), a biopharmaceutical company backed by investment funds affiliated with RTW Investments, LP (RTW), by entering into an exclusive license and collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil for the proposed treatment of HFrEF in Greater China. The company also entered into Common Stock Purchase Agreements with investment funds affiliated with RTW. Cytokinetics has received committed capital of $70 million, and will receive up to $330 million from Ji Xing in additional milestone payments plus tiered royalties on the net sales of omecamtiv mecarbil in Greater China, subject to certain reductions.



2022 Corporate Milestones

Cardiac Muscle Programs

omecamtiv mecarbil (cardiac myosin activator)

Launch omecamtiv mecarbil in the U.S. pending FDA approval in Q4 2022.



aficamten (cardiac myosin inhibitor)

Continue enrollment in SEQUOIA-HCM through 2022.





Begin enrolling patients with non-obstructive HCM in Cohort 4 of REDWOOD-HCM in Q1 2022.





Begin second Phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten in obstructive HCM in 2H 2022.





Expect to share data from the open label extension study, REDWOOD-HCM OLE, for patients who complete REDWOOD-HCM, in 2022.



CK-3828136 (CK-136) (cardiac troponin activator)

Reactivate development program for CK-136 in 2H 2022.



Skeletal Muscle Program

reldesemtiv (fast skeletal muscle troponin activator (FSTA))

Expect the Data Monitoring committee to conduct the first interim analysis from COURAGE-ALS in 2H 2022, assessing for futility, 12 weeks after approximately one-third or more of the planned sample size is randomized.



Financials

Revenues for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 were $55.6 million and $70.4 million, respectively, compared to $6.7 million and $55.8 million for the corresponding periods in 2020. The increase in revenues for the year ended December 31, 2021 was primarily due to $54.9 million of license revenue recognized for the transaction with Ji Xing.

Research and development expenses for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 increased to $43.5 million and $159.9 million, respectively, compared to $29.2 million and $97.0 million for the same periods in 2020, respectively, due primarily to increases in spending for clinical development activities for our cardiac muscle inhibitor programs, COURAGE-ALS, facility expenses and for regulatory filing costs. In addition, we incurred transition costs related to the termination of our collaboration with Amgen and our purchase of approximately $14.6 million of material including manufactured quantities of the active pharmaceutical ingredients for omecamtiv mecarbil.

General and administrative expenses for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 increased to $33.8 million and $96.8 million from $13.9 million and $52.8 million in 2020 due primarily to higher outside services spending in anticipation of the potential commercial launch of omecamtiv mecarbil, an increase in personnel related costs including stock-based compensation and facilities expenses for our new headquarters.

2022 Financial Guidance

The company today announced financial guidance for 2022. The company anticipates revenue will be in the range of $20 to $25 million, operating expenses will be in the range of $380 to $400 million, and net cash utilization will be approximately $365 to $385 million. Our current cash balance of $724 million, in addition to committed capital expected to be earned upon dosing of the first patient in SEQUOIA-HCM, represents more than two years of forward cash based on our projected operating expenses and net cash utilization.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators and next-in-class muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised. As a leader in muscle biology and the mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics is readying for the potential commercialization of omecamtiv mecarbil, its novel cardiac muscle activator, following positive results from GALACTIC-HF, a large, international Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Cytokinetics is also developing aficamten, a next-generation cardiac myosin inhibitor, currently the subject of SEQUOIA-HCM, the Phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten in patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). Cytokinetics is also developing reldesemtiv, an investigational fast skeletal muscle troponin activator, currently the subject of COURAGE-ALS, a Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Cytokinetics continues its over 20-year history of pioneering innovation in muscle biology and related pharmacology focused to diseases of muscle dysfunction and conditions of muscle weakness.

For additional information about Cytokinetics, visit www.cytokinetics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act").

Cytokinetics, Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and short term investments $ 471,638 $ 464,060 Other current assets 64,034 10,161 Total current assets 535,672 474,221 Long-term investments 152,050 36,954 Property and equipment, net 73,271 13,346 Operating lease right-of-use assets 73,138 2,924 Other assets 7,188 6,358 Total assets $ 841,319 $ 533,803 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 55,457 $ 27,365 Short-term lease liability 14,863 2,785 Other current liabilities 1,540 1,049 Total current liabilities 71,860 31,199 Term loan, net 47,367 46,209 Convertible notes, net 95,471 89,504 Liabilities related to revenue participation right purchase agreement, net 179,072 166,068 Long-term deferred revenue 87,000 87,000 Long-term operating lease liabilities 112,229 440 Other non-current liabilities 4,457 — Total liabilities 597,456 420,420 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 84 70 Additional paid-in capital 1,452,268 1,105,470 Accumulated other comprehensive income (869 ) 149 Accumulated deficit (1,207,620 ) (992,306 ) Total stockholders’ equity 243,863 113,383 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 841,319 $ 533,803





Cytokinetics, Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Research and development revenues $ 744 $ 4,222 $ 10,572 $ 16,527 License revenues 54,856 — 54,856 36,501 Milestone revenues — 2,500 5,000 2,800 Total revenues 55,600 6,722 70,428 55,828 Operating expenses: Research and development 43,498 29,221 159,938 96,951 General and administrative 33,806 13,908 96,803 52,820 Total operating expenses 77,304 43,129 256,741 149,771 Operating loss (21,704 ) (36,407 ) (186,313 ) (93,943 ) Interest expense (4,218 ) (4,018 ) (16,440 ) (15,963 ) Non-cash interest expense on liability related to sale of future royalties (4,271 ) (5,651 ) (12,892 ) (22,713 ) Interest and other income, net (377 ) 2,146 331 5,329 Net loss before income taxes (30,570 ) (43,930 ) (215,314 ) (127,290 ) Income tax benefit — — — — Net loss $ (30,570 ) $ (43,930 ) $ (215,314 ) $ (127,290 ) Net loss per share — basic and diluted $ (0.36 ) $ (0.62 ) $ (2.80 ) $ (1.97 ) Weighted-average shares in net loss per share — basic and diluted 84,087 70,833 76,886 64,524



