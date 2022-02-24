Meritage Homes Announces Expansion To Salt Lake City, Utah

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) (the “Company”), a leading U.S. homebuilder, today announced that it has expanded its business operations to Salt Lake City, UT. With the first three land acquisitions approved and more identified in the pipeline, the new division expects to start selling affordable, energy-efficient homes in the second quarter of 2023.



“We have had Salt Lake City in our sights for quite a while and with its steady growth and solid in-migration, it fits the profile for our successful affordable homes markets,” said Phillippe Lord, chief executive officer of Meritage Homes. “We are confident that our product and upcoming land positions will help establish Meritage in Salt Lake City and contribute to our long-term growth goals for this new expansion.”

The greater Salt Lake City metro area is a strong market for entry-level and first move-up buyers. With various floorplans for single-family detached and attached products, Meritage’s new communities will offer an enticing mix of convenient locations, energy-efficient features, smart technologies and curated design packages.

Meritage appointed Darren Dupree as area president overseeing both Denver and the new Salt Lake City division. Dupree has more than 20 years of homebuilding experience and most recently, led the Company's Denver division.

"Meritage has long been an innovator in the homebuilding industry delivering smarter, healthier and more energy-efficient homes," said Dupree. "We are excited to bring that same approach to Salt Lake City and introduce the local buyers to our unparalleled value and customer service."

About Meritage Homes Corporation

Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2021. The Company offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Meritage Homes has delivered over 150,000 homes in its 36-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, an eight-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding, and the recipient of the EPA Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

Contact

Emily Tadano, VP Investor Relations

(480) 515-8979

media@meritagehomes.com