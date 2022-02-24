ACM Research Will Now Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Before the Market Open on February 25. Earnings Call Date and Time Unchanged.

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) announced today that it will change the release date of its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 from Thursday, February 24, 2022, after U.S. market close, to Friday, February 25, 2022, before U.S. market open, to synchronize the simultaneous disclosure of the news by its subsidiary, ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc., to the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s STAR Market. The company’s scheduled conference call on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 p.m. China Time) remains unchanged (details below).



What: ACM Research Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year (ended December 31, 2021) Earnings Call When: 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Friday, February 25, 2022 Webcast: ir.acmrcsh.com/events

Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode 9396606 to join the call.

Phone Number Toll-Free Number United States +1 (661) 567-1217 +1 (833) 562-0137 Hong Kong +852 58194851 +852 800966253 Mainland China +86 8008700169

+86 4006828609

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until March 4, 2022. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 9396606.

Phone Number Toll-Free Number United States +1 (404) 537-3406 +1 (855) 859-2056 Hong Kong +852 30114541 +852 800930800 Mainland China +86 8008703720

+86 4006837185

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the ACM Research website at www.acmrcsh.com.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging. The company is committed to delivering customized, high performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In the United States : The Blueshirt Group

Yujia Zhai

+1 (860) 214-0809

yujia@blueshirtgroup.com





In China : The Blueshirt Group Asia

Gary Dvorchak, CFA

+86 (138) 1079-1480

gary@blueshirtgroup.com



