Natus Medical Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

 Q4-2021 Key Results
Revenue (millions)$128.7 • Revenue increased 8% compared to Q4 2020
• Revenue increased 14% compared to full year 2020
• $12.8 million in operating cash flow for Q4 2021
• $63.9 million in operating cash flow for the year 2021
GAAP EPS$0.05 
Non-GAAP EPS$0.47 
   

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) (the “Company” or “Natus”), a leading provider of medical device solutions to screen, diagnose, and treat disorders affecting the brain, neural pathways, and eight sensory nervous systems, today announced financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2021.

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company reported revenue of $128.7 million, an increase of 8.4% compared to $118.7 million reported for the fourth quarter 2020. GAAP gross margin was 56.8% during the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 55.3% in the fourth quarter 2020. GAAP net income was $1.7 million, or $0.05 earnings per diluted share, compared with GAAP net income of $5.2 million, or $0.15 earnings per diluted share in the fourth quarter 2020.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 59.3% in the fourth quarter 2021 compared to 58.1% reported for the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.47 for the fourth quarter 2021, compared to $0.39 in the fourth quarter 2020. Non-GAAP net income was $16.2 million in the fourth quarter 2021 compared to $13.1 million in the fourth quarter 2020.

For the full year ended December 31, 2021, the Company reported revenue of $473.4 million, an increase of 13.9% compared to $415.7 million reported for the same period in 2020. GAAP gross margin was 57.8% vs. 52.1% reported for the same period in 2020. GAAP net income was $13.2 million, or $0.39 earnings per diluted share, compared with GAAP net loss of $16.6 million, or $0.49 per share in the same period in 2020.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 60.0% in 2021 vs. 56.6% reported for the same period in 2020. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $1.20 for the full year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $0.39 in the same period in 2020. The Company reported non-GAAP net income of $40.8 million for the full year ended December 31, 2021, compared to prior year's non-GAAP net income of $13.1 million.

“I would like to thank our Natus Teammates for their efforts to deliver growth in both revenue and income in the fourth quarter despite challenges from both Covid and supply chain related constraints,” said Thomas J. Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Natus. “Throughout the year we focused on ensuring our products were available to clinicians and despite incurring over $1.7 million in higher costs in the fourth quarter alone, our non-GAAP earnings per share increased more than 200%.”

Mr. Sullivan continued, “I would like to congratulate Dr. Christopher Chung, Natus Vice President of Quality, Regulatory Affairs and Chief Medical Officer, who has informed me of his decision to retire in April after a twenty-two-year career at the company. Dr. Chung is a valued leader at Natus and I am pleased that he will continue to support our Team in a consultative role as our Chief Medical Officer through the end of the year. I wish Chris and his family the best in this next phase of his life.”

“As a result of a strategic review of our markets, Natus will realign its portfolio and commercial infrastructure to focus on the clinical areas of the Brain, Neural Pathways, and eight Sensory Nervous Systems.” “We believe a focus on higher value markets will position us for increased growth while also enabling us to reduce complexity to improve our execution and long-term margin expansion,” concluded Mr. Sullivan.

Financial Guidance

In the first quarter of 2022, Natus will realign its commercial organization on the clinical focus areas of Brain, Neural Pathways, and eight Sensory Nervous Systems. The Company will transition to a matrix infrastructure of non-commercial resources in support of innovation and entrepreneurial growth in each clinical focus area in the coming months while reviewing its cost structure. As a result of these changes, the Company is only providing annual guidance at this point which excludes the impact of any acquisitions or divestitures.

For the full year 2022, the Company's revenue is expected to be between $491.0 million and $499.0 million and non-GAAP earnings per share is expected to be between $1.36 and $1.49. 2022 guidance assumes an incremental $16.0 million of extraordinary costs associated with acquiring semiconductors and other components outside of our normal supply chain due to their constrained availability. Additional unforeseen constraints could further impact our profitability. While these extraordinary costs negatively impact profitability in the near term, a return to more normal supply chain conditions could positively impact profitability in the future. At this time, we do not anticipate semiconductor and component constraints to impact revenue.

