CareDx Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) — The Transplant Company™ focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers -- today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.
Recent Highlights:
- Achieved total revenue of $79.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, increasing 35% over prior year fourth quarter
- Delivered full year revenue of $296.4 million, an increase of 54% compared with full year 2020 revenue
- Provided approximately 41,900 AlloSure and AlloMap patient results in the fourth quarter, growing 67% from prior year quarter. Full year 2021 AlloSure and AlloMap testing volumes grew year over year by 94% to approximately 153,000 tests
- Generated positive clinical data with the announcement of the publication of multiple studies, including the ADMIRAL and ALARM studies
- Launched AlloSure Lung testing service and processed approximately 700 tests in the fourth quarter
- Completed acquisitions of MedActionPlan and The Transplant Pharmacy, adding medication adherence capabilities to our offerings
“Our strong fourth quarter is representative of an exceptional and transformational year for CareDx where we again achieved over 50% growth,” said Reg Seeto, President and Chief Executive Officer of CareDx. “We strengthened our leadership in transplant through the resounding success of multi-modality with HeartCare, the launch of AlloSure Lung, and by raising the bar for real-world clinical utility in Kidney with the ADMIRAL study. Our digital strategy is beginning to scale as we now connect tens of thousands of patients throughout our digital portfolio, and we remain 100% focused on improving the lives of all transplant patients.”
Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $79.2 million, an increase of 35% compared with $58.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Testing services revenue for the fourth quarter was $68.6 million, compared with $50.3 million in the same period of 2020. Product revenue in the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $7.7 million, compared to $5.9 million in the same period of 2020. Patient and digital solutions revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $2.9 million, including a $0.7 million contribution from recently closed acquisitions of MedActionPlan and The Transplant Pharmacy, compared to $2.4 million in the same period of 2020.
For the fourth quarter of 2021, net loss was $16.2 million compared to a net loss of $3.5 million in the same period of 2020. Basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.31 in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.07 in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Non-GAAP net loss was $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to a $4.3 million non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2020. Basic and diluted non-GAAP net loss per share were each $0.03 in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a basic and diluted non-GAAP net income per share of $0.09 and $0.08 in the fourth quarter of 2020, respectively.
Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2021 was a loss of $1.4 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA gain of $4.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Cash and cash equivalents were $348.5 million as of December 31, 2021.
Full Year 2021 Financial Results
Revenue for the full year ended December 31, 2021 was $296.4 million, an increase of 54% compared with $192.2 million in full year 2020 revenue. Testing services revenue for the full year ended December 31, 2021 was $259.3 million, compared to $163.6 million for 2020. Product revenue for the full year ended December 31, 2021 was $26.8 million, compared to $19.3 million in 2020. Patient and digital solutions revenue for the full year ended December 31, 2021 was $10.3 million, compared to $9.3 million in the same period of 2020.
Net loss for the full year ended December 31, 2021 was $30.7 million compared to a net loss of $18.7 million in 2020. Basic and diluted net loss per share for the full year ended December 31, 2021 were $0.59 compared to a basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.40 in the full year 2020.
Non-GAAP net income was $15.5 million for the full year ended December 31, 2021 compared to a non-GAAP net income of $11.3 million in 2020. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share were $0.30 and $0.29, respectively, in the full year 2021, compared to basic and diluted net income per share of $0.24 and $0.23, respectively, in the full year 2020.
Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2021 was a gain of $17.8 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA gain of $8.0 million for the full year 2020.
For additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein, please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Financial Measures” below.
2022 Guidance
For the full year 2022, CareDx expects revenue to be in the range of $330 million to $350 million.
About CareDx – The Transplant Company
CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, patient and digital solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.
