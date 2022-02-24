ETC Announces Appointment of Joseph F. Verbitski, Jr. as Chief Financial Officer

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental Tectonics Corporation (OTC Pink: ETCC) (“ETC” or the “Company”) today announces the appointment of Joseph F. Verbitski, Jr. as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective today.

Mr. Verbitski, age 55, has an extensive background in Accounting and Finance with international and defense related experience.



Most recently, Mr. Verbitski was Chief Financial Officer with BMI Merchandise. From 2007 to 2019 Joseph was with Chemring PLC/Chemring Countermeasures North America where he served as Chief Financial Officer and Vice President. From 2001 to 2007, Mr. Verbitski served as Group Controller for Applied Tech Products. Mr. Verbitski has a M.B.A. from Widener University and a B.S. in Accounting from LaSalle University.

Robert L. Laurent, Jr. ETC’s Chief Executive Officer and President, stated, “Mr. Verbitski’s background and experience will be a solid addition to the ETC management team.”

About ETC:

ETC designs, manufactures, and sells software driven products and services used to recreate and monitor the physiological effects of motion on humans, and equipment to control, modify, simulate and measure environmental conditions. Our products include aircrew training systems (aeromedical, tactical combat, and general), disaster management systems, sterilizers (steam and gas), environmental testing and simulation systems, and other products that involve similar manufacturing techniques and engineering technologies. ETC’s unique ability to offer complete systems, designed and produced to high technical standards, sets it apart from its competition. ETC is headquartered in Southampton, PA. For more information about ETC, visit http://www.etcusa.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management’s expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, and these statements may include words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “future”, “predict”, “potential”, “intend”, or “continue”, and similar expressions. We base our forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events or future financial performance. Our forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about ETC and its subsidiaries that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.