The Company's non-GAAP earnings per share guidance excludes charges for amortization expense associated with intangible assets from prior acquisitions, certain other expenses, and related tax effect, which the Company expects to be approximately $15.6 million for the year 2022, which the Company expects will reduce GAAP earnings per share by approximately $0.46.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company presents in this release its non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin results which exclude amortization expense associated with certain acquisition-related intangibles, restructuring charges, certain discrete items, direct costs of acquisitions, and the related tax effects. A reconciliation between non-GAAP and GAAP financial measures is included in this press release.

The Company believes that the presentation of results excluding these charges or gains provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company's core operating results and better reflects the ongoing economics of the Company's operations. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparison of operating results across reporting periods.

Specifically, the Company excludes the following charges, gains, and their related tax effects in the calculation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share and non-GAAP operating profit: 1) Non-cash amortization expense associated with certain acquisition-related intangibles. The charges reflect an estimate of the cost of acquired intangible assets over their estimated useful lives. 2) Restructuring and other non-recurring charges. The Company has over time completed multiple acquisitions of other companies and businesses. Following an acquisition, the Company will, as it determines appropriate, initiate restructuring events to eliminate redundant costs. Restructuring expenses, which are excluded in the non-GAAP items, are exclusively related to permanent reductions in our workforce and redundant facility closures. Other non-recurring costs are associated with the transition of the executive management team. These costs can include stock compensation from accelerated vesting of stock, severance payouts and related payroll expenses. 3) Certain discrete items. These items represent significant infrequent charges or gains that management believes should be viewed outside of normal operating results, and each significant discrete transaction is evaluated to determine whether it should be excluded from non-GAAP reporting. These items are specifically identified when they occur. 4) Direct costs of acquisitions. These are direct acquisition-related costs that occur when the Company makes an acquisition, such as professional fees, due diligence costs, and earn-out adjustments.

The Company applies GAAP methodologies in computing its non-GAAP tax provision by determining the annual expected effective tax rate after taking into account items excluded for non-GAAP financial reporting purposes. The Company’s non-GAAP tax expense and its non-GAAP effective tax rate are generally higher than its GAAP tax expense and GAAP effective tax rate because the income subject to taxes would be higher due to the effect of the expenses excluded from non-GAAP financial reporting. The nature of each quarterly discrete transaction will be evaluated to determine whether it should be excluded from non-GAAP reporting.

The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company's performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods and the Company believes that investors also benefit from being able to refer to these non-GAAP financial measures along with the GAAP operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to the Company's historical performance. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements should be carefully evaluated.

Conference Call

Natus has scheduled a conference call to discuss this announcement beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (5:00 a.m. Pacific Time) tomorrow, February 25, 2022. Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 1-844-634-1441 for domestic callers, or 1-508-637-5658 for international callers, and entering reservation code 6682846. A telephone replay will be available for 48 hours following the conclusion of the call by dialing 1-855-859-2056 for domestic callers, or 1-404-537-3406 for international callers, and entering reservation code 6682846. The conference call also will be available real-time via the Internet at http://investor.natus.com, and a recording of the call will be available on the Company’s Web site for 90 days following the completion of the call. A companion Investor Presentation will be posted to the Company's Web site at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time tomorrow, February, 25, 2022.

About Natus Medical Incorporated

Natus delivers innovative and trusted solutions to screen, diagnose, and treat disorders affecting the brain, neural pathways, and eight sensory nervous systems to advance the standard of care and improve patient outcomes and quality of life. The Company offers hardware, advanced software and algorithms, and consumables that provide stimulus, acquire and monitor physiological signals, and capture the body’s response. With sales in over 100 countries, Natus is the clear worldwide leader in neurodiagnostics, pediatric retinal imaging, and infant hearing screening, as well as a leading company in hearing assessment, hearing instrument fitting, balance, and intracranial pressure monitoring.

Additional information about Natus Medical can be found at www.natus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are generally statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “will”, “outlook” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and speak only as of the date they are made. These statements relate to current estimates and assumptions of our management as of the date of this press release and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and the actual events or results may differ materially. Natus cannot provide any assurance that its future results or the results implied by the forward-looking statements will meet expectations. The Company's future results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including supply chain delays and constraints, the business, social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business and results of operations, the ability of the Company to realize the anticipated benefits from its strategic alignment, the Company's ability to successfully pursue, acquire and integrate acquisitions, the demand for Natus products and services, the impact of adverse global economic conditions and changing governmental regulations, including foreign exchange rate changes, on the Company's target markets, the Company's ability to expand its sales in international markets, the Company's ability to maintain current sales levels in a mature domestic market, the Company's ability to control costs, risks associated with bringing new products to market, and the Company's ability to fulfill product orders on a timely basis, as well as those factors identified under the heading Item 1A “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021, September 30, 2021. Natus disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward looking statement, except as required by law.

