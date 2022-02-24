OPKO Health Reports 2021 Fourth Quarter Business Highlights and Financial Results

MIAMI, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) reports business highlights and financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2021.



Business Highlights

Business highlights for the fourth quarter of 2021 and subsequent weeks include the following:

NGENLA ® (somatrogon) injection granted regulatory approvals in Europe, Japan, Australia and Canada for pediatric growth hormone deficiency. NGENLA ® is a once-weekly, long-acting recombinant human growth hormone for the long-term treatment of growth hormone deficiency (GHD) in pediatric patients. NGENLA ® has been approved in the European Union, including Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein, Japan, Australia and Canada. Under the worldwide agreement with Pfizer Inc., OPKO is eligible to receive a milestone payment after regulatory approvals and pricing determinations are obtained in major markets outside of the U.S. NGENLA ® became commercially available in Canada to patients with pediatric growth hormone deficiency on February 16, 2022, the product’s first commercial launch.



In the U.S., the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a Complete Response Letter for the Biologics License Application for somatrogon. Pfizer is evaluating the FDA’s comments and intends to work with the Agency to determine an appropriate path forward in the U.S.





In December 2021, BRL announced a collaboration with MVP Health Care (MVP) to offer MVP’s members medically necessary COVID-19 testing, bloodwork and other diagnostic tests in the comfort of their homes. MVP, the first insurer in New York and Vermont to offer this service, is utilizing Scarlet Health®, BRL’s seamlessly integrated digital platform that provides specimen collection for laboratory diagnostic services conducted by a Scarlet Health professional in a patient’s home or office.





Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Consolidated: Consolidated total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $401.3 million compared with $494.6 million for the comparable period of 2020. Operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $63.1 million compared with operating income of $49.3 million for the comparable period of 2020. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $73.8 million, or $0.11 per share, compared with net income of $32.3 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the comparable period of 2020. Operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 included non-recurring legal expenses, as well as expenses related to the GeneDx transaction.





CONFERENCE CALL & WEBCAST INFORMATION

OPKO’s senior management will provide a business update, discuss fourth quarter financial results and answer questions during a conference call and live audio webcast today beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. Participants are requested to pre-register for the conference call using the link here. Upon registering, participants will receive dial-in numbers, an event passcode and a unique registrant ID to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the start of the call. Alternatively, please dial (888) 869-1189 or (706) 643-5902 and use conference ID 4489338.

To access the live call via webcast, please click on the link OPKO 4Q21 Results Conference Call. Individual investors and investment community professionals who do not plan to ask a question during the call’s Q&A session are encouraged to listen to the call via the webcast.

For those unable to listen to the live conference call, a replay can be accessed for a period of time on OPKO’s website at OPKO 4Q21 Results Conference Call. A telephone replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the close of the conference call. To access the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406, and use conference ID 4489338.

About OPKO Health

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning, including statements regarding expected financial performance and expectations regarding the market for and sales of our products, expectations about COVID-19 testing, the demand for testing, our capacity for testing, the impact of COVID-19 on all of our businesses, positively and negatively, whether and when the FDA will approve somatrogon for the treatment of pediatric patients with growth hormone deficiency for sale in the U.S., whether the sale of GeneDx to Sema4 will be consummated, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement, the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the transactions, and identify and realize additional opportunities, the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive healthcare industry, whether our products will launch in the territories in which they have been approved for sale, the timing of such launches, the possibility of further analyses of existing clinical data, whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from our clinical studies, whether RAYALDEE prescriptions will increase, the utility of the Scarlet Health mobile service, the availability of and demand for the service, whether the service and the integrated platform will function or perform as designed, the role and value of the service to patients and healthcare providers and whether the demand for at home health care will continue or increase as anticipated, whether FDA approval of the 4Kscore Test will assist in expanding reimbursement coverage, our product development efforts and the expected benefits of our products, whether our products in development will be commercialized, whether the relationship with our business partners will be successful, whether our business partners will be able to commercialize our products and successfully utilize our technologies, our ability to market and sell any of our products in development, as well as other non-historical statements about our expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding our business, technologies and products, financial condition, strategies or prospects. Many factors could cause our actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements. These factors include those described in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K filed and to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and under the heading “Risk Factors” in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the continuation and success of our relationship with our commercial partners, liquidity issues and the risks inherent in funding, developing and obtaining regulatory approvals of new, commercially-viable and competitive products and treatments. In addition, forward-looking statements may also be adversely affected by general market factors, competitive product development, product availability, federal and state regulations and legislation, the regulatory process for new products and indications, manufacturing issues that may arise, patent positions and litigation, among other factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA.

—Tables to Follow—

OPKO Health, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in millions)

Unaudited

As of December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 134.7 $ 72.2 Assets held for sale 315.0 0.0 Other current assets 373.3 451.0 Total current assets 823.0 523.2 In-process research and development and goodwill 1,110.8 1,270.8 Other assets 465.9 679.1 Total Assets $ 2,399.7 $ 2,473.1 Liabilities and Equity: Current liabilities $ 301.8 $ 375.5 Liabilities associated with assets held for sale 28.2 0.0 Convertible notes 187.9 222.0 Deferred tax liabilities, net 148.5 137.2 Other long-term liabilities, principally contract liabilities, leases, contingent consideration and lines of credit 48.2 66.8 Total Liabilities 714.6 801.5 Equity 1,685.1 1,671.6 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 2,399.7 $ 2,473.1





OPKO Health, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in millions, except share and per share data)

Unaudited