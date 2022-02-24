A Property Access Milestone: ButterflyMX Opens Over 100 Million Doors and Gates Across the U.S.

84 million video calls



NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ButterflyMX , creator of smart video intercoms, package rooms, keypads, elevator controls, key lockers, and other access control technology for multifamily, commercial, gated communities, and student housing properties, today announced an industry-leading milestone of 122.5 million door and gate openings across North America.

“We put our customers first, always. That’s why we develop products that solve modern property access challenges and unlock real value for building staff, residents, and visitors,” said Aaron Rudenstine, CEO of ButterflyMX. “Each one of these 122.5 million building entries represents something more than a door or gate opening. They represent a surprise visit from a friend or loved one, a dog walker coming to take a pet out for a stroll, or a dinner delivery from a local business. These doors and gates are also opening for prospective residents touring a new property for the first time — or for a current resident who is locked out and needs a property manager to remotely grant them building access. We have 122.5 million reasons to be proud of the work we do and the experiences we enable for more than 7,500 properties across the country.”



This historic milestone illustrates how customers use ButterflyMX every day to grant property access to the places they live, work, and play.

The top four access methods that make up this landmark number:

84 million video calls. Through a video call, users can see who is visiting them and grant or deny property access from their smartphones. Residents typically use this feature for friends, family, or deliveries. Property owners and managers also use this feature to enhance building security, as they can view entry videos and photo logs.



24 million mobile entries. Residents love using the ButterflyMX mobile app to open doors and gates from their smartphones. They can grant property access for themselves or visitors at any time, from anywhere. Property managers use the mobile app to improve building operations by granting remote property access during lockouts, facilitating maintenance requests, and unlocking the door for prospects who want to tour the building. The mobile app also eliminates the expense and hassle of issuing and managing keys, fobs, and keycards.



14.5 million virtual keys. Virtual keys are QR & PIN codes that users send to trusted visitors to provide convenient property access. Residents like to share virtual keys with family members, babysitters, and dog walkers. And property managers share them with service providers like building maintenance or cleaning professionals.



1 million delivery passes. Delivery passes are automatically generated, single-use codes that users send to delivery people. This new feature streamlines deliveries for the growing number of packages to buildings and reduces the burden on staff. Since its introduction in late 2021, delivery passes have already facilitated over 1 million secure and convenient deliveries.



As a pioneer in the access control industry, ButterflyMX recognizes that creating a simple and convenient property access experience is paramount for users. Their products are currently relied upon by the most trusted names in real estate and have more than 7,000, 5-star reviews. Making ButterflyMX among the highest-rated property access solutions available.

About ButterflyMX

ButterflyMX is your complete property access solution, providing a secure, convenient, and cost-effective way to manage and grant access on the go. Empower your tenants to open doors, gates, and elevators with a smartphone and ensure they never miss a visitor or delivery. Enjoy easy installation and cut costs by eliminating building wiring and in-unit hardware, and save time by integrating with popular access control and property management systems. Join the 7,500+ multifamily, commercial, gated community, and student housing properties that have made access simple with ButterflyMX .