Natus Medical Incorporated
Drew Davies
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(925) 223-6700
InvestorRelations@Natus.com       

 
NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
         
  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020
Revenue $128,656  $118,718  $473,438  $415,684 
Cost of revenue  53,996   51,247   193,015   185,912 
Intangibles amortization  1,617   1,801   6,743   13,241 
Gross profit  73,043   65,670   273,680   216,531 
Gross profit margin  56.8%  55.3%  57.8%  52.1%
Operating expenses:        
Marketing and selling  29,295   27,715   116,014   107,282 
Research and development  13,750   14,722   56,306   61,296 
General and administrative  12,436   12,359   52,753   49,113 
Intangibles amortization  5,632   3,894   17,129   15,224 
Restructuring  7,230   1,966   7,699   3,809 
Total operating expenses  68,343   60,656   249,901   236,724 
Income (loss) from operations  4,700   5,014   23,779   (20,193)
Interest expense  (217)  (856)  (1,872)  (3,656)
Other income (expense), net  (852)  2,182   (2,552)  1,784 
Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income tax  3,631   6,340   19,355   (22,065)
Provision for (benefit from) income tax  1,886   1,135   6,178   (5,452)
Net income (loss) $1,745  $5,205  $13,177  $(16,613)
Net income (loss) per share:        
Basic $0.05  $0.15  $0.39  $(0.49)
Diluted $0.05  $0.15  $0.39  $(0.49)
Weighted-average shares:        
Basic  33,799   33,861   33,670   33,562 
Diluted  34,122   33,903   33,974   33,562 
                 


NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
(in thousands)
    
 December 31, December 31,
 2021 2020
ASSETS   
    
Current assets:   
Cash and investments$75,595 $82,082
Accounts receivable 111,760  93,133
Inventories 67,745  75,650
Other current assets 22,191  20,837
Total current assets 277,291  271,702
    
Property and equipment 21,783  24,516
Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,288  11,669
Goodwill and intangible assets 214,170  244,040
Deferred income tax 23,161  27,563
Other assets 18,595  20,904
Total assets$564,288 $600,394
    
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
    
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$36,405 $23,429
Current portion of long-term debt   50,000
Accrued liabilities 48,135  44,236
Deferred revenue 25,097  21,308
Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,964  6,779
Total current liabilities 114,601  145,752
    
Long-term debt   5,840
Deferred income tax 1,133  10,298
Operating lease liabilities 6,567  8,959
Other long-term liabilities 17,237  18,451
Total liabilities 139,538  189,300
Total stockholders’ equity 424,750  411,094
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$564,288 $600,394
      


NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)
(in thousands)
       
