Metacrine Announces Executive Leadership Changes

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering differentiated therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that Ms. Trisha Millican has resigned her position as chief financial officer. Ms. Millican will remain with the Company until March 31, 2022 to ensure a smooth transition. In addition, Mr. Michael York, currently senior vice president, business development and commercial strategy, has been promoted to chief business officer. Mr. York will oversee all business and corporate development activities for Metacrine including evaluation and execution of licensing, partnering and strategic transaction opportunities, as well as financial operations.

“I want to recognize Trisha for her commitment and service to Metacrine since our founding in 2015,” said Preston Klassen, M.D., MHS, CEO, Metacrine. “Trisha has been a dedicated leader and collaborative partner to all of us and we wish her great success as she moves on to future endeavors.”

Klassen continued, “Michael’s business development expertise, extensive industry network and successful track record further strengthens our corporate development effort. We look forward to his contributions as we chart our path forward in 2022.”

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapies to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Metacrine has developed a proprietary farnesoid X receptor (FXR) platform utilizing a unique chemical scaffold, which has demonstrated an improved therapeutic profile in clinical trials. To learn more, visit www.metacrine.com.

