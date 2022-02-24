Open Lending Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation (Nasdaq: LPRO) (the “Company” or “Open Lending”), a leading provider of lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021.



“We saw incredible growth in 2021, with an 82% increase in certified loan growth, 98% increase in revenue and a 123% increase in adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2021 compared to 2020,” said John Flynn, Chairman and CEO of Open Lending. “We also added 71 new customers in 2021, up from 55 new accounts in 2020, and the average size of our lenders signed in 2021 exceeded $1.2 billion in total assets.”

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Highlights

The Company facilitated 42,639 certified loans during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 26,822 certified loans in the fourth quarter of 2020

Total revenue was $51.6 million, compared to $39.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020

Gross profit was $46.9 million, compared to $36.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020

GAAP net income was $27.8 million, compared to $15.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020

Adjusted EBITDA was $36.6 million, compared to $24.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Highlights

The Company facilitated 171,697 certified loans, compared to 94,226 certified loans in 2020

Total revenue was $215.7 million, compared to $108.9 million in 2020

Gross profit was $197.0 million, compared to $99.1 million in 2020

GAAP net income was $146.1 million, compared to GAAP net loss of $(97.6) million in 2020. The GAAP net loss was primarily attributable to $(131.9) million in change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration shares awarded as part of the business combination with Nebula Acquisition Corporation on June 10, 2020

Adjusted EBITDA was $155.0 million, compared to $69.5 million in 2020



Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are provided in the financial table included at the end of this press release. An explanation of this measure and how it is calculated is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

2022 Outlook

Based on the fourth quarter results and trends into early 2022, the Company is issuing full year guidance of the following:

Full Year 2022 Outlook Total Certified Loans 195,000 - 225,000 Total Revenue $210 - 240 million Adjusted EBITDA $135 - 160 million Adjusted Operating Cash Flow (a) $140 - 165 million

Adjusted Operating Cash Flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA, minus CAPEX, plus or minus change in contract assets.





The guidance provided above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. While the financial guidance takes into account the continuing impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the pandemic has been unprecedented and the future effect of the pandemic on the global economy and our financial results remains uncertain, and our actual results may differ materially. See “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Conference Call

Open Lending will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter 2021 financial results today at 5:00 pm ET. Hosting the call will be John Flynn, Chairman and CEO, Ross Jessup, President and COO, and Chuck Jehl, CFO. The conference call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.openlending.com/ under the “Events” section. The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 407-4018, or for international callers (201) 689-8471. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the conference ID is 13726488. The replay will be available until Thursday, March 10, 2022. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the website shortly after the call has concluded.

About Open Lending

Open Lending (Nasdaq: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For 20 years, we have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios by saying “yes” to more automotive loans. For more information, please visit www.openlending.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to market trends, the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on factors impacting the Company’s business, the Company’s new lender pipeline, consumer behavior and demand for automotive loans, as well as future financial performance under the heading “2022 Outlook” above. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the Company’s control. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including general economic, political and business conditions; the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumer behavior; applicable taxes, inflation, supply chain disruptions, interest rates and the regulatory environment; the outcome of judicial proceedings to which Open Lending is, or may become a party; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination with Nebula Acquisition Corporation (“Business Combination”); the amount of redemption requests made by the Company’s stockholders; other risks discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that they currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted operating cash flows internally in analyzing our financial results and believes it is useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. The Company believes that the use of non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

The Company believes these measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results in the same manner as its management and board of directors. In addition, these measures provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business, as they remove the effect of certain non-cash items and certain non-recurring variable charges. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, gain on extinguishment of the Company's tax receivable agreement, loss on extinguishment of debt, change in fair value of contingent consideration, change in measurement - tax receivable agreement and transaction bonuses as a result of the Business Combination. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of total revenue. Adjusted operating cash flows is defined as adjusted EBITDA, minus CAPEX, plus or minus change in contract assets.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share data) December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 116,454 $ 101,513 Restricted cash 3,055 2,635 Accounts receivable, net 6,525 4,352 Current contract assets, net 70,542 50,386 Income tax receivable 1,345 — Prepaid expenses 2,479 1,873 Other current assets 2,394 2,018 Total current assets 202,794 162,777 Property and equipment, net 2,663 1,201 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 5,189 5,733 Non-current contract assets, net 42,414 38,956 Deferred tax asset, net 65,503 85,218 Other non-current assets 262 124 Total assets $ 318,825 $ 294,009 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable 1,285 3,442 Accrued expenses 3,984 3,033 Income tax payable — 1,640 Current portion of debt 3,125 4,888 Third-party claims administration liability 3,050 2,591 Other current liabilities 621 1,414 Total current liabilities 12,065 17,008 Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs 143,135 152,859 Non-current operating lease liabilities 4,643 5,138 Tax receivable agreement liability — 92,369 Other non-current liabilities — 13 Total liabilities $ 159,843 $ 267,387 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and

outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 550,000,000 shares authorized, 128,198,185 shares

issued and 126,212,876 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 128,198,185

shares issued and 126,803,096 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020 1,282 1,282 Additional paid-in capital 496,983 491,246 Accumulated deficit (282,439 ) (428,406 ) Treasury stock at cost, 1,985,309 shares at December 31, 2021, and 1,395,089 shares at

December 31, 2020 (56,844 ) (37,500 ) Total stockholders’ equity 158,982 26,622 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 318,825 $ 294,009





OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(In thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Profit share $ 31,196 $ 25,910 $ 133,215 $ 60,392 Program fees 18,484 12,403 75,630 43,995 Claims administration and other service fees 1,950 1,320 6,810 4,505 Total revenue 51,630 39,633 215,655 108,892 Cost of services 4,739 2,968 18,621 9,786 Gross profit 46,891 36,665 197,034 99,106 Operating expenses General and administrative 6,603 9,351 30,393 32,584 Selling and marketing 3,341 2,350 12,000 7,841 Research and development 1,720 678 4,352 1,964 Operating income 35,227 24,286 150,289 56,717 Interest expense (489 ) (3,621 ) (5,859 ) (11,601 ) Interest income 36 105 213 202 Gain on extinguishment of tax receivable agreement — — 55,422 — Loss on extinguishment of debt — — (8,778 ) — Change in fair value of contingent consideration — — — (131,932 ) Other income (expense) 11 (4,380 ) (119 ) (4,377 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 34,785 16,390 191,168 (90,991 ) Income tax expense 6,945 1,188 45,086 6,573 Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ 27,840 $ 15,202 $ 146,082 $ (97,564 ) Preferred distribution to redeemable convertible

Series C preferred units — — — (40,689 ) Accretion to redemption value of redeemable

convertible Series C preferred units — — — 47,537 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 27,840 $ 15,202 $ 146,082 $ (90,716 ) Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) per

common share Basic $ 0.23 $ 0.12 $ 1.16 $ (1.09 ) Diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.12 $ 1.16 $ (1.09 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 126,202,593 127,823,098 126,354,597 82,908,772 Diluted 126,220,184 127,911,031 126,390,435 82,908,772





OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 146,082 $ (97,564 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Share-based compensation 3,815 2,828 Depreciation and amortization 1,122 1,768 Non-cash operating lease cost 544 — Gain on extinguishment of tax receivable agreement (55,422 ) — Loss on extinguishment of debt 8,778 — Deferred income taxes 20,055 4,734 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — 131,932 Changes in assets & liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,181 ) (585 ) Contract assets (23,763 ) (26,391 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets — (548 ) Prepaid expenses (606 ) (313 ) Other current and non-current assets (514 ) (1,431 ) Accounts payable (2,157 ) 2,105 Accrued expenses 693 1,027 Income tax receivable/payable, net (450 ) 1,640 Operating lease liabilities (364 ) (280 ) Third-party claims administration liability 459 409 Other current and noncurrent liabilities (935 ) 5,309 Net cash provided by operating activities 95,156 24,640 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (1,987 ) (1,196 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,987 ) (1,196 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from term loans 125,000 170,000 Proceeds from revolving facility 50,000 — Payments on term loans (169,191 ) (6,521 ) Payments on revolving facility (25,000 ) — Payment of deferred financing costs (1,669 ) (10,061 ) Share repurchase (20,000 ) (37,500 ) Settlement of tax receivable agreement (36,948 ) — Distributions to Open Lending, LLC unitholders — (135,598 ) Proceeds from stock warrant exercises — 105,349 Recapitalization transaction, net of transaction costs — (14,863 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (77,808 ) 70,806 Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 15,361 94,250 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 104,148 9,898 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 119,509 $ 104,148 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 5,243 $ 10,444 Income tax paid, net 25,280 144 Property and equipment accrued but not paid 24 — Right of use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations — 5,362 Non-cash investing and financing: Change in fair value of redeemable convertible Series C preferred units $ — $ (47,537 ) Conversion of preferred stock to common stock — 257,406





OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Adjusted EBITDA Net income (loss) $ 27,840 $ 15,202 $ 146,082 $ (97,564 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Interest expense 489 3,621 5,859 11,601 Income tax expense 6,945 1,188 45,086 6,573 Depreciation and amortization expense 202 346 792 752 Share-based compensation (1) 1,089 152 3,815 2,828 Gain on extinguishment of tax receivable agreement (2) — — (55,422 ) — Loss on extinguishment of debt (3) — — 8,778 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration (4) — — — 131,932 Change in measurement – tax receivable agreement (5) — 4,292 — 4,292 Transaction bonuses (6) — — — 9,112 Total adjustments 8,725 9,599 8,908 167,090 Adjusted EBITDA 36,565 24,801 154,990 69,526 Total revenue $ 51,630 $ 39,633 $ 215,655 $ 108,892 Adjusted EBITDA margin 71 % 63 % 72 % 64 % Adjusted operating cash flows (7) Adjusted EBITDA $ 36,565 $ 24,801 $ 154,990 $ 69,526 CAPEX (202 ) (99 ) (1,987 ) (1,196 ) Decrease (increase) in contract assets 1,157 (16,354 ) (23,763 ) (26,391 ) Adjusted operating cash flows $ 37,520 $ 8,348 $ 129,240 $ 41,939

Notes:

(1) Includes $2.2 million of non-cash charges incurred in connection with the accelerated vesting of the legacy share-based awards, as a result of the Business Combination.

(2) Reflects the gain recognized as a result of the early termination and settlement of the tax receivable agreement.

(3) Reflects the loss recognized in connection with the refinancing of our Term Loan due 2027 on March 19, 2021, which primarily consists of the write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs.

(4) Reflects non-cash charges for the change in the estimated fair value of contingent consideration from June 10, 2020 through the date immediately before each tranche of contingent consideration shares vested.

(5) Reflects non-cash charges due to changes in the measurement of our Tax Receivable Agreement liability as a result of changes in our blended state tax rate.

(6) Reflects transaction bonuses awarded to key employees and directors in connection with the Business Combination.

(7) Adjusted operating cash flow is defined as adjusted EBITDA, minus CAPEX, plus or minus change in contract assets.