Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results, Declares Dividend of $0.33 per Common Share

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) (the “Company” or “FTAI”) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021. The Company’s consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release.



Financial Overview

(in thousands, except per share data) Selected Financial Results Q4’21 Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $ (1,336 ) Net Loss Attributable to Shareholders $ (19,047 ) Basic and Diluted Loss per Common Share $ (0.19 ) Funds Available for Distribution (“FAD”) (1) $ 120,087 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 124,818





______________________________ (1) For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, total FAD was $120.1 million. This amount includes $161.2 million from our aviation leasing portfolio and $11.0 million from our infrastructure business, offset by $(52.1) million from corporate and other. Fourth quarter EBITDA for aerospace services was $20.3 million.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Dividends

On February 24, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a cash dividend on its common shares of $0.33 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, payable on March 23, 2022 to the holders of record on March 11, 2022.

Additionally, on February 24, 2022, the Board declared cash dividends on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series A Preferred Shares”), Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series B Preferred Shares”) and Fixed Rate Reset Series C Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series C Preferred Shares”) of $0.51563, $0.50000 and $0.51563 per share, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, payable on March 15, 2022 to the holders of record on March 7, 2022.

Withholding Information for Withholding Agents



This announcement is intended to be a qualified notice as provided in the Internal Revenue Code (the “Code”) and the Regulations thereunder. For U.S. federal income tax purposes, the common dividend and the Series A Preferred, Series B Preferred and Series C Preferred dividends declared in February 2022 will be treated as a partnership distribution and guaranteed payments, respectively. For U.S. tax withholding purposes, the per share distribution components are as follows:

Common Distribution Components Non-U.S. Long Term Capital Gain $ — U.S. Portfolio Interest Income(1) $ 0.00798 U.S. Dividend Income(2) $ — Income Not from U.S. Sources(3) $ 0.32202 U.S. Long Term Capital Gain (4) $ — Distribution Per Share

$ 0.33000 Series A Preferred Distribution Components Guaranteed Payments(5) $ 0.51563 Distribution Per Share $ 0.51563 Series B Preferred Distribution Components Guaranteed Payments(5) $ 0.50000 Distribution Per Share $ 0.50000 Series C Preferred Distribution Components Guaranteed Payments(5) $ 0.51563 Distribution Per Share $ 0.51563

(1) Eligible for the U.S. portfolio interest exemption for any holder not considered a 10-percent shareholder under §871(h)(3)(B) of the Code. (2) This income is subject to withholding under §1441 or §1442 of the Code. (3) This income is not subject to withholding under §1441, §1442 or §1446 of the Code. (4) U.S. Long Term Capital Gain attributable to the sale of a U.S. Real Property Holding Corporation. As a result, the gain will be treated as income that is effectively connected with a U.S. trade or business and be subject to withholding. (5) Brokers and nominees should treat this income as subject to withholding under §1441 or §1442 of the Code.

For U.S. shareholders: In computing your U.S. federal taxable income, you should not rely on this qualified notice, but should generally take into account your allocable share of the Company’s taxable income as reported to you on your Schedule K-1.



