Collegium Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results

– BDSI Acquisition Expected to Close Late Q1 2022 –



– 2022 Revenue Guidance of $315-$330 Million, Growth Driven by Xtampza ER –

– Full-Year Net Income of $71.5 Million and Full-Year Adjusted EBITDA of $118.3 million –

– Cash Balance of $186.4 Million –

STOUGHTON, Mass., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021 and provided a corporate update.

“We strengthened the fundamentals of our pain portfolio in the face of challenging market dynamics throughout 2021, achieved key operational objectives, and completed a restructuring that positions Collegium to embark upon a period of growth and value creation,” said Joe Ciaffoni, President and Chief Executive Officer of Collegium. “2022 is a pivotal year for the Company. We are laser focused on two critical priorities: the renegotiation of Xtampza® ER contracts and the diversification of the business through acquisitions. The proposed acquisition of BDSI is strategically and financially transformative, and we believe it will propel Collegium Pharmaceutical to the next level.”

“We exited 2021 in a strong financial position,” said Colleen Tupper, Chief Financial Officer of Collegium. “The Company generated robust operating cash flows, returned $42.9 million to shareholders through our share repurchase program, and paid down $50 million in debt. 2022 is off to an encouraging start and, upon closing, we expect the acquisition of BDSI to diversify the Company’s revenue drivers and accelerate cash flows. The acquisition will be immediately and highly accretive, driven by identified synergies of at least $75 million.”

Business Highlights for 2021

Achieved the largest market share increase for Xtampza ER since its first full year of launch, with an exit share of 33% of the oxycodone extended-release market, an 8-percentage point increase versus 2020.

Leveraged our cost structure by containing the increase in GAAP operating expense to less than 10%. When GAAP operating expenses are adjusted for stock-based compensation, restructuring, and litigation, the adjusted operating expenses were flat versus 2020.

Executed a corporate restructuring in the fourth quarter of 2021, positioning the Company to maximize the potential of its portfolio and to efficiently absorb a commercial stage, high-synergy acquisition.

Transitioned to a dedicated manufacturing suite for Xtampza ER and filed a Prior Approval Supplement for an alternate Nucynta ® ER manufacturing site in December 2021. We expect transition of supply and benefit to cost of production to begin in the second half of 2022 and expect to realize full cost savings in 2023.

ER manufacturing site in December 2021. We expect transition of supply and benefit to cost of production to begin in the second half of 2022 and expect to realize full cost savings in 2023. Returned $42.9 million to shareholders through share repurchase and repaid $50.0 million of debt.

Announced settlement framework to resolve pending opioid litigation.

Received recognition of our strong corporate culture through the Boston Globe Top Places to Work and National Top Workplaces awards.



2021 Revenue Adjustment

Provisions for product returns are based on product-level returns rates, recent in-process returns claims, as well as relevant market events and other factors. The Company’s returns policy, for compliance and financial reporting purposes, requires that product is physically returned within an 18-month window beginning 6 months prior to expiration and up until 12 months after expiration.

During the year ended December 31, 2021, there were unprecedented and significant disruptions in the processing of product returns. Specifically, the Company’s wholesaler customers, via the third-party returns processor that they directly and indirectly engage to process the majority of the Company’s product returns, failed to return products to the Company timely in the ordinary course. Due to the failure of the customers and their vendor to return products timely, the Company did not physically receive returned products corresponding to a significant majority of the returns claimed and could not validate or finalize customer return claims, nor determine if the return was or would be eligible for refund upon the physical return. The value of actual returned product during the year ended December 31, 2021, represented less than 20% of the value of product returns claimed for that period. The lack of timely processing of requested product returns obscures information related to the validation of product returns and increases uncertainty related to the actual volume of product that will be physically returned and credited in accordance with the Company’s returns policy.

In addition, the delay in processing returns resulted in a significant portion of the returns claimed not being physically returned within the time period required by the Company’s returns policy, thereby rendering them ineligible for credit. The Company has engaged with its customers to collect amounts due for unprocessed return claims that are not eligible for refund due to the expiration of the return rights, and expects to pursue such collections vigorously, inclusive of litigation if necessary.

During the fourth quarter, after significant and sustained efforts with customers to resolve the unprocessed return claims, the Company formally denied a significant portion of these claims under the Company’s return policy and also concluded that the returns rate had increased. Although the Company has denied and expects to continue to deny credit for product returns that are not in accordance with its return policy, uncertainty exists related to the ultimate resolution of these claims.

As a result of this uncertainty, as well as the impact of unprocessed claims on estimates of future returns, the Company recorded an adjustment to reduce product revenue, net of $38.3 million.

Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021

Total net product revenues were $27.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 (the “2021 Quarter”), compared to $76.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 (the “2020 Quarter”). Total net product revenues in the 2021 Quarter include a $38.3 million product revenue adjustment related to returns adjustments as described above.

Xtampza ER net product revenues were $5.3 million for the 2021 Quarter, which includes returns adjustments of $13.8 million as described above. Xtampza ER net product revenues were $30.8 million in the 2020 Quarter.

Nucynta franchise net product revenues were $22.1 million for the 2021 Quarter, which includes returns adjustments of $24.5 million as described above. Nucynta franchise net product revenues were $45.5 million for the 2020 quarter.