  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020
Operating activities:        
Net income (loss) $1,744  $5,205  $13,177  $(16,613)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash
provided by operating activities:		        
Provision for losses on accounts receivable  (92)  32   181   1,190 
Depreciation and amortization  6,754   7,126   28,091   28,115 
Loss on equity method investment adjustment  159   133   602   133 
(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment  90   119   (1,426)  268 
Impairment of intangible assets  2,004      2,004   6,678 
Impairment of property and equipment  279      279    
Warranty reserve  2,466   880   3,989   2,009 
Share-based compensation  5,889   2,507   14,161   9,566 
Loss on commencement of sales-type leases     20   3   1,881 
Non cash lease expense     1,353      1,353 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
   Accounts receivable  (12,683)  (12,716)  (13,111)  17,651 
   Inventories  1,175   8,356   4,830   1,939 
   Prepaid expenses and other assets  1,998   9,021   (1,880)  (1,055)
   Accounts payable  8,301   (4,504)  13,530   (4,523)
   Accrued liabilities  315   417   (507)  (13,427)
   Deferred revenue  (171)  1,779   4,458   838 
   Deferred income tax  (5,446)  (3,403)  (4,386)  (1,577)
       Net cash provided by operating activities  12,782   16,325   63,995   34,426 
Investing activities:        
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired     (1,997)     (1,997)
Purchase of property and equipment  (671)  (992)  (3,620)  (8,609)
Purchase of equity investments     (1,000)  (1,000)  (2,000)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment        2,674    
       Net cash used in investing activities  (671)  (3,989)  (1,946)  (12,606)
Financing activities:        
Proceeds from stock option exercises and ESPP  243   656   855   1,314 
Repurchase of common stock           (10,495)
Taxes paid related to settlement of equity awards  (2,853)  (58)  (4,107)  (1,994)
Deferred debt issuance costs           (1,175)
Principal payments of financing lease liability  (84)  (112)  (410)  (527)
Proceeds from long-term borrowings           60,000 
Payments on borrowings     (10,000)  (57,000)  (58,000)
       Net cash used in financing activities  (2,694)  (9,514)  (60,662)  (10,877)
Exchange rate changes effect on cash and cash equivalents  (2,601)  4,724   (7,874)  7,842 
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents  6,816   7,546   (6,487)  18,785 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period  68,779   74,536   82,082   63,297 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $75,595  $82,082  $75,595  $82,082 
                 


NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS (unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
         
  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020
GAAP based results:        
Income (loss) before provision for income tax $3,631  $6,340  $19,355  $(22,065)
         
Non-GAAP adjustments:        
Intangibles amortization (COGS)  1,617   1,801   6,743   13,241 
Recall accrual and remediation efforts (COGS)     (63)     (428)
Restructuring and other non-recurring costs (COGS)  1,700   1,615   4,069   5,849 
COVID-19 relief (COGS)  (21)     (505)   
Intangibles amortization (OPEX)  5,632   3,894   17,129   15,224 
Direct costs of acquisitions (OPEX)     112   21   112 
Restructuring and other non-recurring costs (OPEX)  7,976   3,033   9,077   4,793 
COVID-19 relief (OPEX)  (266)     (3,391)   
Restructuring and other non-recurring costs (OI&E)     206   (80)  206 
Non-GAAP income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income tax  20,269   16,938   52,418   16,932 
         
Income tax expense (benefit), as adjusted $4,077  $3,885  $11,631  $3,790 
         
Non-GAAP net income $16,192  $13,053  $40,787  $13,142 
Non-GAAP earnings per share:        
Basic $0.48  $0.39  $1.21  $0.39 
Diluted $0.47  $0.39  $1.20  $0.39 
         
Weighted-average shares used to compute        
Basic non-GAAP earnings per share  33,799   33,861   33,670   33,562 
Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share  34,122   33,903   33,974   33,628 
                 


NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS (unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
         
  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020
GAAP Gross Profit $73,043  $65,670  $273,680  $216,531 
Amortization of intangibles  1,617   1,801   6,743   13,241 
Recall accrual and remediation efforts     (63)     (428)
COVID-19 Relief  (21)     (505)   
Restructuring and other non-recurring costs  1,700   1,615   4,069   5,849 
Non-GAAP Gross Profit $76,339  $69,023  $283,987  $235,193 
Non-GAAP Gross Margin  59.3%  58.1%  60.0%  56.6%
         
GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $4,700  $5,014  $23,779  $(20,193)
Amortization of intangibles  7,249   5,695   23,872   28,465 
COVID-19 Relief  (287)     (3,896)   
Recall accrual and remediation efforts     (63)     (428)
Restructuring and other non-recurring costs  9,676   4,648   13,146   10,642 
Direct cost of acquisitions     112   21   112 
Non-GAAP Operating Income $21,338  $15,406  $56,922  $18,598 
Non-GAAP Operating Margin  16.6%  13.0%  12.0%  4.5%
         
GAAP Income Tax Expense (Benefit) $1,886  $1,135  $6,178  $(5,452)
Effect of accumulated change of pretax income  2,921   2,237   7,336   8,729 
Effect of change in annual expected tax rate  (2,289)  (139)  (2,903)  (139)
Difference in GAAP vs Non-GAAP discrete  539          
Restructuring and other expenses  1,020   652   1,020   652 
Non-GAAP Income Tax Expense (Benefit) $4,077  $3,885  $11,631  $3,790 
         