Exhibit - Financial Statements









FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31 Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues Equipment leasing revenues $ 98,231 $ 61,852 $ 335,583 $ 297,934 Infrastructure revenues 47,545 13,786 120,219 68,562 Total revenues 145,776 75,638 455,802 366,496 Expenses Operating expenses 63,491 28,368 172,464 109,512 General and administrative 5,080 4,867 17,409 18,159 Acquisition and transaction expenses 8,769 571 21,941 9,868 Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate 4,374 4,406 16,322 18,519 Depreciation and amortization 56,482 45,857 201,756 172,400 Asset impairment 7,415 19,587 10,463 33,978 Interest expense 46,042 26,647 171,036 98,206 Total expenses 191,653 130,303 611,391 460,642 Other income (expense) Equity in (losses) earnings of unconsolidated entities (2,874 ) 406 (12,734 ) (5,039 ) Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net 31,548 1,857 49,031 (308 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — (6,943 ) (3,254 ) (11,667 ) Interest income 489 41 1,711 162 Other (expense) income (2,157 ) 38 (10,928 ) 70 Total other income (expense) 27,006 (4,601 ) 23,826 (16,782 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (18,871 ) (59,266 ) (131,763 ) (110,928 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 908 429 (1,057 ) (5,905 ) Net loss from continuing operations (19,779 ) (59,695 ) (130,706 ) (105,023 ) Net income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — — — 1,331 Net loss (19,779 ) (59,695 ) (130,706 ) (103,692 ) Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries (7,523 ) (3,798 ) (26,472 ) (16,522 ) Less: Dividends on preferred shares 6,791 4,626 24,758 17,869 Net loss attributable to shareholders $ (19,047 ) $ (60,523 ) $ (128,992 ) $ (105,039 ) (Loss) earnings per share: Basic Continuing operations $ (0.19 ) $ (0.70 ) $ (1.43 ) $ (1.24 ) Discontinued operations $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.02 Diluted Continuing operations $ (0.19 ) $ (0.70 ) $ (1.43 ) $ (1.24 ) Discontinued operations $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.02 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 99,224,907 86,022,302 89,922,088 86,015,702 Diluted 99,224,907 86,022,302 89,922,088 86,015,702













FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 188,078 $ 121,703 Restricted cash 251,983 39,715 Accounts receivable, net 175,225 91,691 Leasing equipment, net 1,891,649 1,635,259 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 75,344 62,355 Finance leases, net 7,583 6,927 Property, plant, and equipment, net 1,555,857 964,363 Investments 77,325 146,515 Intangible assets, net 98,699 18,786 Goodwill 257,137 122,735 Other assets 284,974 177,928 Total assets $ 4,863,854 $ 3,387,977 Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 202,669 $ 113,185 Debt, net 3,220,211 1,904,762 Maintenance deposits 106,836 148,293 Security deposits 40,149 37,064 Operating lease liabilities 73,594 62,001 Other liabilities 96,295 23,351 Total liabilities $ 3,739,754 $ 2,288,656 Commitments and contingencies Equity Common shares ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 99,180,385 and 85,617,146 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively) $ 992 $ 856 Preferred shares ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 13,320,000 and 9,120,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively) 133 91 Additional paid in capital 1,411,940 1,130,106 Accumulated deficit (132,392 ) (28,158 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (156,381 ) (26,237 ) Shareholders' equity 1,124,292 1,076,658 Non-controlling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiaries (192 ) 22,663 Total equity $ 1,124,100 $ 1,099,321 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,863,854 $ 3,387,977





FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted)

Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (130,706 ) $ (103,692 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities 12,734 5,039 Gain on sale of subsidiaries — (1,331 ) (Gain) loss on sale of assets, net (49,031 ) 308 Security deposits and maintenance claims included in earnings (39,067 ) (6,362 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,254 11,667 Equity-based compensation 4,038 2,325 Depreciation and amortization 201,756 172,400 Asset impairment 10,463 33,978 Change in deferred income taxes (2,057 ) (5,851 ) Change in fair value of non-hedge derivatives (2,220 ) 181 Amortization of lease intangibles and incentives 27,978 30,346 Amortization of deferred financing costs 21,723 7,315 Bad debt expense 12,953 3,595 Other (440 ) 1,502 Change in: Accounts receivable (88,872 ) (59,734 ) Other assets (30,789 ) 3,660 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 25,079 (5,258 ) Management fees payable to affiliate 1,042 (20,622 ) Other liabilities 118 (6,360 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (22,044 ) 63,106 Cash flows from investing activities: Investment in unconsolidated entities (54,655 ) (4,690 ) Principal collections on finance leases 7,387 13,823 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (627,090 ) — Acquisition of leasing equipment (572,624 ) (321,606 ) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (157,332 ) (264,829 ) Acquisition of lease intangibles (24,017 ) 1,997 Investment in convertible promissory notes (10,000 ) — Purchase deposit for aircraft and aircraft engines (13,658 ) (8,343 ) Proceeds from sale of leasing equipment 158,927 72,175 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 4,494 — Receipt of deposits for sale of aircraft and engine 600 — Return of purchase deposits 1,010 2,350 Net cash used in investing activities $ (1,286,958 ) $ (509,123 )

FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted)

Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from debt $ 2,894,127 $ 1,340,981 Repayment of debt (1,553,231 ) (852,197 ) Payment of deferred financing costs (52,739 ) (28,243 ) Receipt of security deposits 8,770 3,242 Return of security deposits (1,201 ) (4,655 ) Receipt of maintenance deposits 31,507 33,369 Release of maintenance deposits (20,724 ) (15,712 ) Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of underwriter's discount 323,124 — Proceeds from issuance of preferred shares, net of underwriter's discount and issuance costs 101,200 19,694 Settlement of equity-based compensation (421 ) (120 ) Cash dividends - common shares (118,009 ) (113,572 ) Cash dividends - preferred shares (24,758 ) (17,869 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 1,587,645 364,918 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 278,643 (81,099 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 161,418 242,517 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 440,061 $ 161,418 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest, net of capitalized interest $ 142,200 $ 71,637 Cash paid for taxes 402 —

Key Performance Measures

The Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as our key performance measure.

Adjusted EBITDA provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance, as well as make resource and allocation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to shareholders from continuing operations, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, and interest expense, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities, and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net loss attributable to shareholders from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months and years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:

Three Months Ended December 31 Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss attributable to shareholders from continuing operations $ (19,047 ) $ (60,523 ) $ (128,992 ) $ (106,370 ) Add: Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 908 429 (1,057 ) (5,905 ) Add: Equity-based compensation expense 757 1,002 4,038 2,325 Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses 8,769 571 21,941 9,868 Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations — 6,943 3,254 11,667 Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments (241 ) — (2,220 ) 181 Add: Asset impairment charges 7,415 19,587 10,463 33,978 Add: Incentive allocations — — — — Add: Depreciation & amortization expense (1) 63,112 52,809 229,734 202,746 Add: Interest expense 46,042 26,647 171,036 98,206 Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (2) 18,031 1,375 27,892 1,208 Less: Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated entities 2,874 (406 ) 12,734 5,039 Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA (3) (3,802 ) (2,231 ) (12,508 ) (9,637 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 124,818 $ 46,203 $ 336,315 $ 243,306





______________________________ (1) Includes the following items for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $56,482 and $45,857, (ii) lease intangible amortization of $1,777 and $731 and (iii) amortization for lease incentives of $4,853 and $6,221, respectively. Includes the following items for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $201,756 and $172,400, (ii) lease intangible amortization of $4,993 and $3,747 and (iii) amortization for lease incentives of $22,985 and $26,599, respectively. (2) Includes the following items for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020: (i) net (loss) income of $(2,906) and $158, (ii) interest expense of $4,785 and $290, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $5,822 and $1,716, (iv) acquisition and transaction expense of $104 and $48, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $7,325 and $(837), (vi) asset impairment of $2,122 and $0 and (vii) equity-based compensation of $779 and $0, respectively. Includes the following items for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020: (i) net loss of $(13,242) and $(5,435), (ii) interest expense of $5,612 and $1,138, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $12,643 and $5,513, (iv) acquisition and transaction expense of $104 and $581, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $19,850 and $(589), (vi) asset impairment of $2,146 and $0 and (vii) equity-based compensation of $779 and $0, respectively. (3) Includes the following items for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020: (i) equity-based compensation of $131 and $178, (ii) provision for income taxes of $16 and $15, (iii) interest expense of $1,430 and $472, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $2,234 and $1,566 and (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(9) and $0, respectively. Includes the following items for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020: (i) equity-based compensation of $751 and $374, (ii) provision for income taxes of $52 and $59, (iii) interest expense of $3,370 and $2,025, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $8,411 and $6,149, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(76) and $38 and (vi) loss on extinguishment of debt of $0 and $992, respectively.

The Company uses Funds Available for Distribution (“FAD”) in evaluating its ability to meet its stated dividend policy. FAD is not a financial measure in accordance with GAAP. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to FAD is net cash provided by operating activities. The Company believes FAD is a useful metric for investors and analysts for similar purposes.



