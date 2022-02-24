Atreca to Report Fourth Quarter 2021 Results and Host Year-End Conference Call on March 3, 2022

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atreca, Inc. (Atreca) (NASDAQ: BCEL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics generated through a unique discovery platform based on interrogation of the active human immune response, today announced that it will report fourth quarter 2021 financial results and members of the company’s management team will host a year-end conference call, which will include an update on progress in the ongoing ATRC-101 clinical program, on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. EST.



To access the live conference call by telephone, please dial (800) 373-6606 (Domestic) or 409-937-8918 (International). The conference ID number is 5089907.

The live audio webcast and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed via the Events section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.atreca.com/news-and-events/event-calendar. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the live event.

About Atreca, Inc.

Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics generated by its differentiated discovery platform. Atreca’s platform allows access to an unexplored landscape in oncology through the identification of unique antibody-target pairs generated by the human immune system during an active immune response against tumors. These antibodies provide the basis for first-in-class therapeutic candidates, such as our lead product candidate ATRC-101. A Phase 1b study evaluating ATRC-101 in multiple solid tumor cancers is currently enrolling patients. For more information on Atreca, please visit www.atreca.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, representations, and contentions. These statements include those related to our strategy and future plans, including statements regarding the development of ATRC-101 and our preclinical, clinical and regulatory plans and the timing thereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties related to the initiation, timing, progress and results of our research and development programs, preclinical studies, clinical trials, regulatory submissions, and other matters that are described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of our most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by law.

Contacts

Atreca, Inc.

Herb Cross

Chief Financial Officer

info@atreca.com



Investors:

Alex Gray, 650-779-9251

agray@atreca.com

Media:

Julia Fuller, 858-692-2001

julia@fordhutmanmedia.com

Source: Atreca, Inc.