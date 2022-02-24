LeMaitre Q4 2021 Financial Results

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre (Nasdaq:LMAT), a provider of vascular devices, implants and services, today reported Q4 2021 results, announced a $0.125/share quarterly dividend (+14%) and provided guidance.



Q4 2021 Financial Results

Sales of $39.5mm, +5% (+6% organic) vs. Q4 2020

Op. income of $8.3mm, -13%

Op. margin of 21%

Net income of $6.2mm, -12%

Earnings of $0.28 per diluted share, -18%

Cash and investments +$2.9mm to $70.0mm

Q4 2021 sales were driven by bovine grafts (Artegraft) and bovine patches (XenoSure). The Americas was up 8%, EMEA was up 1%, and Asia/Pac was down 3%.

The gross margin increase to 65.7% (vs. 65.0% in Q4 2020) was driven by higher average selling prices and an improved sales mix.

Op. income decreased 13% to $8.3mm in Q4 2021, driven by a 17% headcount increase as well as higher clinical and regulatory expenses.

George LeMaitre, Chairman and CEO, said, “Despite considerable hiring we produced a Q4 op. margin of 21% and the dividend is now increasing for the 11th straight year.”

2021 Financial Results

Sales growth of 19% for full-year 2021 was driven by bovine grafts, valvulotomes, bovine patches and carotid shunts. Op. income and net income both grew 27% in 2021 as sales growth outpaced op. expense growth. 2021 EBITDA of $45.8mm coupled with the follow-on stock offering enabled the final Artegraft acquisition loan pay-down during the year and a record cash balance of $70.0mm at year-end.

Business Outlook

Q1 2022 Guidance Sales $37.7mm - $39.7mm

(Mid: $38.7mm, +8%, +10% Org.) Gross Margin 66.2% Op. Income $7.1mm - $8.4mm

(Mid: $7.7mm, -3%) EPS $0.26 - $0.30

(Mid: $0.28, -1%) 2022 Full Year Guidance Sales $162mm - $166mm

(Mid: $164mm, +6%, +8% Org.) Gross Margin 67.2% Op. Income $38.5mm - $41.1mm

(Mid: $39.8mm, +9%) EPS $1.35 - $1.45

(Mid: $1.40, +12%)

Quarterly Dividend

On February 22, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.125/share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 24, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 8, 2022.

Share Repurchase Program

On February 22, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $20.0mm of the Company’s common stock. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and will conclude on February 22, 2023, unless extended by the Board.

Conference Call Reminder

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.

LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. This press release may include other trademarks and trade names of the Company.

LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,855 $ 26,764 Short-term marketable securities 56,104 214 Accounts receivable, net 19,631 19,552 Inventory and other deferred costs 46,104 45,115 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,189 2,618 Total current assets 139,883 94,263 Property and equipment, net 17,059 15,036 Right-of-use leased assets 15,071 16,066 Goodwill 65,945 65,945 Other intangibles, net 52,710 58,905 Deferred tax assets 1,566 1,686 Other assets 568 909 Total assets $ 292,802 $ 252,810 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ - $ 2,500 Accounts payable 2,340 2,394 Accrued expenses 16,332 17,525 Acquisition-related obligations 1,271 772 Lease liabilities - short-term 1,870 1,954 Total current liabilities 21,813 25,145 Long-term debt, net - 35,532 Lease liabilities - long-term 14,067 14,791 Deferred tax liabilities 70 127 Other long-term liabilities 2,701 4,643 Total liabilities 38,651 80,238 Stockholders' equity Common stock 235 221 Additional paid-in capital 181,630 114,924 Retained earnings 88,125 70,554 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,435 ) (1,525 ) Treasury stock (12,404 ) (11,602 ) Total stockholders' equity 254,151 172,572 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 292,802 $ 252,810





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Net sales $ 39,503 $ 37,548 $ 154,424 $ 129,366 Cost of sales 13,547 13,146 53,042 44,748 Gross profit 25,956 24,402 101,382 84,618 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 7,445 5,912 27,655 23,700 General and administrative 6,753 6,076 25,501 22,501 Research and development 3,457 2,869 11,801 10,099 Gain on sale of building - - - (470 ) Total operating expenses 17,655 14,857 64,957 55,830 Income from operations 8,301 9,545 36,425 28,788 Other income (expense), net Interest income 141 13 197 207 Interest expense (526 ) (579 ) (2,219 ) (1,310 ) Foreign currency gain (loss) (11 ) (48 ) (116 ) (329 ) Income before income taxes 7,905 8,931 34,287 27,356 Provision for income taxes 1,730 1,898 7,380 6,136 Net income $ 6,175 $ 7,033 $ 26,907 $ 21,220 Earnings per share of common stock Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.35 $ 1.27 $ 1.05 Diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.34 $ 1.25 $ 1.04 Weighted - average shares outstanding: Basic 21,860 20,380 21,157 20,246 Diluted 22,138 20,621 21,475 20,479 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.110 $ 0.095 $ 0.440 $ 0.380





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT) SELECTED NET SALES INFORMATION (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 $ % $ % $ % $ % Net Sales by Geography Americas $ 25,948 65 % $ 24,002 64 % $ 102,265 66 % $ 81,470 63 % Europe, Middle East and Africa 10,932 28 % 10,854 29 % 42,132 27 % 39,193 30 % Asia Pacific 2,623 7 % 2,692 7 % 10,027 7 % 8,703 7 % Total Net Sales $ 39,503 100 % $ 37,548 100 % $ 154,424 100 % $ 129,366 100 %





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT) NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP sales growth: For the three months ended December 31, 2021 Net sales as reported $ 39,503 Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations 372 Adjusted net sales $ 39,875 For the three months ended December 31, 2020 Net sales as reported $ 37,548 Adjusted net sales $ 37,548 Adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended December 31, 2021 $ 2,327 6 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth: For the three months ending March 31, 2022 Net sales per guidance (midpoint) $ 38,740 Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations 722 Adjusted projected net sales $ 39,462 For the three months ended March 31, 2021 Net sales as reported $ 35,883 Adjusted net sales $ 35,883 Adjusted projected net sales increase for the three months ending March 31, 2022 $ 3,579 10 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth: For the year ending December 31, 2022 Net sales per guidance (midpoint) $ 163,990 Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations 2,018 Adjusted projected net sales $ 166,008 For the year ended December 31, 2021 Net sales as reported $ 154,424 Adjusted net sales $ 154,424 Adjusted projected net sales increase for the year ending December 31, 2022 $ 11,584 8 % For the year ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP EBITDA Net income as reported $ 26,907 $ 21,220 Interest (income) expense, net 2,022 1,103 Amortization and depreciation expense 9,475 8,224 Provision for income taxes 7,380 6,136 EBITDA $ 45,784 $ 36,683 EBITDA percentage increase (decrease) 25 %



