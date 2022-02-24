Triumph Bancorp to Present at the Raymond James 43rd Institutional Investors Conference on March 7, in Orlando, Florida

DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) today announced that Aaron Graft, Vice Chairman and CEO, will present at the Raymond James 43rd Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 7, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. Triumph Bancorp, Inc.’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. EST. The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed through this direct link, https://kvgo.com/rj-43rd-iic/triumph-bancorp-inc-march-2022 or through the Investor Relations portal on the company's website at www.triumphbancorp.com.



About Triumph

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) is a financial holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, offering a diversified line of payments, factoring, and banking services. www.triumphbancorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Triumph’s expected financial results or other plans are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 14, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and Triumph undertakes no duty to update the information.

