Wabash to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE:WNC), the innovation leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, today announced participation in two upcoming investor conferences.



Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mike Pettit will host private investor meetings during the JP Morgan Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference on February 28, 2022, in Miami, Fla.

President and Chief Executive Officer Brent Yeagy will present at the Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference at 10:25 a.m. ET on March 7, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. To access the live or archived webcast, visit the Investor Relations section of Wabash’s website at www.ir.onewabash.com.

About Wabash

As the innovation leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, Wabash (NYSE:WNC) is Changing How the World Reaches You™. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company’s mission is to enable customers to succeed with breakthrough ideas and solutions that help them move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs and manufactures a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade equipment. Learn more at www.onewabash.com.