         
  Twelve Months
Ended		      
  December 31,
2022		      
GAAP EPS Guidance $0.90 - $1.03      
Amortization of intangibles 0.53
      
Tax effect (0.07)
      
Non-GAAP EPS Guidance $1.36 - $1.49      
         


NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
GROSS MARGIN BY END MARKETS (unaudited)
(in thousands)
     
  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020
Neuro:        
Revenue $75,213  $68,060  $284,767  $235,739 
Cost of revenue  30,330   29,301   112,384   98,745 
Intangibles amortization  750   828   3,024   9,697 
Gross profit $44,133  $37,931  $169,359  $127,297 
Gross profit margin  58.7%  55.7%  59.5%  54.0%
         
Newborn Care:        
Revenue $28,261  $28,165  $105,023  $105,024 
Cost of revenue  12,776   10,763   43,967   46,277 
Intangibles amortization     67   135   260 
Gross profit $15,485  $17,335  $60,921  $58,487 
Gross profit margin  54.8%  61.5%  58.0%  55.7%
         
Hearing & Balance:        
Revenue $25,182  $22,493  $83,648  $74,921 
Cost of revenue  10,890   11,183   36,664   40,890 
Intangibles amortization  867   906   3,584   3,284 
Gross profit $13,425  $10,404  $43,400  $30,747 
Gross profit margin  53.3%  46.3%  51.9%  41.0%
         
Consolidated:        
Revenue $128,656  $118,718  $473,438  $415,684 
Cost of revenue  53,996   51,247   193,015   185,912 
Intangibles amortization  1,617   1,801   6,743   13,241 
Gross profit $73,043  $65,670  $273,680  $216,531 
Gross profit margin  56.8%  55.3%  57.8%  52.1%
                 


NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
 
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN BY END MARKETS (unaudited)
(in thousands)
         
  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020
Neuro:        
GAAP Gross Profit $44,133  $37,931  $169,359  $127,297 
Amortization of intangibles  750   828   3,024   9,697 
Direct costs of acquisitions            
COVID-19 Relief  (7)     (156)   
Restructuring and other non-recurring costs  1,541   511   3,266   2,804 
Non-GAAP Gross Profit $46,417  $39,270  $175,493  $139,798 
Non-GAAP Gross Margin  61.7%  57.7%  61.6%  59.3%
         
Newborn Care:        
GAAP Gross Profit $15,485  $17,335  $60,921  $58,487 
Amortization of intangibles     67   135   260 
Recall accrual and remediation efforts     (63)     (428)
Restructuring and other non-recurring costs  159   753   522   1,075 
Non-GAAP Gross Profit $15,644  $18,092  $61,578  $59,394 
Non-GAAP Gross Margin  55.4%  64.2%  58.6%  56.6%
         
Hearing & Balance:        
GAAP Gross Profit $13,425  $10,404  $43,400  $30,747 
Amortization of intangibles  867   906   3,584   3,284 
COVID-19 Relief  (14)     (349)   
Restructuring and other non-recurring costs     351   281   1,970 
Non-GAAP Gross Profit $14,278  $11,661  $46,916  $36,001 
Non-GAAP Gross Margin  56.7%  51.8%  56.1%  48.1%
         
Consolidated:        
GAAP Gross Profit $73,043  $65,670  $273,680  $216,531 
Amortization of intangibles  1,617   1,801   6,743   13,241 
COVID-19 Relief  (21)     (505)   
Recall accrual and remediation efforts     (63)     (428)
Restructuring and other non-recurring costs  1,700   1,615   4,069   5,849 
Non-GAAP Gross Profit $76,339  $69,023  $283,987  $235,193 
Non-GAAP Gross Margin  59.3%  58.1%  60.0%  56.6%
                 


NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
GEOGRAPHIC REVENUE (unaudited)
(in thousands)
         
  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020
Consolidated Revenue:        
United States $75,355  $69,317  $285,979  $252,496 
International  53,301   49,401   187,459   163,188 
Totals $128,656  $118,718  $473,438  $415,684 
         
United States  59%  58%  60%  61%
International  41%  42%  40%  39%
Totals  100%  100%  100%  100%


