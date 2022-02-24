EverHealth Appoints Maria Prairie as President of Behavioral Health Solutions

DENVER, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCommerce (NASDAQ: EVCM), a leading provider of vertically-tailored SaaS solutions for the service economy, today announced the appointment of Maria Prairie as president of its behavioral health solutions within the EverHealth brand.



Prairie will oversee three of EverHealth’s behavioral health solutions, EMHware, GoodTherapy, and TherapyPartner. These solutions support behavioral health providers with patient engagement, case management, and streamlining operations so practitioners can worry less about administrative work and focus more on patients.

“Through the pandemic, we have seen a dramatic increase in the need for mental health services. It’s critically important that practitioners have access to digital solutions that enable them to easily manage their practices and focus on their most important task of treating patients,” said Maria Prairie. “I look forward to building innovative, supportive, and successful solutions that are intended to drive better health outcomes and faster access to impactful care.”

Prairie brings more than 25 years of experience across multiple industries, including healthcare and telecommunications. Most recently at Wello, she served as Chief Operating Officer and built a national clinical organization that provided virtual care solutions across Canada.

“Given the current global focus on mental health and wellness, we are proud to bring in such an experienced leader to help us accelerate the development of our technology solutions and services for the behavioral health market,” said Adam Laskey, General Manager of EverHealth solutions.

Prairie will help drive product innovation for all behavioral health solutions within EverHealth. Prairie will also continue to focus on EverHealth’s vision to provide a one-stop-shop for end-to-end-solutions that modernize the patient experience, improve healthcare outcomes, and streamline practice administration.

EverHealth, an EverCommerce (Nasdaq: EVCM) brand, provides end-to-end SaaS solutions to over 72,000 health care providers to help modernize the patience experience, improve health care outcomes, and streamline practice administration. EverHealth solutions include practice management, behavioral health, electronic health records, patient solutions and communications, and payment solutions. EverCommerce is a leading global service commerce platform, providing vertically-tailored, integrated SaaS solutions that help more than 600,000 service-based businesses EverCommerce specializes in Home, Health, and Fitness & Wellness Services industries through its EverPro, EverHealth, EverWell and EverConnect brands.

