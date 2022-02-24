Oyster Point Pharma Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights

FDA Approved TYRVAYA™ (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray for the Treatment of the Signs and Symptoms of Dry Eye Disease on October 15, 2021

TYRVAYA Nasal Spray Net Product Revenue of $1.2 Million in Q4’21, plus $5.4 Million Recognized from Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals (Ji Xing) License Agreement in Q4’21

Over 5,500 TYRVAYA Prescriptions Filled; Prescriptions Written by A pproximately 1,900 Unique Eye Care Professionals in November and December 2021

$50 Million Drawn on Second Tranche from OrbiMed Royalty & Credit Opportunities III, LP (OrbiMed) , Cash Received on November 4, 2021

Continue to Enroll OLYMPIA Phase 2 Clinical Trial, Study Results Expected in 2H 2022

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OYST), (“Oyster Point Pharma”, or “the Company”), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 and provided an overview of recent business highlights.

“We are proud of what we achieved in 2021, including the launch of TYRVAYA™ (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray, an exclusive license agreement to develop and commercialize OC-01 and OC-02 in Greater China, securing non-dilutive funding, a strategic research collaboration, and meaningful R&D progress,” said Jeffrey Nau, Ph.D., MMS, president and chief executive officer of Oyster Point Pharma. “In 2022, Oyster Point Pharma remains committed to successful commercial execution of TYRVAYA Nasal Spray and exploring new areas of science in ophthalmology and determined to bring forth scientific breakthroughs on behalf of patients with unmet needs.”

Recent Business Highlights

FDA Approved TYRVAYA (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray for the Treatment of the Signs and Symptoms of Dry Eye Disease: On October 15, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved TYRVAYA Nasal Spray for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. On November 3, 2021, TYRVAYA became available at U.S. regional wholesalers for distribution to pharmacies and for home delivery. TYRVAYA is believed to activate the trigeminal parasympathetic pathway, resulting in increased basal tear film production as a treatment for dry eye disease. Over 5,500 total prescriptions for TYRVAYA were filled in November and December and were written by approximately 1,900 unique Eye Care Professionals. This demonstrates early adoption of the first and only nasal spray approved for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease and indicates strong momentum heading into 2022.





Overview of Financial and Operating Results

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Cash Position: As of December 31, 2021, cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash were $193.4 million, compared to $184.2 million as of September 30, 2021. The increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash during the three months ended December 31, 2021 in the amount of $9.2 million was mainly due to cash provided by financing operations in the amount of $50.9 million, primarily due to borrowing under the OrbiMed Credit Agreement and to a lesser extent proceeds from the exercise of stock options, partially offset by cash used in operations in the amount of $41.5 million and capital expenditures in the amount of $0.2 million.





About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases. In October 2021, Oyster Point Pharma received FDA-approval for TYRVAYA (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point has a growing pipeline of clinical and pre-clinical programs and continues to expand its research and development pipeline through internal innovation and external collaborations. Oyster Point is continuously striving to advance breakthrough science and deliver therapies seeking to address the unmet needs of patients with ophthalmic disease and the eye care professionals who take care of them. For more information, visit www.oysterpointrx.com and follow @OysterPointRx Twitter and LinkedIn.

About TYRVAYA™ (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray

TYRVAYA (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray 0.03 mg is a highly selective cholinergic agonist that is FDA-approved to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease as a multidose nasal spray. The parasympathetic nervous system, the "rest and digest" system of the body, controls tear film homeostasis partially via the trigeminal nerve, which is accessible within the nose. The efficacy of TYRVAYA Nasal Spray in dry eye disease is believed to be the result of varenicline's activity at heteromeric sub-type(s) of the nicotinic acetylcholine (nACh) receptor where its binding produces agonist activity and activates the trigeminal parasympathetic pathway resulting in increased production of basal tear film as a treatment for dry eye disease. Varenicline binds with high affinity and selectivity at human α4β2, α4α6β2, α3β4, α3α5β4 and α7 neuronal nicotinic acetylcholine receptors. The exact mechanism of action is unknown at this time.

TYRVAYA™ Important Safety Information



The most common adverse reaction reported in 82% of patients was sneezing. Events that were reported in 5- 16% of patients were cough, throat irritation, and instillation-site (nose) irritation. There are no contraindications associated with TYRVAYA™ (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray. Please see full Prescribing Information at www.tyrvaya-pro.com/prescribinginformation.

About Dry Eye Disease and the Role of Tear Film

Dry eye disease is a chronic condition that impacts an estimated 38 million people in the U.S. and is growing in prevalence.1,2 It can cause persistent stinging, scratching, burning sensations, sensitivity to light, blurred vision, and eye fatigue. Dry eye disease is a multifactorial disease of the ocular surface characterized by disruption of the tear film. Human tear film is a complex mixture of more than 1,500 different proteins, including growth factors and antibodies, as well as numerous classes of lipids and mucins.3 Natural tear film protects and lubricates the eyes, washes away foreign particles, contains growth factors and antimicrobial components, and creates a smooth surface that forms the primary refractive surface of the eye.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (the “Company,” “we” or “our”) regarding the future of the Company’s business, our future plans and strategies, commercial opportunities, regulatory approvals, preclinical and clinical results, future financial condition and other future conditions. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including express or implied statements regarding future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, commercialization efforts, product candidates, regulatory approvals, expected research and development costs, expected results of preclinical studies or clinical trials, and their timing and likelihood of success, expected research and development costs, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words "if approved," “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: our plans and potential for success relating to commercializing TYRVAYA; the beneficial characteristics, safety, efficacy and therapeutic effects of TYRVAYA and our preclinical and clinical product candidates; our plans relating to the further development and manufacturing of TYRVAYA and our preclinical and clinical candidates, including potential additional indications or disease areas to be evaluated and pursued; the timing of initiation of our future preclinical studies or clinical trials; the uncertainties inherent in pharmaceutical research and development, including the likelihood of positive preclinical study results, and the likelihood of clinical trials demonstrating the safety and efficacy of our product or product candidates; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals of TYRVAYA and our clinical and preclinical candidates, including in potential additional indications for TYRVAYA and potential filings in additional jurisdictions; the prevalence of dry eye disease and Neurotrophic Keratopathy (NK) and the size of the market opportunities for our product candidates; the expected potential benefits of strategic collaborations with third parties and our ability to attract collaborators with development, regulatory and commercialization expertise; existing regulations and regulatory developments in the United States and other jurisdictions; our plans and ability to obtain or protect intellectual property rights, including extensions of existing patent terms where available; our continued reliance on third parties to conduct additional preclinical studies and clinical trials of our product candidates, and for the manufacture of our product and product candidates; our ability to recruit and retain key personnel needed to develop and commercialize our product and product candidates, and to grow our company; the accuracy of our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; our financial performance; market conditions; the sufficiency of our existing capital resources to fund our future operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; our expectations regarding the period during which we will qualify as an emerging growth company under the JOBS Act; and other risks described in the “Risk Factors” section included in our public filings that we have made and will make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. Select Balance Sheet Data (in thousands) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 193,372 $ 192,585 Working capital* $ 186,448 $ 185,385 Total assets $ 222,617 $ 197,910 Long-term debt $ 89,815 $ - Stockholders’ equity $ 99,537 $ 186,659 * Working capital is defined as current assets less current liabilities.



