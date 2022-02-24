ICU Medical Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Results and Provides Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICU Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICUI), a leader in the development, manufacture and sale of innovative medical products, today announced financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.



Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Fourth quarter 2021 revenue was $340.5 million, compared to $320.5 million in the same period last year. GAAP gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $127.5 million, as compared to $119.9 million in the same period last year. GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 37%, as compared to 37% in the same period last year. GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $19.9 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, as compared to GAAP net income of $26.1 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $1.82 as compared to $1.77 for the fourth quarter of 2020. Also, adjusted EBITDA was $64.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to $59.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share are measures calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information following the financial statements herein for further discussion and reconciliations of these measures to GAAP measures.

Vivek Jain, ICU Medical’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “Fourth quarter results were generally in line with our expectations.”

Revenues by product line for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 were as follows (in millions):

Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, Product Line 2021 2020 $ Change 2021 2020 $ Change Infusion Consumables $ 147.8 $ 123.1 $ 24.7 $ 555.2 $ 473.7 $ 81.5 Infusion Systems 92.6 91.8 0.8 352.3 359.7 (7.4 ) IV Solutions* 87.6 93.6 (6.0 ) 359.5 389.0 (29.5 ) Critical Care 12.5 12.0 0.5 49.3 48.6 0.7 $ 340.5 $ 320.5 $ 20.0 $ 1,316.3 $ 1,271.0 $ 45.3

*IV Solutions includes $10.6 million and $42.8 million of contract manufacturing to Pfizer for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, respectively, as compared to $11.3 million and $56.1 million for the same periods in the prior year.

Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance

For the Fiscal Year 2022, the Company expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $450 million to $500 million, and adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of $9.00 to $10.50.

Conference Call

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical (Nasdaq:ICUI) is a global leader in infusion systems, infusion consumables and high-value critical care products used in hospital, alternate site and home care settings. Our team is focused on providing quality, innovation and value to our clinical customers worldwide. ICU Medical is headquartered in San Clemente, California. More information about ICU Medical can be found at www.icumed.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements contain words such as ''will,'' ''expect,'' ''believe,'' ''could,'' ''would,'' ''estimate,'' ''continue,'' ''build,'' ''expand'' or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and may include (without limitation) information regarding the Company's expectations, goals or intentions regarding the future, including our full year 2022 guidance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the Company and assumptions management believes are reasonable, all of which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those stated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, decreased demand for the Company's products, decreased free cash flow, the inability to recapture conversion delays or part/resource shortages on anticipated timing, or at all, changes in product mix, increased competition from competitors, lack of growth or improving efficiencies, unexpected changes in the Company's arrangements with its largest customers, the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and our financial results and the Company's ability to meet expectations regarding integration of the Smiths Medical 2020 Limited business. Future results are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risk factors, and other risks and uncertainties, described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which include those in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent filings. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Unaudited) (1) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 552,827 $ 396,097 Short-term investment securities 14,420 14,687 TOTAL CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENT SECURITIES 567,247 410,784 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 105,894 124,093 Inventories 290,235 314,928 Prepaid income taxes 19,586 29,480 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 46,847 41,492 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,029,809 920,777 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net 468,365 466,628 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 39,847 46,571 LONG-TERM INVESTMENT SECURITIES 4,620 12,974 GOODWILL 43,439 33,001 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 188,311 197,231 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 42,604 31,034 OTHER ASSETS 63,743 55,475 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,880,738 $ 1,763,691 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 81,128 $ 71,864 Accrued liabilities 118,195 97,021 Income tax payable 1,454 303 Contingent earn-out liability — 26,300 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 200,777 195,488 CONTINGENT EARN-OUT LIABILITY 2,589 — OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 41,830 47,835 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 1,490 1,663 INCOME TAX LIABILITY 18,021 16,440 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES — — STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Convertible preferred stock, $1.00 par value; Authorized — 500 shares; Issued and outstanding — none — — Common stock, $0.10 par value; Authorized — 80,000 shares; Issued — 21,280 and 21,058 shares at December

31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and outstanding — 21,280 and 21,058 shares at December 31, 2021 and 2020,

respectively 2,128 2,106 Additional paid-in capital 721,412 693,068 Treasury stock, at cost (27 ) (39 ) Retained earnings 911,787 808,652 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19,269 ) (1,522 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,616,031 1,502,265 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,880,738 $ 1,763,691 ______________________________________________________ (1) December 31, 2020 balances were derived from audited consolidated financial statements.





ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data) Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 TOTAL REVENUES $ 340,525 $ 320,451 $ 1,316,308 $ 1,271,004 COST OF GOODS SOLD 213,035 200,577 824,818 809,507 GROSS PROFIT 127,490 119,874 491,490 461,497 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling, general and administrative 81,456 73,552 302,583 283,953 Research and development 13,166 11,797 47,498 42,948 Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration 9,043 5,506 18,037 28,409 Change in fair value of contingent earn-out — 2,000 — 9,000 Contract settlement — — 127 (975 ) TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 103,665 92,855 368,245 363,335 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 23,825 27,019 123,245 98,162 INTEREST EXPENSE (366 ) (170 ) (858 ) (1,753 ) OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME, net (122 ) 3,260 799 1,085 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 23,337 30,109 123,186 97,494 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (3,412 ) (3,967 ) (20,051 ) (10,624 ) NET INCOME $ 19,925 $ 26,142 $ 103,135 $ 86,870 NET INCOME PER SHARE Basic $ 0.94 $ 1.24 $ 4.86 $ 4.16 Diluted $ 0.91 $ 1.21 $ 4.74 $ 4.02 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES Basic 21,257 21,016 21,206 20,907 Diluted 21,807 21,614 21,781 21,591

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. There are material limitations in using these non-GAAP financial measures because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, including peer companies. Our management believes that the non-GAAP data provides useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding our performance and facilitates a more meaningful comparison of results of operations between current and prior periods. We use non-GAAP financial measures in addition to and in conjunction with GAAP financial measures to analyze and assess the overall performance of our business, in making financial, operating and planning decisions, and in determining executive incentive compensation. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share ("Adjusted Diluted EPS").

Adjusted EBITDA excludes the following items from net income:

Interest, net: We exclude interest in deriving adjusted EBITDA as interest can vary significantly among companies depending on a company's level of income generating instruments and/or level of debt.

Stock compensation expense : Stock-based compensation is generally fixed at the time the stock-based instrument is granted and amortized over a period of several years. The value of stock options is determined using a complex formula that incorporates factors, such as market volatility, that are beyond our control. The value of our restricted stock awards is determined using the grant date stock price, which may not be indicative of our operational performance over the expense period. Additionally, in order to establish the fair value of performance-based stock awards, which are currently an element of our ongoing stock-based compensation, we are required to apply judgment to estimate the probability of the extent to which performance objectives will be achieved. Based on the above factors, we believe it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation in order to better understand our operating performance.

Intangible asset amortization expense : We do not acquire businesses or capitalize certain patent costs on a predictable cycle. The amount of purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the term of amortization can vary significantly and are unique to each acquisition. Capitalized patent costs can vary significantly based on our current level of development activities. We believe that excluding amortization of intangible assets provides the users of our financial statements with a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods.

Depreciation expense : We exclude depreciation expense in deriving adjusted EBITDA because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and the depreciable lives can vary significantly resulting in considerable variability in depreciation expense among companies.

Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration : We incur restructuring and strategic transaction charges that result from events, which arise from unforeseen circumstances and/or often occur outside of the ordinary course of our ongoing business. Although these events are reflected in our GAAP financial statements, these unique transactions may limit the comparability of our ongoing operations with prior and future periods.

Quality and regulatory initiatives and remediation: We incur charges to develop processes and systems to comply with certain quality standards and regulations as well as to remediate issues related to our quality systems and manufacturing operations as a result of regulatory inspections. We also incur charges related to field corrective actions for specific products which may be related to recalls initiated by the company or required by regulatory authorities. We exclude items that are either non-cash or not normal, recurring operating expenses due to their nature, variability of amounts, and lack of predictability as to occurrence and/or timing. In 2022, this will include costs related to remediation initiatives related to the FDA Warning Letter received by Smiths Medical 2020 Limited in 2021.

