Open Lending Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation (Nasdaq: LPRO) (the “Company” or “Open Lending”), a leading provider of lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021.

“We saw incredible growth in 2021, with an 82% increase in certified loan growth, 98% increase in revenue and a 123% increase in adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2021 compared to 2020,” said John Flynn, Chairman and CEO of Open Lending. “We also added 71 new customers in 2021, up from 55 new accounts in 2020, and the average size of our lenders signed in 2021 exceeded $1.2 billion in total assets.”

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Highlights

  • The Company facilitated 42,639 certified loans during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 26,822 certified loans in the fourth quarter of 2020
  • Total revenue was $51.6 million, compared to $39.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020
  • Gross profit was $46.9 million, compared to $36.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020
  • GAAP net income was $27.8 million, compared to $15.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $36.6 million, compared to $24.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Highlights

  • The Company facilitated 171,697 certified loans, compared to 94,226 certified loans in 2020
  • Total revenue was $215.7 million, compared to $108.9 million in 2020
  • Gross profit was $197.0 million, compared to $99.1 million in 2020
  • GAAP net income was $146.1 million, compared to GAAP net loss of $(97.6) million in 2020. The GAAP net loss was primarily attributable to $(131.9) million in change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration shares awarded as part of the business combination with Nebula Acquisition Corporation on June 10, 2020
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $155.0 million, compared to $69.5 million in 2020

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are provided in the financial table included at the end of this press release. An explanation of this measure and how it is calculated is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

2022 Outlook
Based on the fourth quarter results and trends into early 2022, the Company is issuing full year guidance of the following:

 Full Year 2022 Outlook 
Total Certified Loans195,000 - 225,000 
Total Revenue$210 - 240 million 
Adjusted EBITDA$135 - 160 million 
Adjusted Operating Cash Flow (a)$140 - 165 million 
  1. Adjusted Operating Cash Flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA, minus CAPEX, plus or minus change in contract assets.

The guidance provided above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. While the financial guidance takes into account the continuing impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the pandemic has been unprecedented and the future effect of the pandemic on the global economy and our financial results remains uncertain, and our actual results may differ materially. See “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Conference Call
About Open Lending
Open Lending (Nasdaq: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For 20 years, we have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios by saying “yes” to more automotive loans. For more information, please visit www.openlending.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to market trends, the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on factors impacting the Company’s business, the Company’s new lender pipeline, consumer behavior and demand for automotive loans, as well as future financial performance under the heading “2022 Outlook” above. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the Company’s control. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including general economic, political and business conditions; the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumer behavior; applicable taxes, inflation, supply chain disruptions, interest rates and the regulatory environment; the outcome of judicial proceedings to which Open Lending is, or may become a party; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination with Nebula Acquisition Corporation (“Business Combination”); the amount of redemption requests made by the Company’s stockholders; other risks discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that they currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted operating cash flows internally in analyzing our financial results and believes it is useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. The Company believes that the use of non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

The Company believes these measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results in the same manner as its management and board of directors. In addition, these measures provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business, as they remove the effect of certain non-cash items and certain non-recurring variable charges. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, gain on extinguishment of the Company's tax receivable agreement, loss on extinguishment of debt, change in fair value of contingent consideration, change in measurement - tax receivable agreement and transaction bonuses as a result of the Business Combination. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of total revenue. Adjusted operating cash flows is defined as adjusted EBITDA, minus CAPEX, plus or minus change in contract assets.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

OPEN LENDING CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share data)
 
  December 31,
   2021   2020 
Assets    
Current assets    
Cash and cash equivalents $116,454  $101,513 
Restricted cash  3,055   2,635 
Accounts receivable, net  6,525   4,352 
Current contract assets, net  70,542   50,386 
Income tax receivable  1,345    
Prepaid expenses  2,479   1,873 
Other current assets  2,394   2,018 
  Total current assets  202,794   162,777 
Property and equipment, net  2,663   1,201 
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net  5,189   5,733 
Non-current contract assets, net  42,414   38,956 
Deferred tax asset, net  65,503   85,218 
Other non-current assets  262   124 
Total assets $318,825  $294,009 
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity    
Current liabilities    
Accounts payable  1,285   3,442 
Accrued expenses  3,984   3,033 
Income tax payable     1,640 
Current portion of debt  3,125   4,888 
Third-party claims administration liability  3,050   2,591 
Other current liabilities  621   1,414 
  Total current liabilities  12,065   17,008 
Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs  143,135   152,859 
Non-current operating lease liabilities  4,643   5,138 
Tax receivable agreement liability     92,369 
Other non-current liabilities     13 
Total liabilities $159,843  $267,387 
Commitments and contingencies    
Stockholders’ equity    
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and
outstanding		      
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 550,000,000 shares authorized, 128,198,185 shares
issued and 126,212,876 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 128,198,185
shares issued and 126,803,096 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020		  1,282   1,282 
Additional paid-in capital  496,983   491,246 
Accumulated deficit  (282,439)  (428,406)
Treasury stock at cost, 1,985,309 shares at December 31, 2021, and 1,395,089 shares at
December 31, 2020		  (56,844)  (37,500)
Total stockholders’ equity  158,982   26,622 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $318,825  $294,009 


OPEN LENDING CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(In thousands, except share data)
 
