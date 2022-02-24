Two LPL Financial Attorneys Join Leadership Council Aimed at Strengthening Diversity, Inclusion in Legal Profession

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that LPL attorneys Ashley Horn and Roma Patel have been selected for the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD) 2022 Fellows Program. Designed for lawyers with eight to 15 years of experience, the program connects high-potential attorneys with leading general counsel, managing partners and their peers for mentoring, career guidance and training.



Since its inception in 2009, LCLD has helped to create a more diverse and inclusive legal profession in the U.S. through actionable programs and leadership opportunities with more than 400 corporate chief legal officers and law firm practice managers worldwide. To date, 10 LPL attorneys have taken part in this annual initiative.

“While the industry has made some advancements when it comes to inclusion in the workplace, there’s still so much more that can be done,” said Horn, LPL assistant vice president and associate counsel. “By taking part in this program, I can help build more tangible inroads for future generations of diverse attorneys and create a more inclusive industry as a whole. I can’t wait to bring insights from my LCLD experiences back to my professional circle at LPL.” A graduate of Ohio State University and University of North Carolina School of Law, Horn also serves as a pro bono attorney for the Council for Children’s Rights.

Patel, LPL assistant vice president and associate counsel, and a graduate of Rutgers University and Widener University School of Law, added, “I am honored to have been selected to participate in this year’s LCLD Fellows Program. I grew up in a community that was a melting pot of people from various backgrounds and experiences, which allowed me to truly appreciate diversity. It is so important to bring to light the importance of inclusion and equity in the workplace, because in doing so, we can enhance development, identify and resolve challenges, and invite feedback to improve our business practices. I am truly grateful to work for a company that promotes these values by taking the initiative to provide opportunities such as this so employees can continue to grow professionally and personally.”

“LPL is committed to creating positive, impactful change within our community of employees, advisors and clients. Diversity and inclusion are at the core of this mission,” said Michelle Oroschakoff, LPL managing director and chief legal officer. “We feel confident that this opportunity will drive future growth and leadership for Ashley and Roma, and look forward to the learnings they will bring back to their teams, LPL and the legal community at large.”

