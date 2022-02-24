Infosec Institute and Verisk Collaborate to Help Insurers Thwart Cyberattacks

Madison, WI, & Jersey City, NJ, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infosec Institute, a leading cybersecurity education provider, announced today a collaboration with Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) to help businesses mitigate cyber risks. Through the collaboration, insurers who license the ISO Cyber Insurance Program from Verisk will be able to offer discounts to their customers on Infosec’s role-guided cybersecurity education solutions . Verisk is a leading global data analytics provider.

With data breaches often costing millions of dollars, growing cyber threats like ransomware and phishing have cyber insurance providers worldwide looking to mitigate risk at every layer of the organization. Accordingly, cybersecurity education, awareness and training to better equip teams to prevent, detect and respond to threats is quickly becoming an expectation of many cyber insurance providers.

“Insurers can play a vital role in building cyber resilience by helping their clients avoid or minimize losses,” said Steve Whelan, director of management/professional liability and cyber insurance product development at Verisk. “Verisk is excited to work with Infosec, as it equips businesses with best-in-class cybersecurity training with role-guided cyber education for every employee.”

Insurers who license Verisk’s ISO Cyber Insurance Program will now be able to offer discounted cyber education to their customers with Infosec’s award-winning security awareness training and phishing simulator, Infosec IQ . By tailoring training to each employee’s role and delivering engaging content, organizations can help reduce cyber risks, boost employee security awareness and improve overall security posture.

“Even the most advanced cybersecurity technology is not a substitution for employee cybersecurity education. As insurers are looking to mitigate risk, a role-guided training program allows you to go beyond basic education and compliance requirements to give every employee the skills they need to stay secure,” said Jack Koziol, Infosec CEO and founder. “We’re proud to collaborate with Verisk to equip even more organizations and employees with the knowledge, skills and confidence to outsmart cybercriminals.”

A 2021 Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice Security Awareness and Training, Infosec IQ equips cyber leaders with more than 2,000 awareness and training resources to prepare employees to detect, report and prevent cybercrime. The platform also features the newly released Infosec IQ Cybersecurity Culture Survey, an innovative way for Verisk customers to measure security culture by analyzing employee attitudes and perceptions towards cybersecurity and security training efforts.

The ISO Cyber Insurance Program is part of Verisk’s Cyber Solutions Suite , an end-to-end ecosystem that can help insurers and reinsurers more quickly deliver new cyber programs or enhance existing solutions. Powered by data on more than 100 million organizations worldwide, the suite provides a wide range of products and services, including a pricing, underwriting, and distribution platform; advisory policy language and loss costs; applicant analytics and scoring solution; a portfolio visualization engine; and aggregation management modeling for cyber risk.

Learn more about the Verisk and Infosec cyber collaboration here .

About Infosec

Infosec is the leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber-safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to confidently outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ’s security awareness and phishing training. Follow Infosec on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and Infosec’s Resources Blog for the latest news, or visit infosecinstitute.com for more information.

About Verisk