CareDx, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Revenue:
|Testing services revenue
|$
|68,650
|$
|50,346
|$
|259,285
|$
|163,610
|Product revenue
|7,672
|5,933
|26,832
|19,302
|Patient and digital solutions
|2,898
|2,365
|10,280
|9,282
|Total revenue
|79,220
|58,644
|296,397
|192,194
|Operating expenses:
|Cost of testing services
|19,495
|13,301
|71,251
|43,932
|Cost of product
|5,159
|4,212
|18,930
|13,847
|Cost of patient and digital solutions
|2,347
|1,372
|7,208
|5,338
|Research and development
|22,046
|13,325
|76,525
|48,941
|Sales and marketing
|20,824
|16,131
|77,245
|53,858
|General and administrative
|24,748
|13,370
|74,964
|48,806
|Total operating expenses
|94,619
|61,711
|326,123
|214,722
|Loss from operations
|(15,399
|)
|(3,067
|)
|(29,726
|)
|(22,528
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income, net
|13
|125
|160
|271
|Change in estimated fair value of common stock warrant liability
|56
|(505
|)
|106
|(1,495
|)
|CARES Act Provider Relief Fund
|—
|—
|—
|4,813
|Other expense, net
|(1,722
|)
|(239
|)
|(2,628
|)
|(811
|)
|Total other (expense) income
|(1,653
|)
|(619
|)
|(2,362
|)
|2,778
|Loss before income taxes
|(17,052
|)
|(3,686
|)
|(32,088
|)
|(19,750
|)
|Income tax benefit
|901
|171
|1,426
|1,036
|Net loss
|$
|(16,151
|)
|$
|(3,515
|)
|$
|(30,662
|)
|$
|(18,714
|)
|Net loss per share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.31
|)
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|(0.59
|)
|$
|(0.40
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.31
|)
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|(0.59
|)
|$
|(0.40
|)
|Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share:
|Basic
|52,854,216
|49,325,898
|52,241,076
|46,481,772
|Diluted
|52,854,216
|49,325,898
|52,241,076
|46,481,772
CareDx, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
|As of December 31,
|2021
|2020
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|348,485
|$
|134,669
|Marketable securities
|—
|90,034
|Accounts receivable
|59,761
|34,624
|Inventory
|17,186
|10,012
|Prepaid and other current assets
|7,928
|3,758
|Total current assets
|433,360
|273,097
|Property and equipment, net
|22,044
|10,704
|Operating leases right-of-use assets
|17,993
|15,228
|Intangible assets, net
|50,195
|44,355
|Goodwill
|36,983
|23,857
|Restricted cash
|211
|270
|Other assets
|5,835
|1,000
|Total assets
|$
|566,621
|$
|368,511
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|13,337
|$
|9,653
|Accrued compensation
|26,042
|18,466
|Accrued and other liabilities
|37,922
|20,602
|Refund liability - CMS advance payment
|—
|20,496
|Total current liabilities
|77,301
|69,217
|Deferred tax liability
|415
|1,299
|Common stock warrant liability
|139
|447
|Deferred payments for intangible assets
|5,041
|3,560
|Operating lease liability, less current portion
|17,394
|16,069
|Other liabilities
|455
|240
|Total liabilities
|100,745
|90,832
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock
|52
|49
|Additional paid-in capital
|853,683
|632,253
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(4,670
|)
|(2,096
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(383,189
|)
|(352,527
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|465,876
|277,679
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|566,621
|$
|368,511
CareDx, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Cost of testing services reconciliation:
|GAAP cost of testing services
|$
|19,495
|$
|13,301
|$
|71,251
|$
|43,932
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(643
|)
|(392
|)
|(2,358
|)
|(1,493
|)
|Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles
|(329
|)
|(329
|)
|(1,316
|)
|(1,316
|)
|Non-GAAP cost of testing services
|$
|18,523
|$
|12,580
|$
|67,577
|$
|41,123
|Cost of product reconciliation:
|GAAP cost of product
|$
|5,159
|$
|4,212
|$
|18,930
|$
|13,847
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(133
|)
|(102
|)
|(579
|)
|(391
|)
|Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles
|(471
|)
|(455
|)
|(1,905
|)
|(1,665
|)
|Non-GAAP cost of product
|$
|4,555
|$
|3,655
|$
|16,446
|$
|11,791
|Cost of patient and digital solutions reconciliation:
|GAAP cost of patient and digital solutions
|$
|2,347
|$
|1,372
