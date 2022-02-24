OptimizeRx Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results, Revenue Increased 42%, Demand from Large Pharma Gains Momentum

Fourth quarter revenue Up 24% to $20.3 million, gross profit margin of 61%



Introduction of key performance indicators (KPIs) representing “land and expand” strategy with key customer accounts

Cash flow positive from operations of $0.7 million in 2021



ROCHESTER, Mich., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of point-of-care technology solutions helping patients start and stay on therapy, reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)* FY21 FY20 Average revenue per top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers $2.5M $1.9M Percent top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers that are clients 95 % 85 % Top 20 pharmaceutical percent of total net revenues 77 % 76 % Net revenue retention 127% 160 % Revenue per average FTE $730K $614K

Financial Highlights

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 24% to a record $20.3 million, from $16.4 million in the same period of 2020, with the full year of 2021 up 42% to a record $61.3 million as compared to the same year-ago period.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 44% to $12.4 million as compared to the same year-ago period.

Gross profit margin in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased to 61.0% from 52.4% as compared to the same year-ago period.

GAAP net income totaled $0.6 million or $0.04 and $0.03 per basic and fully diluted share in the fourth quarter as compared to a net income of $1.4 million or $0.09 and $0.08 per basic and diluted share in the year ago period.

Non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter totaled $4.0 million or $0.23 and $0.22 per basic and fully diluted share respectively (see definition of this non-GAAP measure and reconciliation to GAAP, below).

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $84.7 million as of December 31, 2021 as compared to $85.1 million as of September 30, 2021.

Operational Highlights

The Company’s evidence-based physician engagement solution named “One of the Most Innovative Products of the Year” by PM360

Ranked among fastest-growing companies in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list for the second consecutive year

Recognized by the Financial Times as one of Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies for the second consecutive year

Recognized by “Digital Health Awards® Fall 2021” for TelaRep™ and the Company’s COVID-19 text message campaign

Hosted second annual Innovate4Outcomes™ event, addressing patient access challenges, in partnership with Reuters Events, I AM ALS, and RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association

Published open letter to shareholders detailing completion of internal management changes

Published an analysis of how predictive analytics solution created new opportunities to Life Sciences to address delayed diagnosis and other challenges in Multiple Sclerosis (MS)



Management Commentary

Will Febbo, OptimizeRx CEO commented, “We are addressing healthcare’s digital shift by putting innovation to work on behalf of our clients’ needs. We remain committed to the scalability and depth of our technology, and the deepening of relationships with key client accounts. This effort has been propelled by the successful implementation of a strategic series of platform enhancements — resulting in the stepwise adoption of AI, data analytics, and contextual real-world evidence solutions in 2021.

“Our purpose-built technology enables our teams to deliver solutions over a single platform, simplifying connectivity between life sciences organizations, patients, and physicians along critical touchpoints of a patient’s care journey. We have also recently added key performance indicators against which to measure our results as we move into the new year, better staffed, and better equipped to transform patient access, adherence, and outcomes across the entire care continuum,” concluded Mr. Febbo.

Q4 2021 Financial Summary

Total revenue reported for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $20.3 million, an increase of 24% over the approximately $16.4 million from the same period in 2020. The increased revenue resulted from growth in sales across our access, adherence and affordability solutions.

Gross margin was 61%, which increased from the year-ago quarter (52.4% year ago period). This is the result of solution and channel mix.

Operating expenses increased to $11.8 million as compared to $7.2 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in operating expenses was primarily related to salaries, stock-based compensation, wages and benefits, and other human resources-related costs as we invested in the expansion of our team to support future growth by expanding our commercial activities and enhancing and growing our solution offerings.

Net Income on a GAAP basis was $0.6 million or $0.04 and $0.03 per basic and diluted share, as compared to a net income of $1.4 million or $0.09 and $0.08 on a basic and fully diluted basis in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income was $4.0 million or $0.23 and $0.22 per basic and fully diluted shares outstanding, compared to non-GAAP net income of $2.7 million or $0.18 and $0.16 on a basic and fully diluted basis for the same year-ago period (see definition of this non-GAAP measure and reconciliation to GAAP, below).

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $84.7 million as of December 31, 2021, as compared to $85.1 million as of September 30, 2021.

2022 Financial Outlook

For the full year 2022, the Company expects net revenues of $80 million to $85 million, representing year-over-year growth of 31% to 39%, respectively. Gross margins for 2022 are expected to be relatively constant year-over-year and are expected to come in between 57% and 60%.

The Company expects revenue growth will align closely with continued progress on the KPIs introduced above and will be driven by its “land and expand” strategy through obtaining new customers and growing its existing clients’ share of wallet by increasing the number of solutions each brand leverages, the number of brands supported and the overall utilization of its platform.

Definition and Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release includes a presentation of non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share or non-GAAP EPS, both of which are non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company defines non-GAAP net income (loss) as GAAP net income (loss) with an adjustment to add back depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition expenses, income or loss related to the fair value of contingent consideration, and deferred income taxes. Non-GAAP EPS is defined as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the number of weighted average shares outstanding on a basic and diluted basis. The Company has provided non-GAAP financial measures to aid investors in better understanding its performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into the operations and cashflow of the Company.

Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash operating expenses, management believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that excludes non-cash expenses allows for meaningful comparisons between the Company’s core business operating results and those of other companies, as well as provides an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating the Company’s own core business operating results over different periods of time.

The Company’s non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP EPS measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company’s industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate such non-GAAP financial results differently. The Company’s non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP EPS are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or as an indication of operating performance or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures to be substitutes for or superior to the information provided by its GAAP financial results.

The table, “Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures,” included below, provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP EPS for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

Definition of Key Performance Indicators*

Top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers: Top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers are based on Fierce Pharma’s “The top 20 pharma companies by 2020 revenue.”

Net revenue retention: Net revenue retention is a comparison of revenue generated from all clients in the previous period to total revenue generated from the same clients in the following year (i.e., excludes new client relationships for the most recent year).

Revenue per average Full Time Employee: We define revenue per average full-time employee (FTE) as total revenue over the last 12 months (LTM) divided by the average number of employees over the LTM, which is calculated by taking our total number of FTEs at the end of the prior year period by our total FTE headcount at the end of the most recent.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx is the best-in-class health technology company enabling care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. Connecting over 60% of U.S. healthcare providers and millions of their patients through a technology platform embedded within a proprietary point-of-care network, OptimizeRx helps patients start and stay on their medications.

For more information, visit www.optimizerx.com.

OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 84,681,770 $ 10,516,776 Accounts receivable, net 24,800,585 17,885,705 Prepaid expenses 5,630,655 4,456,611 Total Current Assets 115,113,010 32,859,092 Property and equipment, net 143,818 148,854 Other Assets Goodwill 14,740,031 14,740,031 Technology assets, net 4,589,126 5,251,822 Patent rights, net 2,155,026 2,349,570 Right of use assets, net 328,820 445,974 Other intangible assets, net 3,902,502 4,519,552 Security deposits and other assets 12,859 12,859 Total Other Assets 25,728,364 27,319,808 TOTAL ASSETS $ 140,985,192 $ 60,327,754 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable – trade $ 606,808 $ 618,250 Accrued expenses 2,902,836 2,420,361 Revenue share payable 4,378,216 4,969,868 Current portion of lease liabilities 90,982 123,220 Contingent purchase price payable - 1,610,813 Deferred revenue 1,389,907 285,795 Total Current Liabilities 9,368,749 10,028,307 Non-current Liabilities Lease liabilities, net of current portion 236,726 325,533 Total Liabilities 9,605,475 10,353,840 Commitments and contingencies (See Note 14) Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 166,666,667 shares authorized, 17,860,975 and 15,223,340 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 17,861 15,223 Additional paid-in-capital 166,615,514 85,590,428 Accumulated deficit (35,253,658 ) (35,631,737 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 131,379,717 49,973,914 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 140,985,192 $ 60,327,754

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.



OPTIMIZERx CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the

year ended

December 31,

2021 For the

year ended

December 31,

2020 Revenue $ 61,292,598 $ 43,313,323 Cost of revenues 25,654,384 19,207,902 Gross margin 35,638,214 24,105,421 Operating Expenses Stock-based compensation 5,491,957 3,172,840 Depreciation, amortization, and noncash lease expense 2,086,454 2,075,888 Other general and administrative expenses 27,698,703 20,992,012 Total operating expenses 35,277,114 26,240,740 Income (loss) from operations 361,100 (2,135,319 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 16,979 68,582 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - (140,390 ) Total other income (expense) 16,979 (71,808 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 378,079 (2,207,127 ) Income tax benefit - - Net income (loss) $ 378,079 $ (2,207,127 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic 17,228,019 14,827,923 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – diluted 17,690,489 14,827,923 Income (loss) per share – basic $ 0.02 $ (0.15 ) Income (loss) per share – diluted $ 0.02 $ (0.15 )

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

OPTIMIZERx CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the

year ended

December 31,

2021 For the

year ended

December 31,

2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 378,079 $ (2,207,127 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,965,325 1,971,083 Noncash lease expense 121,129 104,805 Increase in bad debt reserve 80,000 200,000 Stock-based compensation 5,491,957 3,172,840 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - 140,390 Changes in: Accounts receivable (6,994,880 ) (10,667,680 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,174,044 ) (3,517,700 ) Accounts payable (11,442 ) 125,255 Revenue share payable (591,652 ) 3,351,430 Accrued expenses and other 482,475 1,416,884 Change in operating lease liabilities (125,020 ) (106,347 ) Deferred revenue 1,104,112 (294,219 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES 726,039 (6,310,386 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (100,322 ) (68,041 ) Acquisition of intangible assets, including intellectual property rights (21,511 ) (11,932 ) Capitalized software development costs (364,166 ) (44,752 ) NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (485,999 ) (124,725 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of offering costs 70,671,536 - Proceeds from exercise of stock options 4,864,231 2,488,394 Payment of contingent consideration (1,610,813 ) (4,389,187 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 73,924,954 (1,900,793 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE IN) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 74,164,994 (8,335,904 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS – BEGINNING OF PERIOD 10,516,776 18,852,680 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS – END OF PERIOD $ 84,681,770 $ 10,516,776 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for interest $ - $ - Cash paid for income taxes $ - $ - NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition liabilities paid in stock $ - $ 1,657,548

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

OPTIMIZERx CORPORATION

Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures