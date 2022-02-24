LeMaitre Q4 2021 Financial Results

| Source: LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

BURLINGTON, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre (Nasdaq:LMAT), a provider of vascular devices, implants and services, today reported Q4 2021 results, announced a $0.125/share quarterly dividend (+14%) and provided guidance.

Q4 2021 Financial Results

  • Sales of $39.5mm, +5% (+6% organic) vs. Q4 2020
  • Op. income of $8.3mm, -13%
  • Op. margin of 21%
  • Net income of $6.2mm, -12%
  • Earnings of $0.28 per diluted share, -18%
  • Cash and investments +$2.9mm to $70.0mm

Q4 2021 sales were driven by bovine grafts (Artegraft) and bovine patches (XenoSure). The Americas was up 8%, EMEA was up 1%, and Asia/Pac was down 3%.

The gross margin increase to 65.7% (vs. 65.0% in Q4 2020) was driven by higher average selling prices and an improved sales mix.

Op. income decreased 13% to $8.3mm in Q4 2021, driven by a 17% headcount increase as well as higher clinical and regulatory expenses.

George LeMaitre, Chairman and CEO, said, “Despite considerable hiring we produced a Q4 op. margin of 21% and the dividend is now increasing for the 11th straight year.”

2021 Financial Results

Sales growth of 19% for full-year 2021 was driven by bovine grafts, valvulotomes, bovine patches and carotid shunts. Op. income and net income both grew 27% in 2021 as sales growth outpaced op. expense growth. 2021 EBITDA of $45.8mm coupled with the follow-on stock offering enabled the final Artegraft acquisition loan pay-down during the year and a record cash balance of $70.0mm at year-end.

Business Outlook

 Q1 2022 Guidance
Sales$37.7mm - $39.7mm
(Mid: $38.7mm, +8%, +10% Org.)
Gross Margin66.2%
Op. Income$7.1mm - $8.4mm
(Mid: $7.7mm, -3%)
EPS$0.26 - $0.30
(Mid: $0.28, -1%)
  
 2022 Full Year Guidance
Sales$162mm - $166mm
(Mid: $164mm, +6%, +8% Org.)
Gross Margin67.2%
Op. Income$38.5mm - $41.1mm
(Mid: $39.8mm, +9%)
EPS$1.35 - $1.45
(Mid: $1.40, +12%)

Quarterly Dividend

On February 22, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.125/share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 24, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 8, 2022.

Share Repurchase Program

On February 22, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $20.0mm of the Company’s common stock. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and will conclude on February 22, 2023, unless extended by the Board.

Conference Call Reminder

Management will conduct a conference call at 5:00pm ET today. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. Individuals interested in listening to the webcast can log on to the Company's website at www.lemaitre.com/investor. The conference call may also be accessed by dialing 800-773-2954 (+1 847-413-3731 for international callers), using passcode 50283055. For individuals unable to join the live conference call, a replay will be available on the Company's website.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the tables attached to this release.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.

LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. This press release may include other trademarks and trade names of the Company.

For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.lemaitre.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

LeMaitre management believes that in order to better understand the Company's short-term and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider certain non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and do not have standardized meanings. These non-GAAP measures result from facts and circumstances that may vary in frequency and/or impact on continuing operations. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. In addition to the description provided below, reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

In this press release, the Company has reported non-GAAP sales growth percentages after adjusting for the impact of foreign currency exchange, business development transactions, and/or other events as well as EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company refers to the calculation of non-GAAP sales growth percentages as "organic." The Company analyzes non-GAAP sales on a constant currency basis, net of acquisitions and other non-recurring events, and EBITDA to better measure the comparability of results between periods. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on net sales, and acquisitions, divestitures, product discontinuations, and other strategic transactions are episodic in nature and are highly variable to the reported sales results, the Company believes that evaluating growth in sales on a constant currency basis net of such transactions provides an additional and meaningful assessment of sales to management. The Company believes that evaluating EBITDA provides an approximation of the cash generating ability of its operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company's current financial results, as discussed in this release, are preliminary and unaudited, and subject to adjustment. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results expected, including, but not limited to, the status of our global regulatory approvals and compliance with foreign regulatory requirements to market and sell our products outside the United States; the duration and severity of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy, our customers, our suppliers and our company; the risk of significant fluctuations in our quarterly and annual results due to numerous factors; the risk that assumptions about the market for the Company’s products and the productivity of the Company’s direct sales force and distributors may not be correct; the risk that we may not be able to maintain our recent levels of profitability; the risk that the Company may not realize the anticipated benefits of its strategic activities; risks related to the integration of acquisition targets; the acceleration or deceleration of product growth rates; risks related to product demand and market acceptance of the Company’s products and pricing; the risk that a recall of our products could result in significant costs or negative publicity; the risk that the Company is not successful in transitioning to a direct-selling model in new territories and other risks and uncertainties included under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are all available on the Company's investor relations website at http://www.lemaitre.com and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

      
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)    
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS    
(amounts in thousands)    
      
   December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
   (unaudited)  
Assets    
      