Change in fair value of contingent earn-out: We exclude the impact of certain amounts recorded in connection with business combinations. We exclude items that are either non-cash or not normal, recurring operating expenses due to their nature, variability of amounts, and lack of predictability as to occurrence and/or timing.

Adjustment to reverse the cost recognition related to the purchase accounting write-up of inventory to fair market value: The inventory step-up represents the expense recognition of fair value adjustments in excess of the historical cost basis of inventory obtained through acquisition, these charges are outside of our normal operations and are excluded.

Disposition of certain assets: Occasionally, we may dispose of certain assets if no longer needed for current operations. We exclude any gains or losses recognized on the sale of these assets in determining our non-GAAP financial measures as they may limit the comparability of our ongoing operations with prior and future periods and distort the evaluation of our normal operating performance.

Taxes: We exclude taxes in deriving adjusted EBITDA as taxes are deemed to be non-core to the business and may limit the comparability of our ongoing operations with prior and future periods and distort the evaluation of our normal operating performance.

Adjusted Diluted EPS excludes from diluted EPS, net of tax, stock compensation expense, intangible asset amortization expense, restructuring, strategic transaction and integration, change in fair value of contingent earn-out, adjustment to reverse the cost recognition related to the purchase accounting write-up of inventory to fair value and disposition of certain assets. The tax effect on the above adjustments is calculated using the specific tax rate applied to each adjustment based on the nature of the item/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded.

From time to time in the future, there may be other items that we may exclude if we believe that doing so is consistent with the goal of providing useful information to investors and management.

The following tables reconcile our GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures:

ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data) Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended

December 31, 2021 2020 GAAP net income $ 19,925 $ 26,142 Non-GAAP adjustments: Interest, net (366 ) (519 ) Stock compensation expense 8,105 5,340 Depreciation and amortization expense 23,133 21,594 Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration 9,043 5,506 Change in fair value of contingent earn-out — 2,000 Adjustment to reverse the cost recognition related to the purchase accounting write-up of inventory to

fair value 912 — Disposition of certain assets — (4,237 ) Provision for income taxes 3,412 3,967 Total non-GAAP adjustments 44,239 33,651 Adjusted EBITDA $ 64,164 $ 59,793





Adjusted diluted earnings per share Three months ended

December 31, 2021 2020 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.91 $ 1.21 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock compensation expense 0.37 0.25 Amortization expense 0.29 0.27 Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration 0.41 0.25 Change in fair value of contingent earn-out — 0.09 Adjustment to reverse the cost recognition related to the purchase accounting write-up of inventory to

fair value 0.04 — Disposition of certain assets — (0.20 ) Estimated income tax impact from adjustments (0.20 ) (0.10 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.82 $ 1.77





ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Fiscal Year 2022 Outlook* (Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data) Low End of Guidance High End of Guidance GAAP net income $ 50 $ 89 Non-GAAP adjustments: Interest, net 59 59 Stock compensation expense 35 35 Depreciation and amortization expense 143 143 Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration 80 80 Quality and regulatory initiatives and remediation 69 69 Change in fair value of contingent earn-out — — Provision for income taxes 14 25 Total non-GAAP adjustments $ 400 $ 411 Adjusted EBITDA $ 450 $ 500 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 2.05 $ 3.65 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock compensation expense 1.43 1.43 Amortization expense 1.43 1.43 Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration 3.28 3.28 Quality and regulatory initiatives and remediation 2.83 2.83 Change in fair value of contingent earn-out — — Estimated income tax impact from adjustments (2.02 ) (2.12 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 9.00 $ 10.50

____________________________________________

*The company's Fiscal Year 2022 outlook includes the impact of items that are known and can be reasonably estimated as of the date of the release. As such, the company's outlook does not reflect the impact of the pending purchase price allocation for the Smiths Medical 2020 Limited acquisition, which will result in certain adjustments, including but not limited to, the reversal of the cost recognition related to the purchase accounting write-up of inventory to fair market value, amortization expense on acquired intangible assets, additional depreciation expense related to the fair market value adjustment for acquired property plant and equipment and the potential change in fair value of contingent earn-out.