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
   2021   2020   2021   2020 
Revenue        
Profit share $31,196  $25,910  $133,215  $60,392 
Program fees  18,484   12,403   75,630   43,995 
Claims administration and other service fees  1,950   1,320   6,810   4,505 
Total revenue  51,630   39,633   215,655   108,892 
Cost of services  4,739   2,968   18,621   9,786 
Gross profit  46,891   36,665   197,034   99,106 
Operating expenses        
General and administrative  6,603   9,351   30,393   32,584 
Selling and marketing  3,341   2,350   12,000   7,841 
Research and development  1,720   678   4,352   1,964 
Operating income  35,227   24,286   150,289   56,717 
Interest expense  (489)  (3,621)  (5,859)  (11,601)
Interest income  36   105   213   202 
Gain on extinguishment of tax receivable agreement        55,422    
Loss on extinguishment of debt        (8,778)   
Change in fair value of contingent consideration           (131,932)
Other income (expense)  11   (4,380)  (119)  (4,377)
Income (loss) before income taxes  34,785   16,390   191,168   (90,991)
Income tax expense  6,945   1,188   45,086   6,573 
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $27,840  $15,202  $146,082  $(97,564)
Preferred distribution to redeemable convertible
Series C preferred units		           (40,689)
Accretion to redemption value of redeemable
convertible Series C preferred units		           47,537 
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $27,840  $15,202  $146,082  $(90,716)
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) per
common share 		        
Basic $0.23  $0.12  $1.16  $(1.09)
Diluted $0.23  $0.12  $1.16  $(1.09)
Weighted average common shares outstanding        
Basic  126,202,593   127,823,098   126,354,597   82,908,772 
Diluted  126,220,184   127,911,031   126,390,435   82,908,772 


OPEN LENDING CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
 
  Year Ended December 31,
   2021   2020 
Cash flows from operating activities    
Net income (loss) $146,082  $(97,564)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:    
Share-based compensation  3,815   2,828 
Depreciation and amortization  1,122   1,768 
Non-cash operating lease cost  544    
Gain on extinguishment of tax receivable agreement  (55,422)   
Loss on extinguishment of debt  8,778    
Deferred income taxes  20,055   4,734 
Change in fair value of contingent consideration     131,932 
Changes in assets & liabilities:    
Accounts receivable  (2,181)  (585)
Contract assets  (23,763)  (26,391)
Operating lease right-of-use assets     (548)
Prepaid expenses  (606)  (313)
Other current and non-current assets  (514)  (1,431)
Accounts payable  (2,157)  2,105 
Accrued expenses  693   1,027 
Income tax receivable/payable, net  (450)  1,640 
Operating lease liabilities  (364)  (280)
Third-party claims administration liability  459   409 
Other current and noncurrent liabilities  (935)  5,309 
Net cash provided by operating activities  95,156   24,640 
Cash flows from investing activities    
Purchase of property and equipment  (1,987)  (1,196)
Net cash used in investing activities  (1,987)  (1,196)
Cash flows from financing activities    
Proceeds from term loans  125,000   170,000 
Proceeds from revolving facility  50,000    
Payments on term loans  (169,191)  (6,521)
Payments on revolving facility  (25,000)   
Payment of deferred financing costs  (1,669)  (10,061)
Share repurchase  (20,000)  (37,500)
Settlement of tax receivable agreement  (36,948)   
Distributions to Open Lending, LLC unitholders     (135,598)
Proceeds from stock warrant exercises     105,349 
Recapitalization transaction, net of transaction costs     (14,863)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities  (77,808)  70,806 
Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash  15,361   94,250 
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period  104,148   9,898 
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $119,509  $104,148 
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:    
Interest paid $5,243  $10,444 
Income tax paid, net  25,280   144 
Property and equipment accrued but not paid  24    
Right of use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations     5,362 
Non-cash investing and financing:    
Change in fair value of redeemable convertible Series C preferred units $  $(47,537)
Conversion of preferred stock to common stock     257,406 


OPEN LENDING CORPORATION
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited, in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
   2021   2020   2021   2020 
Adjusted EBITDA        
Net income (loss) $27,840  $15,202  $146,082  $(97,564)
Non-GAAP adjustments:        
Interest expense  489   3,621   5,859   11,601 
Income tax expense  6,945   1,188   45,086   6,573 
Depreciation and amortization expense  202   346   792   752 
Share-based compensation (1)  1,089   152   3,815   2,828 
Gain on extinguishment of tax receivable agreement (2)        (55,422)   
Loss on extinguishment of debt (3)        8,778    
Change in fair value of contingent consideration (4)           131,932 
Change in measurement – tax receivable agreement (5)     4,292      4,292 
Transaction bonuses (6)           9,112 
Total adjustments  8,725   9,599   8,908   167,090 
Adjusted EBITDA  36,565   24,801   154,990   69,526 
Total revenue $51,630  $39,633  $215,655  $108,892 
Adjusted EBITDA margin  71%  63%  72%  64%
         
Adjusted operating cash flows (7)        
Adjusted EBITDA $36,565  $24,801  $154,990  $69,526 
CAPEX  (202)  (99)  (1,987)  (1,196)
Decrease (increase) in contract assets  1,157   (16,354)  (23,763)  (26,391)
Adjusted operating cash flows $37,520  $8,348  $129,240  $41,939 

Notes:

(1)   Includes $2.2 million of non-cash charges incurred in connection with the accelerated vesting of the legacy share-based awards, as a result of the Business Combination.
(2)   Reflects the gain recognized as a result of the early termination and settlement of the tax receivable agreement.
(3)   Reflects the loss recognized in connection with the refinancing of our Term Loan due 2027 on March 19, 2021, which primarily consists of the write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs.
(4)   Reflects non-cash charges for the change in the estimated fair value of contingent consideration from June 10, 2020 through the date immediately before each tranche of contingent consideration shares vested.
(5)   Reflects non-cash charges due to changes in the measurement of our Tax Receivable Agreement liability as a result of changes in our blended state tax rate.
(6)   Reflects transaction bonuses awarded to key employees and directors in connection with the Business Combination.
(7)   Adjusted operating cash flow is defined as adjusted EBITDA, minus CAPEX, plus or minus change in contract assets.