The Company defines FAD as: Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities plus principal collections on finance leases, proceeds from sale of assets, and return of capital distributions from unconsolidated entities, less required payments on debt obligations and capital distributions to non-controlling interest, and excluding changes in working capital.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities to FAD for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:

Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities $ (22,044 ) $ 63,106 Add: Principal Collections on Finance Leases 7,387 13,823 Add: Proceeds from Sale of Assets 163,421 72,175 Add: Return of Capital Distributions from Unconsolidated Entities — — Less: Required Payments on Debt Obligations (1) — — Less: Capital Distributions to Non-Controlling Interest — — Exclude: Changes in Working Capital 93,422 88,314 Funds Available for Distribution (FAD) $ 242,186 $ 237,418





______________________________ (1) Required payments on debt obligations for the year ended December 31, 2021 exclude repayments of $650,000 for the Bridge Loan Agreement, $500,527 for the Revolving Credit Facility and $402,704 for the Senior Notes due 2022, and for the year ended December 31, 2020 exclude repayments of $306,206 for the Senior Notes due 2022, $270,000 for the Revolving Credit Facility, $144,200 for the Series 2016 Bonds, $50,262 for the Jefferson Revolver, $45,520 for the Series 2012 Bonds and $36,009 for the FTAI Pride Credit Agreement, all of which were voluntary refinancings as repayments of these amounts were not required at such time.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of FAD to Net Cash Used in Operating Activities for the three months ended December 31, 2021:



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 (in thousands) Equipment Leasing Infrastructure Corporate and Other Total Funds Available for Distribution (FAD) $ 161,247 $ 11,033 $ (52,193 ) $ 120,087 Less: Principal Collections on Finance Leases (5,680 ) Less: Proceeds from Sale of Assets (84,958 ) Less: Return of Capital Distributions from Unconsolidated Entities — Add: Required Payments on Debt Obligations — Add: Capital Distributions to Non-Controlling Interest — Include: Changes in Working Capital (30,785 ) Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $ (1,336 )

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of FAD to Net Cash Used in Operating Activities for the year ended December 31, 2021:



Year Ended December 31, 2021 (in thousands) Equipment Leasing Infrastructure Corporate and Other Total Funds Available for Distribution (FAD) $ 428,536 $ 4,474 $ (190,824 ) $ 242,186 Less: Principal Collections on Finance Leases (7,387 ) Less: Proceeds from Sale of Assets (163,421 ) Less: Return of Capital Distributions from Unconsolidated Entities — Add: Required Payments on Debt Obligations — Add: Capital Distributions to Non-Controlling Interest — Include: Changes in Working Capital (93,422 ) Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $ (22,044 )

FAD is subject to a number of limitations and assumptions and there can be no assurance that the Company will generate FAD sufficient to meet its intended dividends. FAD has material limitations as a liquidity measure of the Company because such measure excludes items that are required elements of the Company’s net cash provided by operating activities as described below. FAD should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results of operations under GAAP, and it is not the only metric that should be considered in evaluating the Company’s ability to meet its stated dividend policy. Specifically:

FAD does not include equity capital called from the Company’s existing limited partners, proceeds from any debt issuance or future equity offering, historical cash and cash equivalents and expected investments in the Company’s operations.

FAD does not give pro forma effect to prior acquisitions, certain of which cannot be quantified.

While FAD reflects the cash inflows from sale of certain assets, FAD does not reflect the cash outflows to acquire assets as the Company relies on alternative sources of liquidity to fund such purchases.

FAD does not reflect expenditures related to capital expenditures, acquisitions and other investments as the Company has multiple sources of liquidity and intends to fund these expenditures with future incurrences of indebtedness, additional capital contributions and/or future issuances of equity.

FAD does not reflect any maintenance capital expenditures necessary to maintain the same level of cash generation from our capital investments.

FAD does not reflect changes in working capital balances as management believes that changes in working capital are primarily driven by short term timing differences, which are not meaningful to the Company’s distribution decisions.

Management has significant discretion to make distributions, and the Company is not bound by any contractual provision that requires it to use cash for distributions.



If such factors were included in FAD, there can be no assurance that the results would be consistent with the Company’s presentation of FAD.