Current assets:    
 Cash and cash equivalents $13,855  $26,764 
 Short-term marketable securities  56,104   214 
 Accounts receivable, net  19,631   19,552 
 Inventory and other deferred costs  46,104   45,115 
 Prepaid expenses and other current assets  4,189   2,618 
Total current assets  139,883   94,263 
      
Property and equipment, net  17,059   15,036 
Right-of-use leased assets  15,071   16,066 
Goodwill  65,945   65,945 
Other intangibles, net  52,710   58,905 
Deferred tax assets  1,566   1,686 
Other assets  568   909 
      
Total assets $292,802  $252,810 
      
      
Liabilities and stockholders' equity    
      
Current liabilities:    
 Current portion of long-term debt $-  $2,500 
 Accounts payable  2,340   2,394 
 Accrued expenses  16,332   17,525 
 Acquisition-related obligations  1,271   772 
 Lease liabilities - short-term  1,870   1,954 
Total current liabilities  21,813   25,145 
      
Long-term debt, net  -   35,532 
Lease liabilities - long-term  14,067   14,791 
Deferred tax liabilities  70   127 
Other long-term liabilities  2,701   4,643 
Total liabilities  38,651   80,238 
      
Stockholders' equity    
 Common stock  235   221 
 Additional paid-in capital  181,630   114,924 
 Retained earnings  88,125   70,554 
 Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (3,435)  (1,525)
 Treasury stock  (12,404)  (11,602)
Total stockholders' equity  254,151   172,572 
      
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $292,802  $252,810 
      


LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)      
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS    
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)       
(unaudited)       
         
  For the three months ended For the year ended
  December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
         
Net sales$39,503  $37,548  $154,424  $129,366 
Cost of sales 13,547   13,146   53,042   44,748 
         
Gross profit 25,956   24,402   101,382   84,618 
         
Operating expenses:       
 Sales and marketing 7,445   5,912   27,655   23,700 
 General and administrative 6,753   6,076   25,501   22,501 
 Research and development 3,457   2,869   11,801   10,099 
 Gain on sale of building -   -   -   (470)
Total operating expenses 17,655   14,857   64,957   55,830 
         
Income from operations 8,301   9,545   36,425   28,788 
         
Other income (expense), net       
 Interest income 141   13   197   207 
 Interest expense (526)  (579)  (2,219)  (1,310)
 Foreign currency gain (loss) (11)  (48)  (116)  (329)
         
Income before income taxes 7,905   8,931   34,287   27,356 
         
Provision for income taxes 1,730   1,898   7,380   6,136 
         
Net income$6,175  $7,033  $26,907  $21,220 
         
Earnings per share of common stock       
 Basic$0.28  $0.35  $1.27  $1.05 
 Diluted$0.28  $0.34  $1.25  $1.04 
         
Weighted - average shares outstanding:       
 Basic 21,860   20,380   21,157   20,246 
 Diluted 22,138   20,621   21,475   20,479 
         
         
Cash dividends declared per common share $0.110  $0.095  $0.440  $0.380 
         


LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)            
SELECTED NET SALES INFORMATION              
(amounts in thousands)               
(unaudited)               
                 
  For the three months ended  For the year ended
  December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
  $ % $ % $ % $ %
Net Sales by Geography               
 Americas$25,948 65% $24,002 64% $102,265 66% $81,470 63%
 Europe, Middle East and Africa 10,932 28%  10,854 29%  42,132 27%  39,193 30%
 Asia Pacific 2,623 7%  2,692 7%  10,027 7%  8,703 7%
Total Net Sales$39,503 100% $37,548 100% $154,424 100% $129,366 100%
                 


LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)        
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES        
(amounts in thousands)        
(unaudited)        
           
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP sales growth:        
 For the three months ended December 31, 2021        
  Net sales as reported $39,503      
  Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations  372      
      Adjusted net sales   $39,875     
           
 For the three months ended December 31, 2020        
  Net sales as reported $37,548      
      Adjusted net sales   $37,548     
           
  Adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended December 31, 2021 $2,327   6%  
           
           
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth:      
 For the three months ending March 31, 2022        
  Net sales per guidance (midpoint) $38,740      
  Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations  722      
      Adjusted projected net sales   $39,462     
           
 For the three months ended March 31, 2021        
  Net sales as reported $35,883      
      Adjusted net sales   $35,883     
           
  Adjusted projected net sales increase for the three months ending March 31, 2022 $3,579   10%  
           
           
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth:      
 For the year ending December 31, 2022        
  Net sales per guidance (midpoint) $163,990      
  Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations  2,018      
      Adjusted projected net sales   $166,008     
           
 For the year ended December 31, 2021        
  Net sales as reported $154,424      
      Adjusted net sales   $154,424     
           
  Adjusted projected net sales increase for the year ending December 31, 2022 $11,584   8%  
           
           
    For the year ended  
    December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020    
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP EBITDA        
 Net income as reported $26,907 $21,220         
 Interest (income) expense, net  2,022  1,103         
 Amortization and depreciation expense  9,475  8,224         
 Provision for income taxes  7,380  6,136         
           
 EBITDA $45,784 $36,683         
           
 EBITDA percentage increase (decrease)    25%      
           

 


Contact Data