GAAP operating expenses were $32.8 million for the 2021 Quarter, compared to $29.3 million for the 2020 quarter. Adjusted operating expenses, which exclude stock-based compensation of $4.9 million, restructuring expenses of $4.6 million, and litigation settlements of $2.9 million, were $20.4 million for the 2021 Quarter, compared to $23.1 million for the 2020 Quarter.

Net loss for the 2021 Quarter was ($25.0) million, or ($0.73) loss per share (basic and diluted), compared to net income of $7.0 million, or $0.20 earnings per share (basic and diluted), for the 2020 Quarter. Net loss for the 2021 Quarter and net income for the 2020 Quarter included stock-based compensation expense of $4.9 million and $6.2 million, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA for the 2021 Quarter was ($4.5) million, compared to $38.3 million for the 2020 Quarter.

Full-Year 2021 Financial Highlights

Total net product revenues were $276.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the “FY 2021”), compared to $310.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the “FY 2020”). Total net product revenues in FY 2021 include a $38.3 million product revenue adjustment related to returns adjustments.

Xtampza ER net product revenues were $103.7 million for FY 2021, which includes a $13.8 million product revenue adjustment related to returns adjustments. Xtampza ER product revenues, net were $128.0 million for FY 2020.

Nucynta franchise net revenues were $173.2 million for FY 2021, which includes a $24.5 million adjustment related to returns adjustments. Nucynta franchise net revenues were $182.0 million for FY 2020.

GAAP operating expenses were $133.0 million for FY 2021, compared to $123.6 million for FY 2020. Adjusted operating expenses, which exclude stock-based compensation of $24.3 million, restructuring expenses of $4.6 million, and litigation settlements of $2.9 million, were $101.2 million for FY 2021, compared to $101.7 million for FY 2020.

Net income was $71.5 million, or $2.05 earnings per share (basic) and $1.86 earnings per share (diluted), for FY 2021, compared to net income of $26.8 million, or $0.78 earnings per share (basic) and $0.76 earnings per share (diluted), for FY 2020. Net income included stock-based compensation expense of $24.3 million and $21.9 million for FY 2021 and FY 2020, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA for FY 2021 was $118.3 million, compared to $139.7 million for FY 2020.

The Company exited FY 2021 with a cash balance of $186.4 million.



Financial Guidance for 2022

Total revenues are expected in the range of $315 million to $330 million



The Company expects to provide a more detailed outlook for 2022 after the closing of the Company’s acquisition of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (“BDSI”), which is expected to occur late in the first quarter of 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is a diversified, specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com.

Adjusted operating expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents GAAP operating expenses adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense, restructuring, and litigation settlements.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. Unaudited Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Information (in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 186,426 $ 174,116 Accounts receivable, net 105,844 83,320 Inventory 17,394 15,614 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,879 4,838 Property and equipment, net 19,491 18,988 Operating lease assets 7,644 8,391 Intangible asset, net 268,723 335,904 Restricted cash 2,547 2,547 Deferred tax assets 78,042 — Other noncurrent assets 87 123 Total assets $ 692,077 $ 643,841 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 33,403 34,672 Accrued rebates, returns and discounts 196,996 156,554 Term notes payable 110,019 157,514 Convertible senior notes 139,966 99,575 Operating lease liabilities 8,765 9,495 Shareholders’ equity 202,928 186,031 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 692,077 $ 643,841





Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Product revenues, net $ 27,362 $ 76,271 $ 276,868 $ 310,016 Cost of product revenues Cost of product revenues (excluding intangible asset amortization) 11,900 15,184 59,070 69,500 Intangible asset amortization 16,795 16,795 67,181 60,680 Total cost of products revenues 28,695 31,979 126,251 130,180 Gross profit (1,333 ) 44,292 150,617 179,836 Operating expenses Research and development 1,609 2,472 9,451 9,772 Selling, general and administrative 26,602 26,824 118,960 113,832 Restructuring 4,578 — 4,578 — Total operating expenses 32,789 29,296 132,989 123,604 (Loss) income from operations (34,122 ) 14,996 17,628 56,232 Interest expense (4,757 ) (7,737 ) (21,014 ) (28,882 ) Interest income 3 3 12 232 (Loss) income before income taxes (38,876 ) 7,262 (3,374 ) 27,582 (Benefit from) Provision for income taxes (13,842 ) 304 (74,891 ) 830 Net (loss) income $ (25,034 ) $ 6,958 $ 71,517 $ 26,752 (Loss) earnings per share — basic $ (0.73 ) $ 0.20 $ 2.05 $ 0.78 Weighted-average shares — basic 34,123,309 34,592,277 34,936,817 34,407,959 (Loss) earnings per share — diluted $ (0.73 ) $ 0.20 $ 1.86 $ 0.76 Weighted-average shares — diluted 34,123,309 35,417,623 41,045,805 35,151,353





Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP net (loss) income $ (25,034 ) $ 6,958 $ 71,517 $ 26,752 Adjustments: Interest expense 4,757 7,737 21,014 28,882 Interest income (3 ) (3 ) (12 ) (232 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (13,842 ) 304 (74,891 ) 830 Depreciation 424 281 1,736 870 Amortization 16,795 16,795 67,181 60,680 Stock-based compensation expense 4,912 6,210 24,255 21,910 Restructuring 4,578 — 4,578 — Litigation settlements 2,935 — 2,935 — Total adjustments $ 20,556 $ 31,324 $ 46,796 $ 112,940 Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,478 ) $ 38,282 $ 118,313 $ 139,692