|$
|7,208
|$
|5,338
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(173
|)
|(111
|)
|(728
|)
|(449
|)
|Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles
|(226
|)
|(86
|)
|(684
|)
|(345
|)
|Non-GAAP cost of digital, pharmacy and other
|$
|1,948
|$
|1,175
|$
|5,796
|$
|4,544
|Research and development expenses reconciliation:
|GAAP research and development expenses
|$
|22,046
|$
|13,325
|$
|76,525
|$
|48,941
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(1,842
|)
|(1,186
|)
|(7,126
|)
|(4,676
|)
|Asset impairments and write-downs
|(2,418
|)
|—
|(2,418
|)
|—
|Non-GAAP research and development expenses
|$
|17,786
|$
|12,139
|$
|66,981
|$
|44,265
|Sales and marketing expenses reconciliation:
|GAAP sales and marketing expenses
|$
|20,824
|$
|16,131
|$
|77,245
|$
|53,858
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(2,743
|)
|(1,620
|)
|(10,887
|)
|(5,795
|)
|Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles
|(547
|)
|(383
|)
|(1,891
|)
|(1,472
|)
|Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses
|$
|17,534
|$
|14,128
|$
|64,467
|$
|46,591
|General and administrative expenses reconciliation:
|GAAP general and administrative expenses
|$
|24,748
|$
|13,370
|$
|74,964
|$
|48,806
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(3,964
|)
|(2,566
|)
|(14,403
|)
|(10,597
|)
|Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration
|574
|(8
|)
|609
|(309
|)
|Acquisition related fees and expenses
|(262
|)
|(115
|)
|(1,127
|)
|(115
|)
|Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses
|$
|21,096
|$
|10,681
|$
|60,043
|$
|37,785
|Total other income (expense) reconciliation:
|GAAP other (expense) income, net
|$
|(1,653
|)
|$
|(619
|)
|$
|(2,362
|)
|$
|2,778
|Unrealized loss on long-term marketable equity securities
|1,576
|—
|1,743
|—
|Change in estimated fair value of common stock warrant liability
|(56
|)
|505
|(106
|)
|1,495
|Accretion of liability
|55
|80
|254
|352
|Non-GAAP other (expense) income, net
|$
|(78
|)
|$
|(34
|)
|$
|(471
|)
|$
|4,625
|Income tax benefit reconciliation:
|GAAP income tax benefit
|$
|901
|$
|171
|$
|1,426
|$
|1,036
|Tax effect related to amortization of purchased intangibles
|(120
|)
|(134
|)
|(493
|)
|(503
|)
|Non-GAAP income tax benefit
|$
|781
|$
|37
|$
|933
|$
|533
CareDx, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|GAAP net loss
|$
|(16,151
|)
|$
|(3,515
|)
|$
|(30,662
|)
|$
|(18,714
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|9,498
|5,977
|36,081
|23,401
|Unrealized loss on long-term marketable equity securities
|1,576
|—
|1,743
|—
|Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles
|1,573
|1,253
|5,796
|4,798
|Acquisition related fees and expenses
|262
|115
|1,127
|115
|Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration
|(574
|)
|8
|(609
|)
|309
|Change in estimated fair value of common stock warrant liability
|(56
|)
|505
|(106
|)
|1,495
|Accretion of liability
|55
|80
|254
|352
|Tax effect related to amortization of purchased intangibles
|(120
|)
|(134
|)
|(493
|)
|(503
|)
|Asset impairments and write-downs
|2,418
|—
|2,418
|—
|Non-GAAP net (loss) income
|$
|(1,519
|)
|$
|4,289
|$
|15,549
|$
|11,253
|GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share
|$
|(0.31
|)
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|(0.59
|)
|$
|(0.40
|)
|Non-GAAP basic net (loss) income per share
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.24
|Non-GAAP diluted net (loss) income per share
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.23
|Shares used in computing non-GAAP basic net loss/income per share
|52,854,216
|49,325,898
|52,241,076
|46,481,772
|Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net loss/income per share
|52,854,216
|52,005,987
|54,410,979
|48,274,038
CareDx, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Non-GAAP net (loss) income
|$
|(1,519
|)
|$
|4,289
|$
|15,549
|$
|11,253
|Interest income
|(13
|)
|(125
|)
|(160
|)
|(271
|)
|Income tax benefit
|(781
|)
|(37
|)
|(933
|)
|(533
|)
|Depreciation expense
|860
|632
|2,739
|1,867
|CARES Act Provider Relief Fund
|—
|—
|—
|(4,813
|)
|Other expense, net
|95
|159
|632
|459
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(1,358
|)
|$
|4,918
|$
|17,827
|$
|7,962